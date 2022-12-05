Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Casper Hybrid Pillow review
The Casper Hybrid Pillow is soft and supportive enough to provide a good night’s sleep every night. Its foam and fiber design helps it snap right back to shape, so there's no need to fluff it every morning. It's versatile enough for side, back, and stomach sleeping. (Two loft profiles are available.) There aren't any cooling materials within, but we didn't wake up hot when sleeping on this pillow.
This Plant Keeps Rodents Out of Your Yard
This is perfect for home gardeners and those that have a rodent problem!
Why You Should Always Put Your Suitcase in the Hotel Bathroom, According to a Entomologist
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s just something about walking into your hotel room after a long flight, flinging your suitcase (and yourself) on the bed, and officially entering vacation mode. It just feels all sorts of right, doesn’t it? Well, apparently, there’s one thing about that equation that’s all sorts of wrong, according to experts. Namely, the whole flinging-your-suitcase-on-the-bed part.
A 27-year-old learned how to build his tiny home by watching YouTube videos
Jacob Harrell took just four months and spent less than $6,000 to finish his dwelling despite lacking any construction experience.
In Style
Shoppers Say Amazon’s Best-Selling Fleece Is “So Soft, Comfy, and Warm,” and It’s Just $16 Right Now
When it comes to jackets, my taste doesn’t always lean towards practicality. I love Gigi Hadid-inspired trench coats, oversized blazers, and playful colors, but those don’t always make sense when paired with the pajamas I admittedly always wear to grab my morning coffee. Not that someone who dares to don PJs outside of the home should care if the jacket matches, but I do. And in looking for something I could wear with my everyday, errand-running apparel, I found a customer-loved zip-up that’s currently 45 percent off.
HGTV
The Best Self-Watering Planters for Your Home, Deck or Patio
Watering your indoor and outdoor plants can be a chore when the weather is hot and dry. So is finding a neighbor to take care of them when you’re out of town for work or vacation. Self-watering planters can save your greenery — not just your plants, but also your hard-earned money wasted when water from a sprinkler or hose runs off or evaporates before it can soak in.
This Folding Kitchen Scale Takes Up No Counter Space and It’s on Major Sale Right Now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A food scale has always been one of those items I just know would come in handy, yet I’ve been reluctant to get one because I don’t want to add unnecessary clutter to my counters. But, like a label maker or a photo scanner, I’m sure if I had one, I’d use it every day. When a Pinterest recipe calls for 150 grams of flour or 16 fluid ounces of water, instead of pulling up Google to convert the units, I could simply place my measuring cup on said scale and swiftly move on to the next ingredient.
Time Out Global
Christmas gift guide: The best Christmas gifts for 2022
It's officially December, and Christmas is just around the corner. It can get overwhelming if you're just starting with your Christmas gift list. To make your holiday shopping easier, we've created a gift guide for anyone on your list. Whether you are looking for things to give to your family, friends, or significant other, we've got you covered. Keep reading below and start ticking off that festive gift list!
People On TikTok Are Saying Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach Causes All Sorts Of Health Issues, So We Spoke To An Expert To Get The Truth
People on TikTok have claimed that drinking coffee on an empty stomach is causing painful periods, acne, hair loss, and exhaustion. So we spoke to a doctor who rebuffed many of these claims.
Target Or IKEA: Which Has The Cheapest Outdoor Rugs?
If you love your patio, wouldn't you like an outdoor rug to soften your steps and protect your investment? We compared two products from top retailers here.
An IKEA Billy bookcase hack inspired this cute media wall DIY
If there is one kind of person to admire, it's a DIYer. Especially one who is a bit of a novice but still willing to take a leap of faith. Although a lot of Real Homes' readers are hands-on with home renos and building things, a good chunk of us are hesitant about whipping out the power tools.
Amazon Prime Grocery Outlet: A Secret to Saving on Groceries
Amazon Prime Grocery Outlet is a hidden gem for shoppers looking to save on grocery products through Amazon offers and deeper discounts on pantry items.
How to Make a Snack Board—The Ultimate Party Spread
We’ve all been there: Scrolling Instagram or Pinterest and finding the most beautiful spread of meats and cheeses and telling ourselves we’re going to make it this year. But molding salami into roses and slicing cheese into triangles and fanning out slices of apples is a lot of work, and we’re hungry! Luckily, snack boards are a thing, and we can’t wait to make them.
BHG
What Are Engineered Hardwood Floors? Plus the Pros, Cons, and Cost
Known for durability and style, hardwood floors have been a go-to flooring option for centuries. However, hardwood trees are slow growers and the demand for beautiful, durable floors isn’t slowing down. The solution? Engineered wood. Unlike traditional hardwood flooring, which consists of solid wood planks, engineered wood planks consist...
jennifermaker.com
DIY Christmas Wreath from Dollar Tree and Matching Tree!
Learn how to make a Dollar Tree Christmas tree and Dollar Tree Christmas wreath with custom options!. With a few dollars and some creativity, you can make holiday decor to last several seasons with Dollar Tree DIY projects. I have lots of ideas in my full Dollar Tree DIY Christmas Decorations collection. And detailed instructions to make a Reverse Canvas using mostly Dollar Tree supplies. But when I saw the mini Christmas trees and garland options, I knew we had to make a tree and wreath to match the rest! I’ll show you how to take them from uninspiring to irresistable with a few supplies and tricks!
6 places to buy a rug online, from vintage styles to washable options
Area rugs protect floors and can add personality to a space and make it feel more like home. These are the best places to buy area rugs online.
Dozens of fake designer purse vendors selling knock-offs to Midtown holiday shoppers
The streets of New York are going to hell in a fake Prada handbasket. Dozens of bogus designer purse peddlers have turned the area around Rockefeller Center into a congestion-clogged black market — as they hawk knock-off bags to tourists just weeks after cops tried to clean up Lower Manhattan with a $10 million counterfeit swag bust. At least 30 vendors have set up shop on the sidewalks between 48th and 50th Streets on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan to sell phony Louis Vuitton, Prada and Dior handbags and clutches, The Post has learned. “It’s a mess, people tripping over bags and being hustled. It...
Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheets Are Nearly 60% Off & They’re the Perfect Gift for the Person Who Is Always Cold
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We all have someone in our life who just can’t seem to stay warm. Rather than buying that special someone another sweater or hat, treat them to the luxury of ultra-warm cotton flannel bedding. Select Eddie Bauer flannel sheets are currently on sale on Amazon for nearly 60 percent off, so you can treat your loved one to warm toes all winter long. The Queen-size set of “Dog Friends”-printed flannel sheets from Eddie Bauer is on sale right now for just...
couponingwithrachel.com
Arm & Hammer Liquid Laundry Detergent, Clean Burst Dual HE, 144.5oz 107 Loads
Amazon is offering up a 144.5oz. container of Arm & Hammer Liquid Laundry Detergent, Clean Burst Dual HE, 107 Loads at a nice savings to you when you clip the $1.50 digital coupon (available at posting) and choose Subscribe and Save for additional savings and free shipping. CONCENTRATED WITH 2X...
Get an exclusive discount on gorgeous modern cat furniture right now
Cat lovers know that our feline companions deserve to be spoiled with everything nice. If you want to treat your pet to a new bed or cat tree that’s not an eyesore for your interiors, consider Tuft + Paw, a favorite among Underscored editors.
Comments / 0