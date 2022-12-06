At the 2019 conference of the Society for the Scientific Study of Psychopathy, SSSP President Adelle Forth centered her keynote on the victims of psychopaths. She called for a greater focus on the victims and noted that they had “a lot of very important things to say, but simply haven’t been heard."1 Psychopathy research has principally focused on the psychopath, the perpetrator, but has largely ignored the psychopath’s victims. Few tools exist to help those who have been victimized understand what happened. Firsthand accounts have been invaluable in helping researchers and victims.2.

8 DAYS AGO