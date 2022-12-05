ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
msn.com

7 Cheap Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Still Love

Now is as good a time as ever to start collecting cheap stocks. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date total return of 14.81% through Dec. 6. It is projected to be the index’s worst yearly performance since 2008 and the third worst of the 21st century. But it could have been much worse. So, while it’s not easy putting money into the markets when the sentiment is so negative, there are still cheap stocks that analysts love.
NASDAQ

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Procedure Volume Gain Aids Amid FX Hurdles

Zimmer Biomet's ZBH strategic spin-off of the non-core dental and spine business, focus on emerging markets and stabilizing market trends bolster our confidence in this stock. Yet, factors like macroeconomic uncertainties, pricing pressure and unfavorable currency fluctuations continue to adversely impact Zimmer Biomet's sales. The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Motley Fool

10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in December

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Alphabet, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, Tesla, Twilio, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Activision Blizzard, Alphabet, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, Tesla, Twilio, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
NASDAQ

Lincoln National (LNC) Pauses Buybacks to Recover Q3 Loss

Management of Lincoln National Corporation LNC announced the suspension of its share buyback program in 2023, at the Goldman Sachs U.S Financial Services Conference held on December 7. The decision was taken as a means of recovering the dismal $2.6 billion loss incurred in the company’s third-quarter 2022 results.
NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Retain Avanos (AVNS) Stock in Your Portfolio

Avanos Medical, Inc. AVNS is well poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by its impressive product line. A solid third-quarter 2022 performance, along with a continued focus on its Research and Development (R&D), is expected to contribute further. However, stiff competition and uncertainty in the healthcare industry persist.
Motley Fool

4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

Dollar General is a stable business in any economy and is giving its profits back to shareholders. Nasdaq accurately predicted its earnings growth in the past, and I believe it's headed for more. Starbucks and Tractor Supply have increased their respective dividends for 12 years in a row. You’re reading...
NASDAQ

Why Is Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Down 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Emergent Biosolutions (EBS). Shares have lost about 3.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Emergent Biosolutions due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ

Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN has been in investors’ good books on the back of higher institutional interest, higher Monthly Transacting Users (MTU), improved average crypto asset prices and total crypto spot market volumes. Zacks Rank & Price Performance. Coinbase Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the...
NASDAQ

The China Crisis Could Send These Dividends Soaring 300%

China's over-the-top COVID lockdowns are setting up a surprising "all-American" dividend opportunity for us contrarians. The pushback, which President Xi (shockingly) didn't see coming, has shuttered plants left and right. Last Monday alone, Honda, Yamaha and Volkswagen closed factories in China, as did Nissan, Mazda and Mitsubishi. And Apple (AAPL)...
NASDAQ

Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...

