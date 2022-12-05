Read full article on original website
Ozzy "overwhelmed" by Grammy nominations
Ozzy Osbourne is blown away by his 4 nominations for latest album Patient Number 9
"Have we got anything in common with Iron Maiden? I hope not" - watch peak Axl Rose slyly diss Maiden and Kiss in this cheeky 1988 interview
Axl Rose certainly wasn't shy of sharing his opinion on fellow rock and metal heavyweights back in the day
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
James Hetfield on Metallica's return: "There's been a lot of darkness in my life... but without darkness there is no light"
Metallica's James Hetfield sheds more light on 72 Seasons, and his band's 'comeback' single Lux Æterna: "It's just fun and makes me move"
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12, And Yes, It Appears He Really Goes By Just "X"
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
Four decades ago racism tore them apart. Now they've revived their love and are married.
'He's still the wonderful gorgeous man that I once knew.'
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
Lars Ulrich once gave Machine Head’s Robb Flynn some hard-hitting advice: “The world is going to hate you sometimes”
Machine Head's Robb Flynn says a few words from Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich helped him through some tough times
Resurrection Fest Announces Over 80 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Ghost, Slipknot, Pantera + More
It doesn't get much bigger than this is you're a hard rock and metal fan. Spain's Resurrection Fest has announced a massive lineup of bands for 2023, headlined by Ghost, Slipknot and the Pantera celebration. A who's who of hard rock and metal will be descending upon Estrella Galicia in...
musictimes.com
Slipknot ‘Knotfest’ Italy Lineup: Legendary Metal Band Unveils First Set of Performers [DETAILS]
Slipknot has been touring around the world over the past year for their "Knotfest" series of shows/festivals, but one of the countries they haven't been to is Italy. Next year, the heavy metal band is finally visiting the region along with other music acts; who are included in the lineup?
Godsmack Beat Metallica for No. 1 Song on Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart
This week, Metallica couldn't quite get over Godsmack for the No. 1 position on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Godsmack's "Surrender," released Sept. 28 and still at the top of that chart in its fifth week at No. 1, kept Metallica's latest from overtaking the top spot. Indeed, just behind...
Here's what Metallica's new single Lux Æterna sounds like with the vocals from Hit The Lights (spoiler: pretty awesome, actually)
Some internet genius has dubbed James Hetfield's vocals from 1983 banger Hit The Lights over Metallica's new single - and perhaps unsurprisingly, it works pretty damn well
Watch this YouTuber switch Metallica and Pink Floyd guitar solos with jaw-dropping results
Bradley Hall plays Metallica’s Fade To Black and Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb solos like some sort of alchemist
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars
The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
Behind The Meaning of Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid”
In an effort to capitalize on the success of their debut album, Black Sabbath returned to the studio in 1970 to begin working on what would become the follow-up: Paranoid. Generally considered one of the greatest metal records of all time, the album produced a number of Black Sabbath’s most iconic tracks like “Iron Man,” “War Pigs” and “Paranoid.” The title track earned the band their first Top 10 single on the UK Singles Chart.
guitar.com
Watch a new video for The Beatles’ Here There and Everywhere
A new colourful video for The Beatles’ 1966 hit, Here There and Everwhere has been released. The whimsical tune has been accompanied by a similarly whimsical video, as you can follow the Fab Four from the studio to the stage, as a vision of a woman floats across the screen.
