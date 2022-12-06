Read full article on original website
Related
themonroesun.com
Excavation and fill permit makes way for building at 909 Main St.
MONROE, CT — The Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved an excavation and fill permit at 909 Main St., allowing a developer to prepare the 2.9-acre-site for construction of a future building and parking lot. The application was previously approved before the commission learned neighboring property owners were not...
themonroesun.com
Mail thieves steal checks, more unemployment fraud
MONROE, CT — Police are investigating two reports of theft from mailboxes, in which checks were stolen, altered and deposited into bank accounts. On Thursday, an 86-year-old Hawthorn Lane woman told police she placed eight personal checks into her mailbox on Nov. 14 and put the flag up, so it would be picked up by the U.S. Postal Service.
themonroesun.com
Did you hear …?
MONROE, CT — Monroe police officers will collect toy donations at the gazebo on the green in front of Monroe Town Hall, 7 Fan Hill Road, this Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The second annual Stuff the Gazebo Toy Drive brightens the holidays for children...
themonroesun.com
Masuk’s musical performers thrive on audiences’ energy
MONROE, CT — Masuk High School’s choir, band and orchestra were unable to give live performances at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and, now that shows are onstage again, Assistant Principal Ian Lowell says audiences are smaller as some fans are slow to come back. Cristian Rodriguez,...
themonroesun.com
Road to ‘America’s Got Talent’ began at Stepney Baptist Church
MONROE, CT — Amanda Mammana, 20, a singer, songwriter and guitarist, who rose to fame on the popular TV show “America’s Got Talent”, may live in Trumbull, but her road to stardom also went through Monroe. While growing up, Mammana and her sister Sophia, 22, sang...
Comments / 0