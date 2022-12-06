Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Says ‘Goodbye’ In Yet Another Cryptic Post Amid Gimmick Change Rumors
Asuka has been in WWE for well over 6 years now and had one of the most dominant runs in the company’s history back in NXT. She has been a lot of success on the main roster, but a change is in order for her. In fact, Asuka recently dropped yet another tease concerning her future in WWE.
nodq.com
WWE star Lacey Evans’ “Live Like You Are Dying” photo shoot
WWE star Lacey Evans shared images from a photo shoot on Instagram with the following caption: “If you were told you only had 3 years left to live….you’d live differently.🧠🌻. #LiveLikeYouAreDying #NoFilter #Life #BessedAf.” Click here for more information regarding her calendar.
nodq.com
Update on Charlotte Flair’s WWE status heading into the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
As previously noted, Ric Flair’s son-in-law Conrad Thompson noted that “there’s nothing wrong with Charlotte Flair” and “she’s just fine” in regards to her hiatus from WWE television. There has been speculation about Charlotte returning to WWE in time for the 2023 Royal...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho’s Wife Was Furious Over Several Gruesome Injuries He Suffered In AEW
Chris Jericho is the master of reinvention, as he has been part of the pro wrestling world for well over three decades now. Jericho is always willing to put his body on the line for the enjoyment of fans. However, he managed to tick off his wife after a series of gruesome injuries this year.
WWE’s Jey Uso asks Sami Zayn to get a haircut for Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn is on a roll in the WWE Universe; he’s uber-over with the fans, he’s a WarGames winner, and, after months of in-fighting, Jey Uso can finally call him a friend, completing his acceptance within The Bloodline. Surely life is good for Zayn, but being friends with...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Injuries To Roman Reigns And Other Top WWE Stars
Two of WWE's biggest stars are out of commission at the moment with the same medical problem, though how long they will be missing from action is up in the air. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre suffered ruptured eardrums during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Luckily, each is considered a short-term situation, but there is still no exact timetable for when either is expected back.
wrestletalk.com
LA Knight Calls Out Bray Wyatt But Gets Uncle Howdy Instead
On tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown (December 9), LA Knight took to the ring to deliver his evidence against Bray Wyatt. Reviewing the video footage from his previous attacks, LA Knight continues to believe that Bray Wyatt’s “puppets” appearing in the background in the aftermath are proof.
nodq.com
Positive update on the health of WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham
As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham was hospitalized after suffering a massive heart attack. Mika Rotunda provided an update on her uncle’s condition…. “Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to my Uncle Barry this week. I wanted to give an update! I’m grateful to say he is stabilized & out of ICU. Talking & able to stand. Thanks again everyone!❤️ There absolutely is power in prayer.”
Wrestling icon teases WWE return at 74 years old for storyline with Lacey Evans
COULD Sgt. Slaughter be set for a spectacular return?. The WWE Hall of Famer hasn't set foot in the ring in earnest since he retired back in 2014, but he has hinted at a potential return alongside Lacey Evans. 50 years on from his pro wrestling debut, the 74-year-old former...
411mania.com
Santino Marella Gives His Thoughts On His Daughter’s Name Change in NXT
In an interview with Fightful, Santino Marella gave his thoughts on his daughter Bianca Carelli going by the name Arianna Grace in NXT. Here are highlights:. On Arianna’s recovery from injury: “Interesting enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.”
nodq.com
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were reportedly “really sick” heading into AEW Dynamite
In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were “really sick” prior to the December 7th 2022 (Moxley’s birthday) edition of AEW Dynamite. Meltzer wrote the following…. “She missed TV [Tony Schiavone did all of the interview segments] and...
Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre both suffered ruptured eardrums at WWE Survivor Series
McIntyre has been pulled from Friday's SmackDown.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Breaks Incredible Record
A WWE star has broken an incredible record during a history making match tonight at the premium live event, NXT Deadline. By capturing the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside his New Day brother Xavier Woods, WWE star Kofi Kingston has broken an incredible record. Kingston is now a 15 time...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Main Roster Stars Win NXT Championships
At tonight’s (December 10) NXT premium live event Deadline, there have been new champions crowned and history made!. NXT UK alum Pretty Deadly put their NXT Tag Team Championships on the line against formidable foes in one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history at Deadline, the New Day.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Set For Rare In-Ring Appearance
Scarlett is set to make a rare in-ring appearance. The High Priestess hasn’t performed in the ring since returning to WWE in August 2022. As per PWInsider, she will make her WWE in-ring return during the upcoming WWE live events this weekend. Scarlett will team with Karrion Kross in...
wrestletalk.com
Major AEW Stars Announced For ‘Very Rare’ Non-AEW Appearance
Former AEW World Tag Team Champions Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks have been announced for their ‘first signing in years’. The Bucks, alongside Elite partner Kenny Omega, were suspended from AEW following the AEW All Out media scrum and the situations surrounding it. All three...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Commentator Breaks Down In Tears Live On Air
A WWE legend who is on commentary for NXT’s premium live event on Peacock, premium live event, has broken down in tears live on the air. On tonight’s NXT premium live event NXT Deadline, the first match of the night was the inaugural winner of the Iron Survivor Challenge.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Confirms Rumored Guest Appearance For SmackDown Tonight
On a night that already marks the return of Kurt Angle to WWE for this birthday celebration, now another guest has been confirmed. Earlier today we brought you the report of a variety of Kurt Angle specific props that have been brought in for the show, including in reference to Angle’s infamous milk segment.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Attacked In SmackDown Parking Lot (Video)
In recent weeks, Shotzi has been a thorn in the side of SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Rousey and Shotzi faced off for the SmackDown Women’s Championship back at Survivor Series WarGames, with Ronda scoring the victory. Shotzi, as well as Raquel Rodriguez, came to...
