NOLA.com
New Orleans reaches settlement with Metro over trash contract, city says
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration has reached a tentative deal in its long-running dispute with New Orleans trash hauler Metro Service Group, agreeing to pay millions of dollars to the embattled city contractor to help repay its creditors. The mediated settlement, if approved, would officially terminate Metro's sanitation contract, ending a...
Eater
As Chick-fil-A Prepares to Open in New Orleans, Residents Prepare for Traffic Backups
This Thursday, December 8, the first of three new New Orleans Chick-fil-A’s opens its doors downtown at 1200 Poydras Street. It will be followed soon after by two more locations, in Mid City and Algiers, a trio of openings that mark the company’s first standalone restaurants in Orleans Parish.
theneworleanstribune.com
3 Reasons The Mayor Should Choose Shaun Ferguson’s Successor RIGHT NOW
We are not at all sure how Mayor LaToya Cantrell will move as it relates to selecting a new NOPD superintendent. Earlier this week, Supt. Shaun Ferguson, a 24-year veteran of the department announced that he would be stepping down from his post and into retirement to spend more time with his family, effective Thursday, Dec. 22.
WDSU
DOTD hits roadblocks removing tires dumped on Michoud interchange ramps
Months after The Department of Transportation closed the interstate 10 interchange westbound and eastbound ramps at Michoud Boulevard to remove illegally dumped tires and debris, hundreds of tires still remain. WDSU reported in October, DOTD was closing the ramps indefinitely to begin the cleanup process. Scott Boyle with the Department...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins resigns
New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins, who has led the agency for more than three years, will leave his post by year's end, he confirmed Wednesday. The board that governs the authority said the resignation will take effect Dec. 31. Lona Hankins, the RTA's deputy CEO for infrastructure, will replace Wiggins temporarily until the board appoints a new leader after a national search.
NOLA.com
For $1.6M, sleek, chic condo offers downtown living in New Orleans CBD
Unblemished white walls and light flooring catapult the striking contrast of the Italian orange chandelier and black wall installation to a level of urban chic seldom seen. This scene is the foyer of a Warehouse District condominium that is the result of the deft joining of two units into a three-bedroom corner haven, brimming with style and casual elegance.
WDSU
Entergy New Orleans and Sewerage and Water Board break ground on new power complex
Entergy New Orleans and the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans celebrated the groundbreaking of the first phase of the West Power Complex on Dec. 5. When Phase I is complete, the facility will draw power from the Entergy New Orleans grid for day-to-day use and modern, in-house turbine generators for backup.
NOLA.com
Palmisano donates $750k under Nola Coalition umbrella to help kids get construction jobs
The Palmisano Foundation said Tuesday that it has pledged $750,000 over the next three years to help disadvantaged young people find careers in construction industry. The donation is being made under the umbrella of the Nola Coalition, an initiative started earlier this year to coordinate new efforts to help police fight the upsurge in Crime in New Orleans, as well as to find new resources for young people whose environment may put them at risk of being affected by crime.
WDSU
NOPD investigating after more than a dozen cars broken into at parking lot near Superdome
NEW ORLEANS — There has been another round of car break-ins in New Orleans. Police say 13 vehicles were burglarized in a parking lot on Lafayette Street, while some of the owners say they were at the Pelicans game. "It went from smiles to tears in a matter of...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in New Orleans on Wednesday morning. The accident happened on the Woodland Bridge at around 6:40 a.m. According to police, a Ford Mustang driver struck a pedestrian who was walking on the bridge while driving and was unable to see because of the dense fog.
wbrz.com
Concerns on Lake Maurepas grow after people were met with armed guard during public demonstration
TANGIPAHOA- Dozens of people were on Lake Maurepas to see how Air Products plans to inject carbon dioxide into the bed of the lake. What they saw before that could happen has them angry. "We were invited out there. Elected officials. All concerned citizens that just want to know what...
Violent night in New Orleans
Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
Government Technology
Kenner, La., to More Than Double License Plate-Reader Network
(TNS) — Kenner is buying 55 more license plate readers for $294,250, to help police track vehicles traveling through the city. Police Chief Keith Conley said the cameras will be used only for "investigatory purposes," not for enforcing traffic laws or determining whether a driver has liability insurance. The...
WDSU
New Orleans expected to extend contract of former NYPD consultant
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans will extend the contract of a former New York Police Department officer tapped to help revamp the New Orleans Police Department, sources tell WDSU. Fausto Pichardo was hired in September amid an officer shortage crisis. Pichardo was tasked with creating a...
Car owners leave Pelicans game to find vehicles burglarized Wednesday night
One man said because of the incident he will not be driving his truck in the city again because of how stressful the situation was.
WDSU
New Orleans hotel owner at center of Magnolia Mansion raid federally charged
A well-known political campaign contributor and owner of a historic New Orleans hotel has been charged by federal prosecutors. Fouad Zeton was charged in an indictment Thursday on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to his legal team led by David Courcelle and Stansbury. This comes just over...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell gives State of the City address: 'Tired of fighting...ready to build'
A day after her handpicked police chief announced his resignation, and following months of controversies over her use of official perks, Mayor LaToya Cantrell gave a State of the City address Wednesday where she promised the beleaguered residents of New Orleans that change is on the way. The economy is...
Residents in fear after two retail shop shootings in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS — Six people were shot at two separate stores in New Orleans in just 20 hours. The latest shooting happened just after Noon Thursday at a Dollar Tree on Chef Menteur Highway. Four people were hurt but they are expected to survive. The shooting was less than...
NOLA.com
For Mayor Cantrell, everything’s mostly fine in New Orleans
Mayor LaToya Cantrell painted a defiantly rosy picture of life in New Orleans in her State of the City speech Wednesday while barely acknowledging — or in some cases ignoring altogether — the host of crises facing the city and her administration. “We faced back to back blows,...
3 lanes of Bonnabel Boulevard overpass reopened after granite spill
LSP is encouraging drivers to find an alternative route until the lanes reopen.
