Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
What’s ‘Wrong’ with People who Fall for Narcissists?
You may have molded yourself to become more "lovable" to a parent, making you a pleaser. We stay for reasons that seem to defy common sense, making us question our own level of intelligence. Take stock of the incredible person you were before you encountered this person who made you...
Spot a Narcissist in a Relationship
A narcissist is someone who is very self-absorbed and exaggerates their own importance. They're the ones who love nothing more than to talk about themselves and their accomplishments. They're the ones who are always trying to one-up everyone else. They're the ones who always seem to be looking for a way to make themselves the center of attention.
Opinion: Psychological Tactics Can Disarm A Narcissist
The majority of advice for when you have a Narcissist in your life is that you need to cut them out and go no contact. I believe that this is applicable when leaving an abuser if the situation permits.
psychologytoday.com
13 Ways Narcissistic Parents Sabotage Their Children
Narcissistic parents may compulsively undercut their children, both intentionally and collaterally. Adultifying, infantilizing, and gaslighting are just a few of the common forms of sabotage narcissistic parents may engage in. Educating children about narcissism, trauma, and emotional literacy can help improve family dynamics for future generations. People with narcissistic personalities...
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Display Manipulative Behaviors When They Are Dumped
Breaking up is never easy… but have you tried breaking up with a narcissist?. The ultimate end game for someone withnarcissistic personality disorder is trying to protect their fragile ego. They will do everything they can to come out on top, and having someone end things before them will trigger their hidden feelings of abandonment and insecurity.
oprahdaily.com
How to Identify the 3 Types of Narcissists
Calling someone a narcissist is one of those terms we tend to throw around without really knowing much about it. If you've ever had a friend open up about a bad romantic relationship, chances are they may have used this term in a fleeting way to describe their former partner without ever really explaining what they mean by it.
Narcissistic Parenting: Dangers Likely Ahead
The dangers of raising children with a narcissistic parent are well known. However, many parents don't realize the extent of the damage that can be done until their children reach adulthood.
psychologytoday.com
Gaslighting Behavior Is a Sign of Weakness
Gaslighting is a practice of calculated deception aimed to throw someone off balance. Gaslighters pretend to have empathy for their partners, but this is instrumental empathy, not emotional empathy. To leave a relationship with a gaslighter, sooner is better. Gaslighters have fragile egos and low self-esteem, so use your own...
Opinion: Healthy Relationships Can Feel Boring After Dating A Narcissist
There is a thrill that comes with toxic relationships. The constant unknowns, the ups and downs, and displays of rage disguised as “passion” can actually be extremely addictive.
psychologytoday.com
How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives
Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
Opinion: Lessons Learned From Dating a Narcissist
The hardest events in our life can make us the strongest if we choose to learn from them. When I was younger I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was completely broken and lost.
psychologytoday.com
Focusing on the Victim of the Psychopath
At the 2019 conference of the Society for the Scientific Study of Psychopathy, SSSP President Adelle Forth centered her keynote on the victims of psychopaths. She called for a greater focus on the victims and noted that they had “a lot of very important things to say, but simply haven’t been heard."1 Psychopathy research has principally focused on the psychopath, the perpetrator, but has largely ignored the psychopath’s victims. Few tools exist to help those who have been victimized understand what happened. Firsthand accounts have been invaluable in helping researchers and victims.2.
psychologytoday.com
Relationship Distress Precedes Romantic Infidelity
Researchers assessed self-reported incidences of infidelity in a representative sample of German adults and their primary romantic partners. The study results revealed that well-being declined before incidences of infidelity for both perpetrators and victims. Those who cheated on their partners showed steeper declines in well-being after their unfaithfulness compared to...
Madame Noire
Merriam-Webster Crowns ‘Gaslighting’ The Word Of The Year For 2022
Heritage dictionary Merriam-Webster has dubbed “gaslighting” its word of the year for 2022. The publisher defines the phrase as the “psychological manipulation of a person, usually over an extended period of time, that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories.”
Opinion: Narcissistic Leaders Make Unrealistic Demands And Ignore Feedback
Recently, a friend asked me how to tell the difference between a boss who is a bit full of themselves and a full-on narcissist. Her question triggered a flurry of memories. I have had my share of “bad” or “toxic” bosses full of themselves. In my experience, they caused work to be a constant grey cloud of stress and made their employees' lives more difficult.
Opinion: Love Will Not Have The Power To “Fix” A Narcissist With An Addiction
Many years ago, I poured my heart and soul into someone who did not deserve any part of me, as many people do when they fall for a toxic/narcissistic romantic partner. These days I tell my story to help other victims of narcissistic abuse realize that they are not alone and hopefully guide them in their healing journey.
'Gaslighting' Is the Word of the Year. How to Spot Its Common Signs
“Gaslighting” is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year, with searches for the word increasing by 1,740% during 2022. Gaslighting can arise in different contexts, but it's common in romantic relationships, family dynamics, and in medical settings. It’s important to learn how to spot the signs of gaslighting so you...
Comments / 0