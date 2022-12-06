ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

26 people died from the flu in WA state

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on Friday that 26 people across the state have died from the flu this year. Some local health officials in Western Washington are now recommending people wear masks inside.
'Quiet Sound' program offers hope for Southern Resident killer whales

SEATTLE - A pilot program running in Puget Sound has slowed 61-percent of commercial vessels in the past month. The program, which is voluntary, is the latest effort to reduce noise pollution that harms the endangered Southern Resident killer whales. At last count, the Southern Resident killer whales numbers have...
