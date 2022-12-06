ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Targum

Rutgers women's basketball loses Big Ten road opener

The Rutgers women’s basketball team fell to Illinois 80-62 last night. The Knights (4-7, 0-2) were defeated by the Fighting Illini (8-2, 1-1) in their Big Ten Conference road opener, which marked their third consecutive loss and second straight loss against an in-conference foe. Rutgers took an early lead...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois OL reportedly enters transfer portal following 1st season with Illini

Illinois football reportedly had a player enter the transfer portal on Friday. It was freshman OL Matt Fries, according to FarrellPortal on Twitter. Fries did not play in a single game for the Fighting Illini this season. Fries was a member of the 2022 recruiting class and a former 3-star OL per the 247Sports Composite. Fries originally picked Illinois over Arizona State, Indiana, Akron, and Arizona.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Daily Targum

Rutgers men's basketball recruiting profile: Dylan Harper

Fans of the Rutgers men’s basketball team are certainly familiar with the last name Harper. Last season, the former senior guard Ron Harper Jr. finished an illustrious four-season career with the Scarlet Knights (6-2, 1-0) and has now joined the Toronto Raptors on a two-way contract. He may not...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
WCIA

Illinois-Penn State basketball game sells out

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball team has its first home sellout of the season. The university’s athletic department announced on Wednesday that the last tickets for the team’s upcoming Saturday game against Penn State were sold earlier that day. The game will be the team’s first against a Big Ten […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bret Bielema signs ReliaQuest Bowl contract

TAMPA (WCIA) — CU in Tampa. Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema has touched down in Tampa, Florida for a ReliaQuest Bowl signing contract event, all for the January bowl game of Illinois versus Mississippi State. Bielema and Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman got photos with the helmets along with Mississippi State head coach Mike […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WEB EXTRA: 1-on-1 with Saboor Karriem

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (WCIA) — WCIA3’s Andy Olson talks 1-on-1 with Illinois commit Saboor Karriem. The incoming cornerback talks high school football in New Jersey, what drew him to the Midwest and Illinois, Bret Bielema’s progress with the program, and more in this exclusive interview.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Daily Targum

Rutgers—Camden works on largest-ever open-road traffic experiment

Last month, researchers at Rutgers—Camden collaborated with various universities, automotive companies and the Tennessee Department of Transportation to facilitate a vehicle traffic study using artificial intelligence technology, according to a press release. Benedetto Piccoli, vice chancellor for research at Rutgers–Camden and the University’s lead researcher for the study, said...
CAMDEN, NJ
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Danville mayor files challenge against opponent

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Danville Mayor Rickey Jr. has filed a challenge against one of his opponents in the race for mayor.  Voters will head to the polls in the spring and as that day gets closer, Williams and Jacob Lane are battling it out.  Williams has filed a challenge against Lane, claiming 22 of his […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

Just Yolkin’ is joining the breakfast scene in Champaign

A new breakfast restaurant named Just Yolkin' will move into the space formerly occupied by Legacy Pizzeria right beside Jupiter's at The Crossing. Just Yolkin' does not yet have a website. Check out this teaser photo that Jupiter's shared on Facebook:. Just Yolkin'. 2501 Village Green Place. Champaign. Top image...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1470 WMBD

Central Illinois lawmaker will step down before next General Assembly

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A longtime Central Illinois state legislator has announced he will be stepping down in favor of family and personal commitments once his current term is over. The announcement came on Monday from Bloomington Republican State Senator Jason Barickman. He’s served in the Illinois General Assembly for...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
newschannel20.com

State Sen. Scott Bennett receiving hospital care

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — State Senator Scott Bennett, (D-Champaign) was taken to the hospital on Thursday. Bennett represents the 52nd district. Governor J.B. Pritzker sent out a statement wishing the best for his recovery. “Scott Bennett is genuine, kind and dedicated to serving his constituents. MK and I are...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies deceased Urbana student

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department and Champaign County Coroner released on Wednesday new information about an Urbana Middle School student who died the previous day, including the student’s name. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the student as 12-year-old Lucas Cristobal. Northrup and officials with Urbana Police said Cristobal reportedly collapsed in a hallway […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Another staffing shake-up for Vermilion Regional Airport

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s another staffing shake-up for the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville. The office manager resigned on Friday. In October, we reported about the airport manager who quit during a board meeting after being accused of drinking and driving on the runway. In that same...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

U of I veterinarians respond to cattle trailer crash

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash on Interstate 74 Tuesday night required the usual first responders – firefighters and State Police – to be on the scene, but another group of people were called to respond due to some unique circumstances regarding the crash. One of the vehicles involved was towing cattle and the trailer […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Investigation into Neoga deaths continues, questions remain

NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The investigation into two deaths in Cumberland County last week is still ongoing with little information being released. Cumberland County Sheriff’s officials said deputies found two people on Nov. 30 in a home on Couty Road 1200N. The two were identified as 33-year-old Levi C. Connour and 40-year-old Jennifer R. Morecraft, […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State Police update: Second car crashed on I-74 near Tilton

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash on Tuesday near Tilton indirectly resulted in another crash at the same location, Illinois State Police officials said on Thursday. The crashes happened at 4:41 p.m. on westbound Interstate 74. State Police said that just minutes after a semi-truck hauling cattle hit the median cable barrier and overturned, an […]
TILTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy