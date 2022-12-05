Read full article on original website
Related
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
U.S. Supreme Court to consider prohibition on encouraging illegal immigration
Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by President Joe Biden's administration to revive a federal law that makes it a criminal offense to encourage illegal immigration after it was struck down by a lower court as a violation of free speech rights.
Daily Beast
Trump Doesn’t Bother Appealing Special Master Ruling
Ex-President Donald Trump didn’t bother appealing the ruling that put an end to a special master’s review of material seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago. A federal appeals court recently ruled that Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon erred when she allowed a court-appointed outsider to review everything taken from Trump’s property, forcing the feds to put much of their investigation into classified documents on ice in the meantime. The appeals court’s ruling officially took effect on Thursday with no sign of an appeal from Trump’s team. The former president’s attorneys has initially pushed hard for the special master, arguing that an independent third party needed to determine if anything seized from Mar-a-Lago was privileged. Prosecutors opposed it, saying their filter team had already weeded out privileged material and returned it to Trump.
What’s in the $858 billion military spending budget that’s now headed to the Senate?
The bill also includes a pay raise for service members and changes to the way the military handles sexual assault cases.
Hillicon Valley — Antitrust war coming to a head
As the Senate calendar dwindles down to the final weeks before the new year, groups lobbying for and against key antitrust bills targeting tech giants are make last-ditch pushes on their respective agendas. In other news, the founder and former CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency platform FTX said he will testify before a House committee next…
‘Journey for Justice’ activists trying to get Americans to see human side of migration
"They're going to look into their eyes and see people, not this crazy invasion others talk about." Joshua Rubin, founder of Witness at the Border
Comments / 0