MLB
2022 Rule 5 Draft results: Pick by pick
SAN DIEGO -- The return of the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings for the first time since 2019 brought a packed house and plenty of activity in the Major League phase on Wednesday afternoon. A total of 15 players were taken in that portion of the Rule 5,...
Xander Bogaerts shades Red Sox with Padres praise: ‘Team wants to win’
While the Yankees were busy this week locking up their biggest free agent star, Aaron Judge, the Red Sox watched as one of their own bolted for the West Coast. Xander Bogaerts inked a massive 11-year, $280 million with the Padres on Wednesday night. Friday, the four-time All-Star was introduced in San Diego, where he spoke not-so-subtly about his decision to leave behind the team that first signed him as a teenager. “I feel great,” the 30-year-old shortstop told reporters. “Sometimes it’s hard to turn the page, but it’s something I have to do. I was very thankful and appreciative for my...
MLB
Who are the Dodgers' remaining potential FA targets?
SAN DIEGO -- It was a quiet Winter Meetings for the Dodgers, something that has become somewhat expected over the last few seasons. But just as has been the case in years past, that certainly doesn't mean the Dodgers will remain silent this winter. In 2020, Los Angeles made the...
MLB
Blue Jays lay groundwork for bigger moves at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- It was a quiet week for the Blue Jays at the Winter Meetings, as they entered and exited without making a move. There’s plenty of offseason left, of course. And the Blue Jays got an early start by trading Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners for reliever Erik Swanson and lefty pitching prospect Adam Macko on Nov. 16, though that only relocated a need instead of eliminating one. More will come, of course, so it’s a matter of when Toronto will enter a fast-moving market.
MLB
Awaiting Judge's decision, Yankees World holds its collective breath
SAN DIEGO -- Still smarting from his club’s loss in the League Championship Series, the reigning Most Valuable Player entered free agency. With the calendar reading Dec. 6, a decision was made, the superstar outfielder selecting his hometown Giants over the franchise that drafted and developed him. That player...
MLB
With Nimmo in demand, Mets prepare to pivot
SAN DIEGO -- Brandon Nimmo has been a visible presence at the Winter Meetings, flying here to meet with the significant number of teams interested in his services. The strategy by Nimmo’s agent, Scott Boras, makes sense. As one of baseball’s most gregarious players, Nimmo knows how to charm a room.
MLB
Hyde, Orioles building roster in 'winning mode'
SAN DIEGO -- When Orioles players report to Spring Training in February, they’ll look to carry over the positive momentum they built in the second half of the 2022 season. What will manager Brandon Hyde’s message to the team be in order to make that happen?. “I’m still...
MLB
Twins remain focused on shortstop with Correa on radar
The free-agent dominoes are starting to topple at last -- and the Twins hope they’ve put themselves in position to catch Carlos Correa when he lands. The biggest piece of the offseason puzzle fell into place in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, when Aaron Judge agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal to return to the Bronx. That began a cascade of lesser free-agent deals in quick succession -- but there still hasn’t been action on the shortstop that Twins fans care most about.
MLB
Not done yet: Mets to seek more after busy Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- The Mets came to the Winter Meetings needing to remake their roster, so it came as little surprise to the baseball world when they did precisely that. The first team to strike a significant deal at the Meetings, the Mets agreed to terms with Justin Verlander on a two-year contract shortly after touching down in San Diego. They only kept adding from there, netting José Quintana to supplement their rotation and Brooks Raley for the bullpen.
MLB
Tigers add 2 prospects in 'very difficult' trade
SAN DIEGO -- The first trade of Scott Harris’ tenure as Tigers president of baseball operations is a significant one tapping into one of the team’s valuable commodities. Detroit traded reliever Joe Jiménez to the Braves on Wednesday for hitting prospect Justyn-Henry Malloy and lefty prospect Jake Higginbotham.
MLB
Tigers working to 'build a culture,' boost offense after Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- Scott Harris is expecting a busy December after the Tigers president of baseball operations leaves the Winter Meetings, but he has good reason to. He’s getting married in about a week. Presumably, Harris will turn off his cell phone for the ceremony. But at some point,...
MLB
As Meetings close, how will Braves address key needs?
SAN DIEGO -- Some Braves fans may have grown concerned as their team stayed quiet while the Mets and Phillies made significant additions during this year’s Winter Meetings. Others may have just remembered their team has won five straight National League East titles without winning the offseason. It was...
MLB
Ng, Marlins still targeting upgrades at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- The Marlins have been quiet through the first two days of the Winter Meetings, but not for lack of trying. General manager Kim Ng on Tuesday night confirmed the club targeted free-agent center fielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger (Cubs), first baseman Josh Bell (Guardians) and left-hander Andrew Heaney (Rangers).
MLB
How might White Sox address key needs after Winter Meetings?
SAN DIEGO -- White Sox manager Pedro Grifol is completely confident that when the time comes, he and his staff will have “a nice roster to work with” for the 2023 season. “We've got a really good front office that knows what they're doing,” Grifol said. “They know how to assemble clubs.”
MLB
Dodgers look to craft new outfield after Belli's exit
SAN DIEGO -- A day after Trea Turner reportedly signed an 11-year deal with the Phillies, the Dodgers lost another key piece of the roster on Tuesday as Cody Bellinger is headed to the Cubs on a one-year deal, a source told MLB.com. “I’m excited for Cody. He was very...
MLB
Seeking lefty hitter, Rays weighing options
SAN DIEGO -- The Rays have said from the start of the offseason that adding an experienced left-handed hitter is a top priority. That market began to move when a couple notable free agents came off the board Tuesday at the Winter Meetings, but Tampa Bay still likes its options.
MLB
Outfield glut expands D-backs' trade options
SAN DIEGO -- Another day, another rumor involving the D-backs at the MLB Winter Meetings. One day after the D-backs were linked to free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reported that the club has discussed a trade with the A's involving catcher Sean Murphy. •...
MLB
Brewers aim to build contender, despite quiet Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- This week at the Winter Meetings, the Cardinals agreed to terms with star catcher Willson Contreras and the Cubs added both a former MVP Award winner who’s fallen on hard times in Cody Bellinger and a notable free agent pitcher in Jameson Taillon. Even the Pirates added multiple free agent pitchers, while landing the top pick in next year’s Draft.
MLB
Rockies' mandate: Improving incumbents
SAN DIEGO -- The Rockies’ 2023 season will depend on bounce backs from players who struggled in 2022 -- a list that includes starting pitchers Kyle Freeland and Germán Márquez. Freeland had a colossally poor April (6.16 ERA), and Márquez didn’t permanently pull his ERA below 6.00...
MLB
'We're on the upswing': O's wrap key Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- Orioles general manager Mike Elias called his time at the 2022 Winter Meetings this week a “very productive trip” and “a lot of fun.” The team didn’t need to make a plethora of free-agent signings and trades in a small window for that to be the case.
