Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
26 people died from the flu in WA state
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on Friday that 26 people across the state have died from the flu this year. Some local health officials in Western Washington are now recommending people wear masks inside.
q13fox.com
Flu season claims 26 lives in WA, local health officials now recommend masks indoors
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on Friday that 26 people across the state have died from the flu this year. Some local health officials in Western Washington are now recommending people wear masks inside. The DOH says influenza-like activity in the state is currently very high, and...
q13fox.com
'Quiet Sound' program offers hope for Southern Resident killer whales
SEATTLE - A pilot program running in Puget Sound has slowed 61-percent of commercial vessels in the past month. The program, which is voluntary, is the latest effort to reduce noise pollution that harms the endangered Southern Resident killer whales. At last count, the Southern Resident killer whales numbers have...
Comments / 0