Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
Daily Evergreen
Moscow investigators say vehicle could provide ‘critical information’ in case
Moscow police are asking the public for assistance in finding the occupants of a white 2011-13 Hyundai Elantra with an unknown license plate. Investigators said they believe the occupants of the Hyundai Elantra vehicle have critical information to share regarding this case. This is one of the biggest updates so...
Daily Evergreen
‘I have dumped a lot of beer down the drain in order to get where I am now’
Six and a half years ago, Moscow was a place left without a brewery, and an individual inspired by beer decided to open up Hunga Dunga Brewery. Owner Graham Lilly studied microbiology at the University of Idaho and was thinking about continuing on to medical school. “I got sort of...
Daily Evergreen
For the last time, with all my love
Yesterday, I got the honor to once again host the semester Evergreen awards. As I stood in front of my staff, or as I like to call them, my Evergreen babies, I realized this was the last time I’d be speaking to them at the front of the conference room.
Daily Evergreen
‘These are the women that are going to lead us in the future’
Panhellenic leadership has high hopes for these new Panhellenic officers. “The new officers are ready to work, they are so excited and so full of ideas. I have every bit of confidence that this council is going to exceed expectations,” said Erin Lasher, assistant director for the Center of Fraternity and Sorority Life.
Daily Evergreen
“Never turn down an opportunity to get involved”
Senior Hailey Palm has been part of the Panhellenic council since 2021 and has held the roles of both President and Vice President while being a full-time student. As part of the Panhellenic Council, she supervises all of the sororities on campus and works with different presidents. Also, as vice president she was able to look at all the events planned.
Daily Evergreen
Car crashes involving snow plows increase this season
There have been three incidents this season where cars crashed into snow plows, more than the average of following years. With icy roads this winter, the WSU Police Department advises student drivers to be prepared with chains and traction shoes. Typically, car crashes involving snow plows average between about five...
Daily Evergreen
‘The power of writing poetry and expressing it is so immeasurable … it is powerful’
From studying abroad in Ireland to becoming editor-in-chief of a literary journal, Noelle Niemeier is determined to prove creative writing is just as important as careers in STEM. “For many writers, our writing is our self-therapy,” Niemeier said. “… When I was in high school, I was dealing with grief...
Daily Evergreen
Letter from the Editor: My Final Hot Take
I first applied to the Evergreen opinion section in the summer of 2021, hoping to pop out hot takes by the dozen. During my three semesters and two summers as a columnist and, later, an editor, I have definitely had a lot of them. However, I have come to value...
Daily Evergreen
‘Once you’re a Coug, you’re always a Coug’
Fall 2022 graduation is sprinting toward students. If soon-to-be graduates are nervous, alumni have helpful tips to share, which may calm their nerves. Carrie Colbert, WSU Alumni Association Arizona chapter president, said the best way to search for jobs after graduation is by leaning into students’ network of fellow Cougs.
Daily Evergreen
Letter from the Editor: ‘Good night, and good luck’
How do you start a letter to something that has taught me so much about myself, journalism and the chaotic goings on of the newsroom at 9 p.m.?. As I sit at my desk in front of a cardboard cutout of Spock, surrounded by a wall of newspaper clips from past print editions of the Evergreen, I hope our fall 2022 stories lived up to those on the wall — that they made you think, feel and question your preconceived notions and institutions in power.
Daily Evergreen
What started as a poem changed this graduates career path
“turtles turtles Eleven or More some on the ceiling and some on the floor some in the sky and some on the ground there are turtles all around Turtles in bed that want to be fed the end!”. When Anna Michalson wrote her first poem, “About Turtles,” at the age...
Daily Evergreen
Students taking untraditional approaches leads to rising fall graduation rates
A growing number of students are graduating in December, due to financial opportunities like running start and uncertainty about their majors. Andrew Brewick, director of undergraduate admissions, said said there has been an increase in fall undergraduate and professional degrees from around 1,600 in 2017 to nearly 2,000 last year.
Daily Evergreen
ASWSU: Students bring financial concerns to director of transportation
ASWSU argued that parking fines deter students from parking violations, and give updates on the Narcan distribution. Director of academics plans on lobbying for funding for mental health at the last ASWSU final meeting of the semester. Boyan said the question of Pullman Transit and parking’s equity for student groups...
Daily Evergreen
WSU radio station hosting live music events this spring
Next semester, get ready to rock around the streets of Pullman and Moscow. KZUU, a student-run radio station at WSU that airs lesser-known music, has plans to revive the Pullman-Moscow live music scene in the spring. General manager Caden Blessing said KZUU will invite lesser-known artists to perform live at...
Daily Evergreen
Ask Emma: Graduation Scaries
Editor’s Note: Even though Emma Ledbetter has graduated, The Daily Evergreen has decided to continue the Ask Emma segment with a new author in honor of our friend Emma and all the people she has helped. Dear Emma,. I am graduating on Saturday and I don’t really know how...
Daily Evergreen
Letter from the Editor: Moving on and moving forward
Wednesday was my last production night as the Life section editor. Unfortunately, I have other plans. My spring semester could go one of two ways. I have been trying to get a reporting internship in Olympia for the Spring semester, so if I get accepted, I will not be coming back to the Evergreen next semester and I am unsure if I’ll be coming back for my final year at WSU.
Daily Evergreen
Bite of the Palouse: Don’t miss New Garden on your culinary journey
After living in Pullman for nearly five years, I like to think that I know my way around the restaurant scene, I had believed that I had tried nearly every offering but boy have I been wrong. As I was driving along Grand I was greeted by a restaurant that I have never been to or even remember seeing: New Garden Restaurant.
Daily Evergreen
Senior will ‘Shake it Off’ in broadcast journalism
An avid Swiftie and the life of the party, Alex McCollum has, as Taylor Swift sang, “been sleeping so long in a 20-year dark night, and now [he] sees daylight.”. McCollum, senior broadcast news major, is known for his passion for broadcast journalism and his personality. He is a writer with a presence in front of the camera and off-set. He said he enjoys writing and having a character; something journalism allows him to do.
Daily Evergreen
Transfer portal, coaching changes rock Wazzu, Pac-12
There has been a plethora of football news over the past week, defensive coordinator Brian Ward is leaving WSU and the transfer portal and Name Image and Likeness have hit college football hard. The biggest news in college football and the Pac-12: NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was hired to coach Colorado.
Daily Evergreen
Seniors honored at the Apple Cup
With over 30,000 Cougs in attendance, WSU football honored 13 Cougar seniors at their Senior Night. Jarrett Kingston, WSU’s left tackle proposed to his girlfriend before the game, in front of over 30,000 people and multiple family members. For everyone wondering, she said yes!. He is leaving the school...
Comments / 0