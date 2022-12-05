Rules set to cut carbon emissions by 20% over next 12 years in Washington state

Read full article on original website
Clean energy advocates plan education day for Idaho legislators in January
A group of clean energy advocates from across the state have formed a new advisory council that plans to host an education day for the Idaho Legislature on Jan. 18, according to a press release. Idaho Energy Freedom is a group formed in September with a stated goal of educating...
UI Extension provides expertise for new Idaho Water Users Association leadership course
MOSCOW — Idaho’s 64 million acres of irrigated farmland are fifth most in the U.S., and water consumption by the state’s farmers, at roughly 15 billion gallons per day, ranks No. 2 nationally. University of Idaho Extension specialist Garth Taylor, an associate professor of agricultural economics and...
Washington Secretary of State Certifies November 8 General Election Results
OLYMPIA - Earlier this week, Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs certified the results of the November 8 General Election. According to the final turnout statistics compiled by the Office of the Secretary of State, more than 3.06 million active voters, or approximately 64%, cast their ballots in the Evergreen State.
