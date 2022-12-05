ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, WI

nbc15.com

Menomonee Falls Police search for retail theft suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrances at an Ulta Beauty store. Officials said that a black male and a black female worked together to steal $2,180 worth of fragrances. The suspects concealed the fragrances in a reusable bag and left the store without attempting to pay for them.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fosters reStore burglary, Racine men charged

RACINE, Wis. - Two Racine men are charged with stealing from Fosters reStore in November. Prosecutors accuse 53-year-old Percy Beechem and 55-year-old Robert Franklin of stealing nearly $1,000 worth of items. According to the business' website, all profits benefit foster children. Racine police were called to the store near 20th...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kohl's TV theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly stole a pair of televisions from Kohl's on Dec. 5. Police said two men arrived at the store around 5:45 p.m. in a gray Chevrolet Equinox. They each left the store with a 50-inch VIZIO flat screen TV and left – making no attempt to pay.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Postal worker killed in Milwaukee, reward up to $50K offered

MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $50,000 after a postal worker was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Friday, Dec. 9. Family has identified the victim to FOX6 News as Aundre Cross. He was on the job when he was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac drug arrest after traffic stop; THC, gun, cash found

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A Langlade County man was arrested in Fond du Lac after a traffic stop uncovered marijuana, a gun and roughly $70,000 cash in his car Friday, Dec. 9. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, a K-9 handler was on patrol and spotted the 23-year-old man's vehicle "quickly exit" southbound I-41 at Hickory Street just before 6 p.m.
FOND DU LAC, WI
CBS 58

Racine police confirm armed robbery suspect has been identified

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The suspect in a Tuesday, Dec. 6 armed robbery in Racine has been identified, according to the Racine Police Department. 23-year-old Robert L. Bogan should be considered armed and dangerous, according to officials. Any information about where he may be located is urged to be...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee car crash near 91st and Bradley; woman dead, 1 arrested

MILWAUKEE - One woman is dead, and another is injured after a car crash near 91st and Bradley on Saturday, Dec.10. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The car was speeding northbound on 91st when it drove off the road, striking a tree. The passenger of the vehicle,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Two Suspects Charged in Incident That Led To Store Evacuation

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two suspects who allegedly fled from deputies last week have officially been charged. 30 year old Dasean Lafay Williams and 34 year old Devion Demarco Garrett, both of Racine, now face multiple felonies after the November 29th incident. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy initiated a...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near 38th and North; Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A shooting near 38th and North sent a 22-year-old Milwaukee man to a hospital on Saturday, Dec.10. Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. The victim arrived at the hospital with non-fatal injuries. MPD continues to seek an unknown shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Christopher Miller’s family searches for the missing Madison man on foot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of missing Madison man Christopher Miller canvased Janesville and Beloit while looking for the 27-year-old father, son and brother who went missing three weeks ago. Miller’s mother Tammy James and brother Rushawn James said the toughest part is not knowing where Miller is located....
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deputies arrest 4 during I-41 interdiction in Wisconsin, marijuana and firearms recovered

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four arrests were made during a southeast Wisconsin interdiction on I-41, firearms and marijuana were also recovered by deputies. Deputies for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department conducted the interdiction on December 8 with the purpose being to focus on traffic violations, including reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated, and to disrupt drug trafficking and other crimes.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Search warrant on Wisconsin ‘drug trafficking operation’ finds drugs, homemade explosives & guns

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in southeastern Wisconsin arrested two suspects after finding drugs, firearms, and explosives during a search warrant on a ‘suspected drug trafficking operation.’. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG) executed a search warrant at a...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee home shot up, then mistakenly labeled a 'nuisance'

MILWAUKEE — Michael Gill pointed to the evidence on his northside Milwaukee home of a recent random shooting. "Right there is a bullet hole and right there is a bullet hole," he said. "My wife was maybe two feet away. Because she was traveling through the house when the bullet came in, she went diving in the bedroom."
MILWAUKEE, WI

