Rocky Mountain Collegian
Do Better CSU amplifies student voices
Reporting interpersonal violence can be daunting, so having as many outlets and resources as possible is important for the well-being and equality of all students. Last year, Instagram account @dobettercsu was constructed to give Colorado State University students a platform to share their stories. The account creates a space where students are able to anonymously report instances of gender-based violence and harassment at CSU.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Henry: Title IX should educate more on sex-based discrimination
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 offers governmentally regulated protection from sex-based discrimination in schools and programs that are provided with federal financial assistance. It covers both educational and athletic activities, and you are more likely to hear about it when speaking of athletics.
