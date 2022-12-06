Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
Your December 2022 Horoscope Is Full of Hope For All Zodiac Signs
There’s something innately whimsical about the holiday season, despite whether you choose to celebrate. This is all thanks to the sun’s journey through bountiful Sagittarius, making your December 2022 monthly horoscope all the more celebratory. Shortly after the month begins, otherworldly Neptune — the planet of compassion, dreams,...
Bustle
Here's Your Horoscope For December 2022
This December, it’ll be easier to put your faith in the unknown when Neptune's retrograde ends in Pisces on Dec. 3. Aim to simplify larger concepts and break tasks down into manageable steps to maintain your focus on Dec. 6, when Mercury shifts into serious Capricorn. The new moon in Gemini on Dec. 7 will usher in frustrating endings; you may need to revisit a conversation or task you previously dealt with too lightheartedly. Come Dec. 9, you will feel more mature, motivated, and better able to set boundaries once Venus sweeps through Capricorn.
SFGate
Horoscope for Friday, 12/09/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): First you were invited, then you weren't, and now you're being summoned again. Clearly someone's been battling a huge case of nerves about the prospect of meeting you. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): No sooner do you close the door on one person...
How the Full Moon of December 2022 Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign
The only thing more chaotic than the holiday season is the mutable energy surrounding these very merry moments. For those of you wondering how the full moon of December 2022 will affect each zodiac sign, it’s important to be mindful of your exchanges, and crystal clear when communicating. We are not only prone to biting off more than we can chew, but also easily distracted during this time. With the sun and Venus wandering through Sagittarius and Jupiter concluding its journey through mystical Pisces, there is an undeniable ray of hope swirling through the air, increasing the chances of us...
Deck the Halls! These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Holiday Season of All—Here’s Why
Jingle bells, magic spells, astrology leads the way! It may be the most wonderful time of year, but the planets aren’t planning to take a holiday from impacting your life. If you’re wondering which zodiac signs will have the best holiday season of 2022, you’re probably already feeling concerned about receiving a lump of coal. Don’t worry—if you’re a Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn or Pisces, you’re definitely not on the naughty list this year. The holiday season of astrology always begins on 11/1 and ends on 1/11. As soon as you process the spiritual reflection of Samhain—aka Halloween—you move onward toward the...
What to expect – good and bad – for your zodiac sign in December 2022
The end of 2022 is upon us! Did the year bring you everything that you’ve wished for? December will bring even more peculiar energy to navigate. As we march to the conclusion of our journeys this year, we will feel deeply reflective and nostalgic. Life will be especially sluggish in December, as the planets switch directions and cause us to slow down. However, this pace could be enjoyable for us as we could have time to enjoy interactions with family and friends, rather than an overly booked or chaotic schedule. Let’s get adventurous! As the sun becomes ignited within the realm of...
This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For December 5th to 11th, 2022
In this week's astrology forecast, Mercury and Venus will enter Capricorn, making us yearn for more committed relationships in terms of communication, finances, and love. Furthermore, we have a Full Moon in Gemini that will allow us to reflect on our progress in terms of having variety in our lives.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Making Miracles Happen This Week & Their Magic Is Undeniable
Self-awareness is a superpower. How has your truth evolved in the past year? There’s a lot to process and take in this week, whether you look at it in terms of your future goals, or the *literal* details surrounding a particular situation. The good news is, three zodiac signs will have the best week, and it’s all thanks to their ability to remain present. This could be the result of your own self-reflection, so don’t hesitate to journal your thoughts if needed. Lightbulb moment! The delays you experienced in the past were merely part of a divine plan, and many of...
brytfmonline.com
Four zodiac signs find it difficult to maintain friendships
TheSome people manage to make friends in just a few minutes, while others face a lot of difficulties and when they finally do, they cannot maintain the friendships. Are we talking about you then your tag is probably on this list shared on the Entertainment Times portal. Aries (March 21...
In Style
Your Winter Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign
December 21 commences the winter solstice and Capricorn season — so bust out the mistletoe, flannel pajamas, and hot toddies. As the temperature dips outside, it’s heating up in our personal lives. Luckily, the tarot can offer advice on how to handle the energy ahead. With the help of the cards, we can navigate the months ahead and know how to navigate the process of advancing ourselves into greatness as we head into the new year.
TODAY.com
December 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign
We made it to the end of 2022! The last month of the year has many cosmic changes and challenges coming our way. Before getting into individual horoscopes, let's take a peek at cosmic happenings and planetary movements. Illusive Neptune, who’s been retrograde in Pisces since June 28 turns direct...
One Lucky Date in December Ensures These 3 Zodiac Signs Will End the Year on a High Note
This year, December’s astrological landscape is filled with numerous opportunities for growth and evolution as we head into a new year. They require us to be present and attentive so that we can be conscious of when we’re working at cross purposes and instead focus on discovering actionable resolutions to any challenge we face.
The Dispatch
What’s Your Sign? – December 9, 2022
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Restless Rams and Ewes might want to let others finish a current project while they start something new. But if you do, you could risk losing out on a future opportunity. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): The Bovine’s creative forces start revving up...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Riding an Emotional Rollercoaster All Week Long—Here’s Why
Three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 28 to December 4, but it’s important to look on the bright side. Easier said than done, but nothing is set in stone. If it feels like you’re taking a couple of steps forward, and twice the amount back, remember there is magic in divine intervention. Applying more pressure onto yourself creates more stress, so consider this your cosmic cue to pause, and allow the energies to flow as they should. As if you needed more encouragement as to why it’s important to remain present, Mars is the planet of action...
Capricorn—Your December Horoscope Says You’re Getting to Know the New & Improved You
If you feel like the universe has been ignoring you, think again. Your Capricorn horoscope for December 2022 proves that you’re definitely one of the main characters of the upcoming month, so stay tuned for a wild ride! Don’t judge the journey based on how it begins, because the slow pace of the Sagittarius sun transiting your sleepy and dreamy 12th house won’t last long. However, in the meantime, it could lead to some pretty emotional and spiritually healing developments. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your sixth house of health and routine on December 1, you may feel...
Virgo—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Water Your Roots & Tend to Your Sacred Space
Grab your coziest pair of pajamas and turn on your comfort show, because your Virgo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to feel right at home. Sagittarius season may be wild and uninhibited, but it’s also when the sun is moving through your fourth house of domestic bliss. Get those holiday decorations up and book that flight back to your hometown, because you know you miss your roots! However, spending more time at home—and with family—also has its caveats. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 10th house of career on December 1, you may find yourself struggling to...
Monthly Horoscope: Scorpio, December 2022
The sun in Sagittarius lights up the sector of your chart that rules security and wealth, making it an exciting time to focus on finances and building your fortune! Gifts may be coming your way as the month opens with Venus in Sagittarius. You could also be settling some debts and rethinking your approach to sharing resources in your relationships thanks to your ruling planet Mars, currently retrograde in Gemini.
This Is the Day You'll Be Happiest This Holiday Season Based on Your Sign
Happy holidays! Find out which day will be yours this holiday season:
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says Your Manifestations Are Finally Coming True, So Claim It
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of November 21 to 27 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
Allure
How the "Full Cold Moon" on December 7 Will Impact You, Astrologically
Here's what this lunar event means, both astronomically and astrologically, and how it may play out in your upcoming plans. Somehow, we have already reached the end of 2022. December is in full swing and with it comes another enchanting full moon. Whether you're spending time with loved ones or enjoying the crisp, chilly air of winter solo, you may be seeking end-of-year guidance ahead of 2023. For that, I recommend looking to the night sky — specifically to our nearest neighbor, the moon. On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 11:09 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, the full moon in Gemini, sometimes known as the "Cold Moon," will arrive.
Comments / 0