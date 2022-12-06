ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Bengals sign long-time punter Kevin Huber to practice squad deal

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Just days after being waived by the Bengals, a Cincinnati native is returning to the team on a practice squad deal. Kevin Huber was signed to the Bengals practice squad on Wednesday, the team announced. The University of Cincinnati product is currently in his 14th season, all...
Fox 19

Bengals, Burrow to be without offensive weapon against the Browns

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals and Quarterback Joe Burrow will be without their starting tight end for Sunday’s contest against the Browns. Hayden Hurst is declared out with a calf injury, according to a Friday update to the injury report. Three players were limited in practice Friday: Wide Receiver...
247Sports

Bearcat Bounce 12-7

The Bearcats found their new head coach this week, hiring Scott Satterfield away from Louisville. We’ll go over that as well as the new additions to the transfer portal and postseason awards, plus the basketball team’s win over Bryant. The Bearcats finally found their new head coach on...
momcollective.com

Save Our Rink

Hi – you might remember my face from a recent article about finding a new hobby and embracing interests. Skating is my most recent new hobby and has been such a rewarding activity. It’s great for the body and mind, but it’s so fun I don’t realize I’m exercising until I’m worn out! What I love most is that it provides an opportunity to dance anytime… and dancing on wheels is an entirely new level of fun.
