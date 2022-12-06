Read full article on original website
Twitter vs. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA); Musk’s Babies Vying for Attention
On one hand, Musk is spending most of his time at Twitter HQ in San Francisco, struggling to keep the company afloat. On the other hand, Tesla shareholders feel neglected by the CEO and vie for his immediate attention. Billionaire Elon Musk is facing yet another challenge at Twitter. The...
Express Stock Blasts Up 40% Despite Disastrous Earnings Report
Sometimes a company can have a disastrous earnings report but still produce a huge day of advances. Clothing retailer Express (NYSE:EXPR) delivered a downer of an earnings report. However, having several irons in the fire was enough to convince investors to push up its share price by almost 40%. Express...
2 Big-Data Stocks Capable of Big Gains in 2023
Palantir and Datadog shares have been under profound pressure over the past year. Though big data and high-tech innovation are out of style, Wall Street still sees gains to be had from these two stocks going into the new year. In this article, we’ll use TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to look...
Prometheus (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock: Here’s What Caused the Electrifying Rally
Prometheus stock has registered an outrageous gain of 225% in the past two days due to encouraging trial results. Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) stock soared nearly 225% in the past two days and hit $117.73 for the first time since going public in March 2021. Positive Phase-2 trial results for its PRA023 drug, designed to treat ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, supported the rally.
Getaround Shares Tank on First Day of Trading
Shares of connected carsharing marketplace Getaround (NYSE:GETR) are tanking in its first day of trading today after its business combination with InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA). Getaround had agreed to the de-SPAC transaction with IPVA earlier this year and has a presence across the U.S. as well as Europe. The combination...
These 4 Stocks Tick the Right Boxes on Analysts’ Checklists
Investing in the right stock at the right time is the key to making the most out of a downturn. So, here are four Strong-Buy-rated stocks on Wall Street that analysts are bullish on for the long run. In the face of an impending recession, it makes sense to follow...
Wall Street Loves These 3 Payment Stocks for 2023
Visa, PayPal, and Mastercard shares have been feeling the heat in 2022. Despite the macro headwinds, Wall Street remains optimistic that they can tackle new challenges in 2023. Top payment stocks have been under considerable pressure of varying degrees through most of 2022. High-tech digital payment firm PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has...
Autolus Tanks After Pricing of Public Offering
Shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) tanked by more than 20% in pre-market trading on Friday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced the pricing of its public offering. Autolus will offer 75 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) in the United States representing 75 million ordinary shares at a price of...
Tesla Shoots Up on Impressive Shanghai Deliveries
The notion of Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans regarding its Shanghai facility has been a matter of debate for some time. Seemingly contradictory facts emerge almost daily, leading some to pivot between disaster and rapture. However, the company finished more than 3% higher in today’s trading after reports emerged regarding Tesla’s...
HIVE’s (NASDAQ:HIVE) November BTC Production Falls Amid Harsh Crypto Winter
HIVE Blockchain’s production fell in November as the miner continues to face a tough crypto winter due to lower Bitcoin prices and higher energy costs. Canadian blockchain miner HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) produced 264 Bitcoin (BTC-USD) in November from ASIC and GPU mining operations, down from 307 BTC in October. The company continued to face challenges in November due to the contagion concerns from the implosion of digital-asset exchange FTX, rising interest rates, and the energy crisis.
Solid Earnings Report Boosts Broadcom Stock in After-Hours Trading
Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) gained over 2.8% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $10.45 per share, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $10.28 per share. Sales increased by 21% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
Hedge Funds Are Bullish on These Two Oil Stocks
Oil stocks have been investors’ favorite picks in 2022 so far owing to the rising crude prices. Thus, it is worth taking a look at two such stocks that caught the interest of hedge fund managers in the last three months. Making investment decisions in such tumultuous times, especially...
Make Smart Investments with TipRanks’ Smart Investor Newsletter
Make use of big data to influence your investment choices. Smart Investor takes care of the tedious work for you. Instead of investing where everyone else is investing, wise investors educate themselves about the market and research stocks thoroughly before investing their capital. How can you become a brilliant investor?...
‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks
The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
This Week in Crypto: Performance Mixed as Sam Bankman-Fried Hogs Spotlight
Crypto market volatility continued to ebb over the last seven trading days as all the attention moves squarely to the saga of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who remains free despite growing allegations against him. Bitcoin Roughly Unchanged, Regulators Add to Pressure. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) prices have stayed relatively steady week-over-week,...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower in Choppy Trading Session
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.91%, 0.74%, and 0.64%, respectively. The energy sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 2.41%. Conversely, the communications sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 0.3%.
