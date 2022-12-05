ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

ffxnow.com

FFXnow Daily Debrief for Dec 7, 2022

Good Wednesday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 8406 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Dec 7, 2022)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Thursday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Town council approves downsized Vienna Courts condo development

The Vienna Courts offices will officially be replaced with residential condominiums. The Vienna Town Council voted Monday (Dec. 5) to approve a rezoning and site plans that would allow 12 two-story condo duplexes with two units each at 127-133 Park Street — a more modest project than the 30 units that developer BFR Construction originally proposed.
VIENNA, VA
Morning Notes

Morning Notes

Alexandria Motel Demolished — “The Alexandria Motel at 6411 Richmond Highway was officially demolished in late November to make way for a future stormwater management facility for the Richmond Highway Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. During its heyday in the mid-twentieth century, the motel was a 27-room property advertising its private showers, televisions, central heating and cross-ventilation.” [On the MoVe]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Greek restaurant Knossos opens in Herndon, with grand opening ahead

A new Greek restaurant is officially serving up meals in the Town of Herndon. Knossos Restaurant will host a grand opening ceremony on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. to celebrate its opening at 150 Elden Street. The first 50 customers will get 50% off their total purchase during the ceremony...
HERNDON, VA
WUSA

Here's why a massive tunnel is being dug under Old Town Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Nearly 150 feet underground, the city of Alexandria is tunneling toward a more environmentally friendly future. The key to that future is 360-ton tunnel-boring machine, affectionately named Hazel. Hazel’s job is to bore a 2-mile-long tunnel under Old Town that should solve one of Alexandria’s biggest...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Axios DC

This D.C. houseboat is selling for $199K at the Wharf

A liveable home in D.C. for under $200,000 is almost unheard of, especially at the Wharf. But right now there’s a renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom for sale for $199K.Just one catch: It’s on the water, literally.The listing, 650 Wharf St. SW #91, is a houseboat that’s part of the Wharf's Gangplank Marina, which touts itself as the East Coast's largest live-aboard community.By comparison, D.C.’s median sale price in  October was $650,000. A one-bedroom condo at the Wharf’s new luxury condo building, Amaris, starts at $750,000. Our thought bubble: With these prices, living on land seems overrated. Plus, if houseboat living is good...
WASHINGTON, DC
sungazette.news

Fairfax transportation czar tackles McLean group’s questions, concerns

McLean residents confront traffic challenges daily, so when Fairfax County Department of Transportation Director Tom Biesiadny briefed the McLean Citizens Association (MCA) Nov. 30 about ongoing and planned projects in the area, they peppered him with questions. Fairfax County supervisors last year set a goal of spending $100 million on...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Music Teacher, Single Mom Announces Ashburn Campaign

Catholic school music teacher Ana Quijano has announced she will run for the Ashburn District seat on the Board of Supervisors, seeking the Republican nomination. Quijano teaches music at Saint Theresa Catholic School, a kindergarten through eighth grade school in Ashburn, and has already garnered endorsements from two former supervisors. She is also the single mother to two girls.
ASHBURN, VA
ffxnow.com

Circa and Él Bebe are finally opening today at The Boro in Tysons

The wait for new restaurants at The Boro in Tysons is over at last. Circa bistro (1675 Silver Hill Drive) and Él Bebe (8354 Broad Street), a Mexican restaurant and bar, will open their doors to diners at 4 p.m. today, said the Metropolitan Hospitality Group (MHG), which owns both brands.
TYSONS, VA
virginia.org

Small Town Love: The Top Things to Do in Winchester

A visit to Winchester offers a mix of old and new: Civil War landmarks and historic homes, including one belonging to Winchester native and country music legend Patsy Cline, sit alongside contemporary galleries, craft breweries, and shops. The Shenandoah city is also home to the Apple Blossom Festival each spring, as well as farms and orchards in the surrounding countryside. Here’s what to do during a visit to this dynamic Shenandoah Valley town.
WINCHESTER, VA

