Rocky Mountain Collegian
This week in ASCSU: community engagement, DEI Affairs Committee
The Associated Students of Colorado State University held the 15th and final session of the fall semester Dec. 7. After six new senators were sworn into office by a member of the judicial branch, Associate Vice President for Marketing Nancy Deller presented to senate on current marketing efforts and received input from senate members on potential future plans.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Do Better CSU amplifies student voices
Reporting interpersonal violence can be daunting, so having as many outlets and resources as possible is important for the well-being and equality of all students. Last year, Instagram account @dobettercsu was constructed to give Colorado State University students a platform to share their stories. The account creates a space where students are able to anonymously report instances of gender-based violence and harassment at CSU.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Local Estes leader journeys to Louisville
For Estes Park resident Eric Lund, fulfilling a role as a community leader is no new feat. Throughout an extensive career, Lund has managed to compile over two decades oof experience in roles of this sort that include overseeing community relations, coordinating communal operations and directing affairs within the local lodging tax district. Now a seasoned veteran in professional in leadership, Lund’s career path has taken his to Louisville, Colorado where he serves as Executive Director for the city’s Chamber of Commerce.
cowboystatedaily.com
Church Elder Who Called Trans Student A Male Booted From UW Hall For A Year
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The University of Wyoming is suspending a Laramie church elder’s ability to reserve table space in its student union for a year after the man on Friday posted a sign that displayed a transgender student’s name and called that student “a male.”
After overdoses, John F. Kennedy High implements changes to student parking
As of Friday, students are no longer allowed to hang out in their cars while on the school's grounds. Where they park is also under stricter supervision.
9News
Family questions why more wasn't done when boy missed 60 days of school
DENVER — An 8-year-old boy who was beaten to death in June missed 60 days of school in the year before he died, according to attendance records reviewed by 9NEWS. On June 3, Denver Police responded to an apartment for a call about a child who was unresponsive. That child 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson died from his injuries, and since his death, 9NEWS has been looking into the circumstances.
Faith Christian High School closing due to multi-million dollar debt
Faith Christian High School in Arvada will be closing at the end of the 2022-2023 school year due to mounting debt, Faith Christian Superintendent Andrew Hasz and Pastor Jason King announced in a video message to families.The high school, located on Carr Street, has been acquired by Grace Church of Arvada for $12 million. Grace will reopen the high school for the 2023-2024 school year under a new name and leadership team, according to Grace Church Pastor Rick Long.Faith Christian's K-8 school, located on Ward Road, will remain open under Faith Christian Academy's banner.Hasz did not respond for comment by press time but said a representative from the school would be available for an interview with Colorado Community Media within the next couple of days. Faith Christian Academy celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021 but mounting financial woes had been plaguing the church over the past two decades, according to King's comments in the video message to families, posted to YouTube on Nov. 18.The ministry's K-8 was founded in Denver in 1971, with the high school opening the following year. CBS News Colorado is partnering with Colorado Community Media. You can read the rest of this story here.
Washington Examiner
Johnny can't read or do math, but philanthropists are making sure he learns 'equity'
If public schools and nonprofit groups are serious about reducing the educational gap between racial groups, they will start dedicating the time and money necessary to teach students to read and perform math at or above grade level. Instead, philanthropic groups waste hundreds of millions of dollars on “equity” goals, convincing students to feel good about their failing reading and math scores.
Westword
Boulder's Weird, Vague Discipline Announcement Against Five Cops
Just after 5 p.m. yesterday, December 6, the City of Boulder announced discipline meted out against five officers with the Boulder Police Department related to vaguely defined investigatory misconduct. But even though the officers included at least three high-profile members of the BPD — commanders Barry Hartkopp and Thomas Trujillo...
Colorado mom calls 18 pharmacies trying to find amoxicillin
FIRESTONE, Colo. — It's been a tough few weeks in the Schott household. “It started with the baby. Then I got it,” said Aselyn Schott, mother of two daughters. Her youngest, four-year-old Zayla, has been sick. “She just had a runny nose, a cough, a fever, a headache...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
The race for equality: 50 years of Title IX impact at CSU
Today’s Colorado State University women’s basketball team is the pinnacle of Ram pride. However, this wasn’t the case before the ’70s; in fact, CSU’s logo wasn’t even on the jerseys. Their support was sparked by one federal law: Title IX. Passed in 1972, Title...
5 Boulder officers disciplined after internal audit discovers misconduct
Five officers with the Boulder Police Department were disciplined following the results of an internal audit that uncovered misconduct, the department announced in a news release Tuesday.
AdWeek
CBS Denver Picks Michael Spencer to Anchor After Jim Bennemann’s Retirement
Michael Spencer has been named anchor of the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscast on CBS Colorado (KCNC). Spencer will anchor alongside Karen Leigh, and will succeed Jim Benemann when he retires from the Denver CBS owned station at the end of March 2023. “As our main sports anchor, Michael...
What’s the Deal With That Big ‘Red Church Tower’ in Loveland?
If you've driven on Taft Avenue in Loveland near Benson Sculpture Garden, you've probably taken notice of the "red tower." It definitely stands out, drawing the ire of members of the neighborhoods near it. The City of Loveland recently had a meeting about what's going on with the tower, and...
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
Denver activates emergency shelter at rec center for migrant arrival
The City and County of Denver has activated an emergency shelter to accommodate up to 100 migrants who arrived in the city overnight.The emergency shelter is set up at one of the city's recreation centers. Denver hasn't released the location of the shelter and asked CBS News Colorado to keep the location private for safety reasons. City officials told CBS Colorado they are now considering activating their Emergency Operations Center to help the migrants, which would bring in resources from more agencies."We were notified this morning that we had an influx of migrants arrive at one of our homeless shelters,...
boulderbeat.news
Boulder PD names 5 officers who failed to investigate ‘large number’ of cases
Boulder PD names 5 officers who failed to investigate 'large number' of cases
California-based salad restaurant continues Colorado expansion
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — California-based salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen is continuing its growth in Colorado with a new location in Highlands Ranch. The 2,300-square-foot restaurant at 3620 East Highlands Ranch Parkway is the fourth Sweetgreen to open in the state. Sweetgreen opened the new Highlands Ranch restaurant on Friday.
New mom looking for remote work scammed on Indeed
A heads up if you're looking to earn some extra money during the holidays: Scammers are using trusted job search sites to target those needing part-time work.
Breaking: City violates drinking water requirement
The city of Longmont released a statement that it violated a drinking water requirement when it failed to collect samples at the correct temperature in July. The city collects water samples for testing each quarter, according to a news release from the city of Longmont. Samples were collected in July and sent to the contract lab for testing. When the samples arrived, they were determined to have arrived at the wrong temperature which negated their ability to be tested properly.
