Man out on Bond for Manslaughter in Clearwater County Arrested in Lewiston for Battery on Police Officer
LEWISTON - A 36-year-old Lewiston man who was out on bond for a pending manslaughter charge in Clearwater County has now been arrested in Lewiston for Battery on a Police Officer. On the afternoon of Tuesday, December 6, officers responded to 431 Linden Drive in Lewiston for reports of an...
Will Unsolved Murders Upset University of Idaho Enrollment? [photos]
Four University of Idaho students were murdered in their Moscow rental house near campus on Sunday, Nov. 13. According to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, the autopsies conducted the following Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Spokane County confirmed the victims had been stabbed to death with "a large knife." As reported by...
Daily Evergreen
Moscow investigators say vehicle could provide ‘critical information’ in case
Moscow police are asking the public for assistance in finding the occupants of a white 2011-13 Hyundai Elantra with an unknown license plate. Investigators said they believe the occupants of the Hyundai Elantra vehicle have critical information to share regarding this case. This is one of the biggest updates so...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD Looking For Porch Pirate
The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a porch pirate. The man stole packages from a porch on Prairie Court on Sunnyside Hill. He was driving a dark sedan. The case was reported to police on Wednesday morning. Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the Pullman PD.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Police search for white Hyundai Elantra near murder scene
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department said Wednesday that detectives want to speak with occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was near the off-campus home where four college students were brutally murdered on Nov. 13. "Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about...
koze.com
Moscow Man Booked Into Latah County Jail on Multiple Felonies
MOSCOW, ID – A 39-year-old Moscow man was arrested on multiple felony charges late last night after allegedly injuring two family members and cutting himself with a knife. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, James Curtis Leonard was charged with Domestic Battery with Traumatic Injury, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Strangulation, and Felony Injury to Child following the incident in the 600 block of Palouse River Drive.
Update on Moscow murders: The tip line now routed to the FBI
MOSCOW, Idaho — On Thursday, Dec. 8 Moscow Police issued another press release regarding the murder of four college students. The tip line has been inundated with calls with people asking about and responding to recent information about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra. Because of this, police are now routing the call tips and leads line to an FBI call center, the phone number will stay the same.
LISTEN: Moscow Police Chief James Fry With Latest on Moscow Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - Moscow Police Chief James Fry appeared on the morning news program on Newstalk for the Palouse Thursday morning. Hear the full interview with Pullman Radio's Evan Ellis below.
Inmate Overdoses on Fentanyl While in Custody at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - A 28-year-old Lewiston woman has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) and Introduction of Contraband into a Corrections Facility, all felonies, after she allegedly overdosed while in custody for a previous offense at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center. On the...
idahoednews.org
U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22
As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
KLEWTV
Lewiston standoff ends in arrest after man allegedly fires gun in home
On December 3rd, 2022 at approximately 6:04pm, Lewiston Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 3300 block of 8th Street F. Information given was that a firearm was involved. Upon arrival, officers made contact with several occupants of the house, including children. Officers were informed that a male inside the house had been involved in a domestic with his spouse and a firearm had been discharged during the dispute but no one had been hit with the round that was fired. The female half of the domestic and the children were able to exit the house safely and then called police.
Daily Evergreen
Car crashes involving snow plows increase this season
There have been three incidents this season where cars crashed into snow plows, more than the average of following years. With icy roads this winter, the WSU Police Department advises student drivers to be prepared with chains and traction shoes. Typically, car crashes involving snow plows average between about five...
Daily Evergreen
‘These are the women that are going to lead us in the future’
Panhellenic leadership has high hopes for these new Panhellenic officers. “The new officers are ready to work, they are so excited and so full of ideas. I have every bit of confidence that this council is going to exceed expectations,” said Erin Lasher, assistant director for the Center of Fraternity and Sorority Life.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 5, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 5, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------ Sheriff’s Deputy responded to assist the Colfax Police Department. ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-S3437 Abandoned Vehicle. 04:59:56. Incident Address: SAND RD & JOHNSON RD; PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a reported...
Daily Evergreen
Students taking untraditional approaches leads to rising fall graduation rates
A growing number of students are graduating in December, due to financial opportunities like running start and uncertainty about their majors. Andrew Brewick, director of undergraduate admissions, said said there has been an increase in fall undergraduate and professional degrees from around 1,600 in 2017 to nearly 2,000 last year.
Daily Evergreen
‘The power of writing poetry and expressing it is so immeasurable … it is powerful’
From studying abroad in Ireland to becoming editor-in-chief of a literary journal, Noelle Niemeier is determined to prove creative writing is just as important as careers in STEM. “For many writers, our writing is our self-therapy,” Niemeier said. “… When I was in high school, I was dealing with grief...
Daily Evergreen
Transfer portal, coaching changes rock Wazzu, Pac-12
There has been a plethora of football news over the past week, defensive coordinator Brian Ward is leaving WSU and the transfer portal and Name Image and Likeness have hit college football hard. The biggest news in college football and the Pac-12: NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was hired to coach Colorado.
pullmanradio.com
Lewiston Man Catches Idaho State Record For Coho Salmon
A Lewiston man has set the new Idaho state record for a catch-and-release coho salmon. Jerry Smith caught a 30-inch silver on November 13th on the North Fork of the Clearwater River.
Daily Evergreen
Seniors honored at the Apple Cup
With over 30,000 Cougs in attendance, WSU football honored 13 Cougar seniors at their Senior Night. Jarrett Kingston, WSU’s left tackle proposed to his girlfriend before the game, in front of over 30,000 people and multiple family members. For everyone wondering, she said yes!. He is leaving the school...
