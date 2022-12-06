ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KUOW

Health officials say it is time to mask up

If you’ve been a little lax with masking over the past few months, health officials in Washington state are urging a change in behavior. Dozens of hospital leaders and county health officers from around the state are urging people to once again become diligent about masking in public indoor spaces.
q13fox.com

26 people died from the flu in WA state

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on Friday that 26 people across the state have died from the flu this year. Some local health officials in Western Washington are now recommending people wear masks inside.
CBS Philly

Worst flu season in decades overcrowding emergency rooms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The worst flu season in a decade continues with even more people getting sick. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 13 million Americans have been infected with influenza since October.Other respiratory illnesses are also climbing, the CDC said.Hospitals are filling up and wait times in emergency departments are lasting hours. The "tripledemic" of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 is growing and health officials say the Christmas season could bring a flood of even more illnesses."We're seeing a lot of patients that are coming in with flu-like illnesses," Dr. Thomas Brabson, the chair...
KING 5

Masks recommended indoors this winter for parts of Puget Sound

SEATTLE — Health leaders in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties Friday recommended masking in indoor public places due to the high level of respiratory viruses currently circulating. Communities across Washington state and the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and...
Chronicle

Providence Swedish Announces Expansion of Southwest Washington Services

Providence Swedish announced on Monday it would be making improvements to its services in Southwest Washington, including expanding Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. As part of the expansion, 51 new beds will be added, including 42 new beds for observation patients and hospital stay outpatients and nine new beds for procedural patients. The expansion will also include technology upgrades at the hospital, including adding what the hospital system calls the “latest technology” for heart catheterization procedures at two of St. Peter’s cardiac cath labs.
Chronicle

Could Washington Follow NYC and Force People into Mental Health Treatment?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a controversial policy last month to force people with severe mental illnesses off city streets and into hospitals. Already the Bazelon Center for Mental Health and other patients' rights advocates are pushing back, worried the policy focuses more on reducing visible homelessness than helping people access mental health care.
iheart.com

'Severe Symptom' Hospitalizations Surge Across California

The flu is spreading rapidly across the Golden State, and some doctors believe that there is an easy way to contain the spread. According to KCRA3, the flu is causing Northern California residents to end up in hospitals with "severe symptoms." Some doctors believe the spread to be influenced by "people gathering closer together" during the holidays without masks.
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Attack nearly claims life of WA social worker

A social worker was beaten within inches of her life, yet she wants to return to work, despite a system that put her in a horrible position and left her both physically and mentally rattled. The social worker requested AM 770 KTTH not to use her name. The victim and...
q13fox.com

Feds: Power substations under attack in Washington, Oregon

WOODLAND, Wash. - Power companies and authorities are on high alert after reports of physical attacks at substations in Oregon and Washington. The warning comes after an attack on substations in North Carolina over the weekend that left tens of thousands without power there. At least five substations have been...
NBC News

Ferocious storm sweeping west coast

Americans from California to Seattle are bracing for a massive system making its way across the west coast through the weekend. Snowfall and flash floods already reaching many places.Dec. 10, 2022.
