New Orleans, La (December 9, 2022) – This Saturday, Dec 10 will mark the 32nd edition of Louisiana Champions Day at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. Beginning in 1991, the best horses, jockeys, and trainers from across Louisiana put on a show for racing fans as owners enter for prestige and a piece of the generous purses. The first Louisiana Champions Day Classic in 1991 offered a purse of $125,000. More than the purses and the black type, bragging rights are on the line, so let’s give credit where credit’s due and take a look at who stands tallest on Louisiana Champions Day, according to our records.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO