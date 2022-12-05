ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

NOLA.com

New Orleans reaches settlement with Metro over trash contract, city says

Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration has reached a tentative deal in its long-running dispute with New Orleans trash hauler Metro Service Group, agreeing to pay millions of dollars to the embattled city contractor to help repay its creditors. The mediated settlement, if approved, would officially terminate Metro's sanitation contract, ending a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theneworleanstribune.com

3 Reasons The Mayor Should Choose Shaun Ferguson’s Successor RIGHT NOW

We are not at all sure how Mayor LaToya Cantrell will move as it relates to selecting a new NOPD superintendent. Earlier this week, Supt. Shaun Ferguson, a 24-year veteran of the department announced that he would be stepping down from his post and into retirement to spend more time with his family, effective Thursday, Dec. 22.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

DOTD hits roadblocks removing tires dumped on Michoud interchange ramps

Months after The Department of Transportation closed the interstate 10 interchange westbound and eastbound ramps at Michoud Boulevard to remove illegally dumped tires and debris, hundreds of tires still remain. WDSU reported in October, DOTD was closing the ramps indefinitely to begin the cleanup process. Scott Boyle with the Department...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins resigns

New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins, who has led the agency for more than three years, will leave his post by year's end, he confirmed Wednesday. The board that governs the authority said the resignation will take effect Dec. 31. Lona Hankins, the RTA's deputy CEO for infrastructure, will replace Wiggins temporarily until the board appoints a new leader after a national search.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

For $1.6M, sleek, chic condo offers downtown living in New Orleans CBD

Unblemished white walls and light flooring catapult the striking contrast of the Italian orange chandelier and black wall installation to a level of urban chic seldom seen. This scene is the foyer of a Warehouse District condominium that is the result of the deft joining of two units into a three-bedroom corner haven, brimming with style and casual elegance.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Palmisano donates $750k under Nola Coalition umbrella to help kids get construction jobs

The Palmisano Foundation said Tuesday that it has pledged $750,000 over the next three years to help disadvantaged young people find careers in construction industry. The donation is being made under the umbrella of the Nola Coalition, an initiative started earlier this year to coordinate new efforts to help police fight the upsurge in Crime in New Orleans, as well as to find new resources for young people whose environment may put them at risk of being affected by crime.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Violent night in New Orleans

Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Government Technology

Kenner, La., to More Than Double License Plate-Reader Network

(TNS) — Kenner is buying 55 more license plate readers for $294,250, to help police track vehicles traveling through the city. Police Chief Keith Conley said the cameras will be used only for "investigatory purposes," not for enforcing traffic laws or determining whether a driver has liability insurance. The...
KENNER, LA
WDSU

New Orleans expected to extend contract of former NYPD consultant

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans will extend the contract of a former New York Police Department officer tapped to help revamp the New Orleans Police Department, sources tell WDSU. Fausto Pichardo was hired in September amid an officer shortage crisis. Pichardo was tasked with creating a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

For Mayor Cantrell, everything’s mostly fine in New Orleans

Mayor LaToya Cantrell painted a defiantly rosy picture of life in New Orleans in her State of the City speech Wednesday while barely acknowledging — or in some cases ignoring altogether — the host of crises facing the city and her administration. “We faced back to back blows,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Community Policy