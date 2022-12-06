ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Brady

Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tSeT3_0jYntYlO00

Brady completes comeback, downs Saints on MNF

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came back from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 on Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Giants coach on if Saquon Barkley will play vs. Eagles: 'I hope so'

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's availability is in question for Sunday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles due to a neck injury. Barkley popped up on the injury report Thursday following limited participation in practice. Coach Brian Daboll said prior to Friday's practice that it was no guarantee Barkley plays on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.
NEW YORK STATE
Denton Record-Chronicle

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence questionable vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice on Friday and is listed as questionable to play against the host Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Lawrence missed two days of practice due to a toe injury sustained on the final play of the first half in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions. He returned to the game and finished with 179 yards passing and one touchdown to go along with four carries for 32 yards.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Denton Record-Chronicle

Vikings looking to lock up NFC North in Detroit

The Minnesota Vikings can wrap up the NFC North division championship with four games to spare with a victory against the surging Lions in Detroit on Sunday. The Vikings (10-2) have already clinched a tie for the division title with the Lions (5-7), who sit in second place and are winners of four of their last five games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy