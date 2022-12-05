ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rwcpulse.com

‘A collective hug’: Hundreds of mourners gathered to celebrate the lives of a beloved San Carlos couple

Rain fell gently as mourners streamed through the gymnasium’s doors, greeting each other with tight hugs and quiet words of comfort. Inside, people mingled around tables arranged with flickering candles, cheerful bouquets, and cards to share a hand-written message or favorite memory. Dozens of pictures adorned the walls memorializing high school graduations, family hiking trips, posed Christmas portraits and candid embraces.
PALO ALTO, CA
rwcpulse.com

Driving fitness, not age, could determine when to hand over the keys

When's the right time for an older adult to stop driving?. "It's not age per se that matters — it's how well you can handle driving," says Marvin Kohn, California coordinator for the AARP's extensive driver-safety program designed for older adults. Vision, hearing and reaction time often decline with...
PALO ALTO, CA
rwcpulse.com

Police arrest suspect in Menlo Park dating app assault

Police in Menlo Park arrested a man on Tuesday suspected of robbing and pistol whipping a man who had been set up via a dating app. On Nov. 18 at around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call about an armed robbery and assault in the 3600 block of Haven Avenue. Upon arrival, police found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple injuries due to being "brutally" attacked, police said. The victim had been struck in the head with a handgun and was then kicked and punched multiple times in the head and face.
MENLO PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy