We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A food scale has always been one of those items I just know would come in handy, yet I’ve been reluctant to get one because I don’t want to add unnecessary clutter to my counters. But, like a label maker or a photo scanner, I’m sure if I had one, I’d use it every day. When a Pinterest recipe calls for 150 grams of flour or 16 fluid ounces of water, instead of pulling up Google to convert the units, I could simply place my measuring cup on said scale and swiftly move on to the next ingredient.

2 DAYS AGO