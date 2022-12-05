Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends even more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Smithsonian to Honor Celebs at Opening of American History Museum's new Culture WingRob ThompsonWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Congress Releases Explosive Report on Coverup by NFLNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
ffxnow.com
Photos: Hundreds of bicycle racers compete at Reston’s Lake Fairfax Park, raising money to restore trails
Close to 600 racers gathered at Lake Fairfax Park in Reston over the weekend to raise money for the park’s trails. The annual event, called 2022 Capital Cross Classic, took place on Sunday (Dec. 4) at the park, which is located at 1400 Lake Fairfax Drive. The Bike Lane,...
ffxnow.com
FFXnow Daily Debrief for Dec 7, 2022
Good Wednesday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 8406 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Dec 7, 2022)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Thursday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
ffxnow.com
Town council approves downsized Vienna Courts condo development
The Vienna Courts offices will officially be replaced with residential condominiums. The Vienna Town Council voted Monday (Dec. 5) to approve a rezoning and site plans that would allow 12 two-story condo duplexes with two units each at 127-133 Park Street — a more modest project than the 30 units that developer BFR Construction originally proposed.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Alexandria Motel Demolished — “The Alexandria Motel at 6411 Richmond Highway was officially demolished in late November to make way for a future stormwater management facility for the Richmond Highway Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. During its heyday in the mid-twentieth century, the motel was a 27-room property advertising its private showers, televisions, central heating and cross-ventilation.” [On the MoVe]
WHSV
Strasburg Police Department will make a historic move into their own space
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in history, the Strasburg Police Department will move into its own space. Town Council unanimously approved the building purchase at their meeting on Tuesday after tabling it at the public hearing on Nov. 30. Currently, the police department is in the basement...
ffxnow.com
Begin your resort-lifestyle with special savings at Snowden Bridge
Whether you are ready to move-in now or would prefer to personalize a new home from the ground up, Brookfield Residential is here to help make owning a brand new home that fits the needs of your family a reality. At Snowden Bridge located near Winchester, you can find beautiful...
ffxnow.com
Greek restaurant Knossos opens in Herndon, with grand opening ahead
A new Greek restaurant is officially serving up meals in the Town of Herndon. Knossos Restaurant will host a grand opening ceremony on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. to celebrate its opening at 150 Elden Street. The first 50 customers will get 50% off their total purchase during the ceremony...
The Holiday Milkshakes at this Virginia Country Store are Bucket List Worthy
Virginia is home to many old-fashioned general stores. Typically found in the middle of nowhere along quiet country roads and filled with homemade food, gifts, and vintage memorabilia, these community staples are relics of a bygone era.
WUSA
Here's why a massive tunnel is being dug under Old Town Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Nearly 150 feet underground, the city of Alexandria is tunneling toward a more environmentally friendly future. The key to that future is 360-ton tunnel-boring machine, affectionately named Hazel. Hazel’s job is to bore a 2-mile-long tunnel under Old Town that should solve one of Alexandria’s biggest...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County’s website will get a new design early next year
Fairfax County is refreshing its website. A website redesign is currently underway as the county looks to update “the look and feel based on new design trends to serve our community better,” the county’s digital content lead Greg Licamele told FFXnow in an email. The new website...
This D.C. houseboat is selling for $199K at the Wharf
A liveable home in D.C. for under $200,000 is almost unheard of, especially at the Wharf. But right now there’s a renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom for sale for $199K.Just one catch: It’s on the water, literally.The listing, 650 Wharf St. SW #91, is a houseboat that’s part of the Wharf's Gangplank Marina, which touts itself as the East Coast's largest live-aboard community.By comparison, D.C.’s median sale price in October was $650,000. A one-bedroom condo at the Wharf’s new luxury condo building, Amaris, starts at $750,000. Our thought bubble: With these prices, living on land seems overrated. Plus, if houseboat living is good...
arlnow.com
Residential investors are especially interested in these five areas of Arlington
In Green Valley, resident Portia Clark says she and her neighbors are bombarded with calls and letters from realtors and potential investors about buying their homes. “We were once a very stable community of homeowners who bought our homes to live here and pay them off,” she said. That increasingly seems to be changing.
sungazette.news
Fairfax transportation czar tackles McLean group’s questions, concerns
McLean residents confront traffic challenges daily, so when Fairfax County Department of Transportation Director Tom Biesiadny briefed the McLean Citizens Association (MCA) Nov. 30 about ongoing and planned projects in the area, they peppered him with questions. Fairfax County supervisors last year set a goal of spending $100 million on...
loudounnow.com
Music Teacher, Single Mom Announces Ashburn Campaign
Catholic school music teacher Ana Quijano has announced she will run for the Ashburn District seat on the Board of Supervisors, seeking the Republican nomination. Quijano teaches music at Saint Theresa Catholic School, a kindergarten through eighth grade school in Ashburn, and has already garnered endorsements from two former supervisors. She is also the single mother to two girls.
ffxnow.com
Circa and Él Bebe are finally opening today at The Boro in Tysons
The wait for new restaurants at The Boro in Tysons is over at last. Circa bistro (1675 Silver Hill Drive) and Él Bebe (8354 Broad Street), a Mexican restaurant and bar, will open their doors to diners at 4 p.m. today, said the Metropolitan Hospitality Group (MHG), which owns both brands.
ffxnow.com
Sully’s Pour House slams prosecutors over handling of 2021 shooting case
The owners of Sully’s Pour House, a gastropub in the Town of Herndon, is disappointed over the handling of prosecution against a man who allegedly fired a gun in the business on Nov. 6 last year. In a scathing Nov. 30 Facebook post, the owners said the justice system...
fox5dc.com
Residents blame police shortage for ongoing crime in Virginia neighborhood
Residents in a Fairfax County neighborhood are speaking out after ongoing crime in the area including home burglaries and break-ins. They’re blaming a massive shortage of police. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis has the latest details.
WSET
Kids turn hateful graffiti at Loudoun County shopping center into messages of love, hope
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vandalism in South Riding that the Sheriff’s Office says involves hateful, racist rhetoric. The busy South Riding shopping center was vandalized with graffiti on Friday. The graffiti included several racist words, LGBTQ slurs, antisemitic...
virginia.org
Small Town Love: The Top Things to Do in Winchester
A visit to Winchester offers a mix of old and new: Civil War landmarks and historic homes, including one belonging to Winchester native and country music legend Patsy Cline, sit alongside contemporary galleries, craft breweries, and shops. The Shenandoah city is also home to the Apple Blossom Festival each spring, as well as farms and orchards in the surrounding countryside. Here’s what to do during a visit to this dynamic Shenandoah Valley town.
WJLA
'Not so fast': Fairfax Co. shop owner reports burglary, gets caught for selling THC items
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County business owner reported a burglary at his store but was instead arrested and charged for selling various THC products packaged for resale, police said. On Monday, police said they were called to VaSparx on Cooper Road, in the Mount Vernon District...
