How do you start a letter to something that has taught me so much about myself, journalism and the chaotic goings on of the newsroom at 9 p.m.?. As I sit at my desk in front of a cardboard cutout of Spock, surrounded by a wall of newspaper clips from past print editions of the Evergreen, I hope our fall 2022 stories lived up to those on the wall — that they made you think, feel and question your preconceived notions and institutions in power.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO