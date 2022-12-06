In their home opener on Friday night the Bombers defeated the North White Vikings 69-31. The Bombers started fast with a score on their first eight possessions and took a 25-8 lead out of the first quarter. Nine Bombers scored with four in tallying double digits. The scoring leaders included Colby Chapman (14), Corbin Mathew (10), Tommy Boyles (10), and Graham Drone (10). The Bombers return to action on Saturday night to host Twin Lakes in the Hoosier Conference opener. A donation of a toy worth $5, or more, is FREE admission to the game. It is rumored that Santa and his elves will make an appearance at the contest.

MONON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO