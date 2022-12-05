Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Menomonee Falls Police search for retail theft suspects
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrances at an Ulta Beauty store. Officials said that a black male and a black female worked together to steal $2,180 worth of fragrances. The suspects concealed the fragrances in a reusable bag and left the store without attempting to pay for them.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fosters reStore burglary, Racine men charged
RACINE, Wis. - Two Racine men are charged with stealing from Fosters reStore in November. Prosecutors accuse 53-year-old Percy Beechem and 55-year-old Robert Franklin of stealing nearly $1,000 worth of items. According to the business' website, all profits benefit foster children. Racine police were called to the store near 20th...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kohl's TV theft, Menomonee Falls police seek suspects
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly stole a pair of televisions from Kohl's on Dec. 5. Police said two men arrived at the store around 5:45 p.m. in a gray Chevrolet Equinox. They each left the store with a 50-inch VIZIO flat screen TV and left – making no attempt to pay.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Postal worker killed in Milwaukee, reward up to $50K offered
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $50,000 after a postal worker was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Friday, Dec. 9. Family has identified the victim to FOX6 News as Aundre Cross. He was on the job when he was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac drug arrest after traffic stop; THC, gun, cash found
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A Langlade County man was arrested in Fond du Lac after a traffic stop uncovered marijuana, a gun and roughly $70,000 cash in his car Friday, Dec. 9. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, a K-9 handler was on patrol and spotted the 23-year-old man's vehicle "quickly exit" southbound I-41 at Hickory Street just before 6 p.m.
CBS 58
Racine police confirm armed robbery suspect has been identified
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The suspect in a Tuesday, Dec. 6 armed robbery in Racine has been identified, according to the Racine Police Department. 23-year-old Robert L. Bogan should be considered armed and dangerous, according to officials. Any information about where he may be located is urged to be...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car crash near 91st and Bradley; woman dead, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - One woman is dead, and another is injured after a car crash near 91st and Bradley on Saturday, Dec.10. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The car was speeding northbound on 91st when it drove off the road, striking a tree. The passenger of the vehicle,...
CBS 58
Madison woman killed as passenger in overnight high-speed crash on 91st St.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that happened on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 3:06 a.m. on 91st St. between Bradley and Dean roads. According to officials, the vehicle was traveling northbound on 91st St. at a high rate of speed when...
wlip.com
Two Suspects Charged in Incident That Led To Store Evacuation
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two suspects who allegedly fled from deputies last week have officially been charged. 30 year old Dasean Lafay Williams and 34 year old Devion Demarco Garrett, both of Racine, now face multiple felonies after the November 29th incident. According to the criminal complaint, a deputy initiated a...
CBS 58
Suspect sought in Culver's robberies across Wisconsin accused of armed robbery at Best Buy
JANESVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man suspected of robbing multiple Culver's restaurants in Southern Wisconsin is now being sought by police for an alleged armed robbery at Best Buy. Janesville police say the suspect entered the store on Deerfield Drive just after 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and asked...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Postal worker killed in Milwaukee, remembered
USPS worker Aundre Cross' niece told FOX6 News that he was a father and loving, giving man who loved going to church. He was shot and killed on the job near 65th and Lancaster.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near 38th and North; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A shooting near 38th and North sent a 22-year-old Milwaukee man to a hospital on Saturday, Dec.10. Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. The victim arrived at the hospital with non-fatal injuries. MPD continues to seek an unknown shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call...
nbc15.com
Christopher Miller’s family searches for the missing Madison man on foot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of missing Madison man Christopher Miller canvased Janesville and Beloit while looking for the 27-year-old father, son and brother who went missing three weeks ago. Miller’s mother Tammy James and brother Rushawn James said the toughest part is not knowing where Miller is located....
Family searches for man missing after allegedly running from Rock Co. deputy
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The family and friends of a missing Madison man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in three weeks. Christopher Miller, 27, was last seen on Nov. 19 when Rock County Sheriff’s officials said he disappeared following a pursuit. Officials said he hit a traffic light in Janesville and kept driving until his vehicle was disabled on...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Kewaskum Police looking for suspect in 80 mph chase | By Chief Thomas F. Bishop
December 8, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – On December 7, 2022 at approximately 11:33 p.m., KPD Officers observed a silver Saturn with plates that came back to a black Ford Expedition. The officer initiated a traffic stop in the Kohn’s Filling Station parking lot. The officer made contact...
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies arrest 4 during I-41 interdiction in Wisconsin, marijuana and firearms recovered
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four arrests were made during a southeast Wisconsin interdiction on I-41, firearms and marijuana were also recovered by deputies. Deputies for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department conducted the interdiction on December 8 with the purpose being to focus on traffic violations, including reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated, and to disrupt drug trafficking and other crimes.
Three killed in Watertown house fire
Three people were killed in a Watertown house fire overnight, the Watertown Police Department confirmed.
wearegreenbay.com
Search warrant on Wisconsin ‘drug trafficking operation’ finds drugs, homemade explosives & guns
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in southeastern Wisconsin arrested two suspects after finding drugs, firearms, and explosives during a search warrant on a ‘suspected drug trafficking operation.’. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG) executed a search warrant at a...
WISN
Milwaukee home shot up, then mistakenly labeled a 'nuisance'
MILWAUKEE — Michael Gill pointed to the evidence on his northside Milwaukee home of a recent random shooting. "Right there is a bullet hole and right there is a bullet hole," he said. "My wife was maybe two feet away. Because she was traveling through the house when the bullet came in, she went diving in the bedroom."
Warrant issued after accused reckless driver in Milwaukee is a no-show in court
A man facing more than 40 traffic-related violations and a civil lawsuit filed by the City of Milwaukee did not appear at the scheduled court date Friday prompting an arrest warrant.
