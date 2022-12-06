Read full article on original website
KUOW
Health officials say it is time to mask up
If you’ve been a little lax with masking over the past few months, health officials in Washington state are urging a change in behavior. Dozens of hospital leaders and county health officers from around the state are urging people to once again become diligent about masking in public indoor spaces.
q13fox.com
26 people died from the flu in WA state
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on Friday that 26 people across the state have died from the flu this year. Some local health officials in Western Washington are now recommending people wear masks inside.
‘Tripledemic’ concerns local health officials, want masks back indoors
It is time to put your masks back on when you are indoors, according to Washington state public health leaders, as a perfect storm of illnesses looms over the Seattle Metro area. While the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID are all currently surging in local case numbers, it...
Worst flu season in decades overcrowding emergency rooms
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The worst flu season in a decade continues with even more people getting sick. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 13 million Americans have been infected with influenza since October.Other respiratory illnesses are also climbing, the CDC said.Hospitals are filling up and wait times in emergency departments are lasting hours. The "tripledemic" of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 is growing and health officials say the Christmas season could bring a flood of even more illnesses."We're seeing a lot of patients that are coming in with flu-like illnesses," Dr. Thomas Brabson, the chair...
q13fox.com
Flu season claims 26 lives in WA, local health officials now recommend masks indoors
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on Friday that 26 people across the state have died from the flu this year. Some local health officials in Western Washington are now recommending people wear masks inside. The DOH says influenza-like activity in the state is currently very high, and...
Local health officers and health care leaders recommend wearing masks indoors
Public Health – Seattle & King Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin this week joined several other local health officers and health care leaders in recommending masking in indoor public spaces and other prevention measures given the high level of respiratory viruses circulating and stress on hospitals. “Communities across our...
kptv.com
Oregon hospitals battle surge ‘never seen before,’ health officials say
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For weeks, patients have been flooding emergency rooms looking for care. They’re children sick with RSV, people with COVID or the flu. The Oregon Health Authority is now issuing monthly updates to give people glimpses of the current state of hospitals. Medical officials said treating...
whatcom-news.com
Mask wearing recommended by health officers and healthcare professionals across WA
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Whatcom County Health Department published the following open letter from 12 county health officers and 25 healthcare professionals from across Washington State today, Friday, December 9th. Communities across our state and around the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in viral respiratory illnesses, including respiratory...
Masks recommended indoors this winter for parts of Puget Sound
SEATTLE — Health leaders in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties Friday recommended masking in indoor public places due to the high level of respiratory viruses currently circulating. Communities across Washington state and the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and...
King, Pierce, Snohomish counties now all recommending masks indoors amid concerns over ‘tripledemic’
SEATTLE — Health authorities in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties are recommending that people wear masks in indoor public spaces as viral respiratory illnesses are circulating across the state and country. The respiratory illnesses of concern include the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Public Health - Seattle & King County,...
Chronicle
Providence Swedish Announces Expansion of Southwest Washington Services
