Bombers beat Twin Lakes 62-38 in Hoosier Conference opener
A quick start for the Bombers helped propel them to 1-0 in the Hoosier Conference. Seven Bombers scored with Corbin Mathew (21) and Tristen Wuethrich (17) leading the charge. The Bombers return to action on Tuesday at Hanover Central.
Girls Varsity Basketball beats Delphi 68 – 30
Lady Bombers win at home 68 to 30 over Delphi. Leading score for the night was Taylor Van Meter with 27 points. Sarah Kaufman with 14 points. Kamri Roland with 10 points. Carley Drone with eight points Cadence Manns with three points and Kami Davis, Lola Chamness, and Brodie Radtke each with two points apiece. What a great team effort from everyone tonight.
Bombers take out the Vikings 69-31
In their home opener on Friday night the Bombers defeated the North White Vikings 69-31. The Bombers started fast with a score on their first eight possessions and took a 25-8 lead out of the first quarter. Nine Bombers scored with four in tallying double digits. The scoring leaders included Colby Chapman (14), Corbin Mathew (10), Tommy Boyles (10), and Graham Drone (10). The Bombers return to action on Saturday night to host Twin Lakes in the Hoosier Conference opener. A donation of a toy worth $5, or more, is FREE admission to the game. It is rumored that Santa and his elves will make an appearance at the contest.
