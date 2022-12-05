Ex-President Donald Trump didn’t bother appealing the ruling that put an end to a special master’s review of material seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago. A federal appeals court recently ruled that Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon erred when she allowed a court-appointed outsider to review everything taken from Trump’s property, forcing the feds to put much of their investigation into classified documents on ice in the meantime. The appeals court’s ruling officially took effect on Thursday with no sign of an appeal from Trump’s team. The former president’s attorneys has initially pushed hard for the special master, arguing that an independent third party needed to determine if anything seized from Mar-a-Lago was privileged. Prosecutors opposed it, saying their filter team had already weeded out privileged material and returned it to Trump.

1 DAY AGO