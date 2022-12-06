Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daily Targum
Rutgers women's basketball loses Big Ten road opener
The Rutgers women’s basketball team fell to Illinois 80-62 last night. The Knights (4-7, 0-2) were defeated by the Fighting Illini (8-2, 1-1) in their Big Ten Conference road opener, which marked their third consecutive loss and second straight loss against an in-conference foe. Rutgers took an early lead...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois OL reportedly enters transfer portal following 1st season with Illini
Illinois football reportedly had a player enter the transfer portal on Friday. It was freshman OL Matt Fries, according to FarrellPortal on Twitter. Fries did not play in a single game for the Fighting Illini this season. Fries was a member of the 2022 recruiting class and a former 3-star OL per the 247Sports Composite. Fries originally picked Illinois over Arizona State, Indiana, Akron, and Arizona.
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's basketball recruiting profile: Dylan Harper
Fans of the Rutgers men’s basketball team are certainly familiar with the last name Harper. Last season, the former senior guard Ron Harper Jr. finished an illustrious four-season career with the Scarlet Knights (6-2, 1-0) and has now joined the Toronto Raptors on a two-way contract. He may not...
Daily Targum
Rutgers men’s basketball looks toward crucial week against No. 25 Ohio State, Seton Hall
The Rutgers men’s basketball team heads into a crucial week where it will take on Ohio State tomorrow and in-state rival Seton Hall on Sunday. The Scarlet Knights (6-2, 1-0) are coming off a dominant 63-48 victory over Indiana. Rutgers beat the now-No. 14 Hoosiers (7-1, 0-1) thanks to...
Illinois-Penn State basketball game sells out
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball team has its first home sellout of the season. The university’s athletic department announced on Wednesday that the last tickets for the team’s upcoming Saturday game against Penn State were sold earlier that day. The game will be the team’s first against a Big Ten […]
collegehoopstoday.com
The Breakfast Buffet: Illinois is an extremely difficult team to prepare for, Duke’s interior defense, Andre Jackson
Here’s today’s installment of “The Breakfast Buffet”, a daily column that can be found here every single morning getting you caught up to date on everything that’s happened from the day/night before and everything that’s going to happen in the next 24 hours. Mangia!
Bret Bielema signs ReliaQuest Bowl contract
TAMPA (WCIA) — CU in Tampa. Illinois football head coach Bret Bielema has touched down in Tampa, Florida for a ReliaQuest Bowl signing contract event, all for the January bowl game of Illinois versus Mississippi State. Bielema and Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman got photos with the helmets along with Mississippi State head coach Mike […]
WEB EXTRA: 1-on-1 with Saboor Karriem
WEST ORANGE, N.J. (WCIA) — WCIA3’s Andy Olson talks 1-on-1 with Illinois commit Saboor Karriem. The incoming cornerback talks high school football in New Jersey, what drew him to the Midwest and Illinois, Bret Bielema’s progress with the program, and more in this exclusive interview.
Daily Targum
Rutgers—Camden works on largest-ever open-road traffic experiment
Last month, researchers at Rutgers—Camden collaborated with various universities, automotive companies and the Tennessee Department of Transportation to facilitate a vehicle traffic study using artificial intelligence technology, according to a press release. Benedetto Piccoli, vice chancellor for research at Rutgers–Camden and the University’s lead researcher for the study, said...
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Danville mayor files challenge against opponent
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Danville Mayor Rickey Jr. has filed a challenge against one of his opponents in the race for mayor. Voters will head to the polls in the spring and as that day gets closer, Williams and Jacob Lane are battling it out. Williams has filed a challenge against Lane, claiming 22 of his […]
Champaign restaurant abruptly announces closing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Customers arrived at Everyday Kitchen in Champaign on Wednesday to discover that it had abruptly closed its doors permanently. The restaurant shared an announcement on Facebook, saying: “Thank you for allowing Everyday Kitchen to serve the Champaign community for the last four years. We regret to inform you that we have […]
smilepolitely.com
Just Yolkin’ is joining the breakfast scene in Champaign
A new breakfast restaurant named Just Yolkin' will move into the space formerly occupied by Legacy Pizzeria right beside Jupiter's at The Crossing. Just Yolkin' does not yet have a website. Check out this teaser photo that Jupiter's shared on Facebook:. Just Yolkin'. 2501 Village Green Place. Champaign. Top image...
1470 WMBD
Central Illinois lawmaker will step down before next General Assembly
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A longtime Central Illinois state legislator has announced he will be stepping down in favor of family and personal commitments once his current term is over. The announcement came on Monday from Bloomington Republican State Senator Jason Barickman. He’s served in the Illinois General Assembly for...
newschannel20.com
State Sen. Scott Bennett receiving hospital care
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — State Senator Scott Bennett, (D-Champaign) was taken to the hospital on Thursday. Bennett represents the 52nd district. Governor J.B. Pritzker sent out a statement wishing the best for his recovery. “Scott Bennett is genuine, kind and dedicated to serving his constituents. MK and I are...
Coroner identifies deceased Urbana student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department and Champaign County Coroner released on Wednesday new information about an Urbana Middle School student who died the previous day, including the student’s name. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the student as 12-year-old Lucas Cristobal. Northrup and officials with Urbana Police said Cristobal reportedly collapsed in a hallway […]
WCIA
Another staffing shake-up for Vermilion Regional Airport
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s another staffing shake-up for the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville. The office manager resigned on Friday. In October, we reported about the airport manager who quit during a board meeting after being accused of drinking and driving on the runway. In that same...
U of I veterinarians respond to cattle trailer crash
TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash on Interstate 74 Tuesday night required the usual first responders – firefighters and State Police – to be on the scene, but another group of people were called to respond due to some unique circumstances regarding the crash. One of the vehicles involved was towing cattle and the trailer […]
Investigation into Neoga deaths continues, questions remain
NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The investigation into two deaths in Cumberland County last week is still ongoing with little information being released. Cumberland County Sheriff’s officials said deputies found two people on Nov. 30 in a home on Couty Road 1200N. The two were identified as 33-year-old Levi C. Connour and 40-year-old Jennifer R. Morecraft, […]
State Police update: Second car crashed on I-74 near Tilton
TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash on Tuesday near Tilton indirectly resulted in another crash at the same location, Illinois State Police officials said on Thursday. The crashes happened at 4:41 p.m. on westbound Interstate 74. State Police said that just minutes after a semi-truck hauling cattle hit the median cable barrier and overturned, an […]
