MONROE, CT — Police are investigating two reports of theft from mailboxes, in which checks were stolen, altered and deposited into bank accounts. On Thursday, an 86-year-old Hawthorn Lane woman told police she placed eight personal checks into her mailbox on Nov. 14 and put the flag up, so it would be picked up by the U.S. Postal Service.

MONROE, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO