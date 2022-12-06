Read full article on original website
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
Update On Possible Sasha Banks NJPW Debut Match
An update has emerged on potential plans for Sasha Banks’ first match with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). As previously reported by PWInsider, ‘several sources close to the situation’ expect the former WWE Women’s Champion, real name Mercedes Varnado, to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. While...
WWE Star Returns To NXT In January
Announced during tonight’s NXT premium live event Deadline, the next NXT special event to kick off the new year. During tonight’s NXT premium live event, a vignette aired featuring a mystery woman although eagle eyed fans will know exactly who this was!. Despite the vignette not featuring her...
WWE Main Roster Stars Win NXT Championships
At tonight’s (December 10) NXT premium live event Deadline, there have been new champions crowned and history made!. NXT UK alum Pretty Deadly put their NXT Tag Team Championships on the line against formidable foes in one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history at Deadline, the New Day.
Major WWE Star Reflects On ‘Ups & Downs’ Of Their 2022
Former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch made her return to WWE the night before Survivor Series WarGames last month. Lynch was revealed as the final member of Bianca Belair’s team to take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley in the titular match. Lynch was off television...
Roman Reigns Injury Details Revealed
Roman Reigns is unlikely to appear on WWE television for the short term after details of a recent injury have been revealed. In the current Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer clarifies the situation for both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, stating:. “Both Reigns and McIntyre are out of...
LA Knight Calls Out Bray Wyatt But Gets Uncle Howdy Instead
On tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown (December 9), LA Knight took to the ring to deliver his evidence against Bray Wyatt. Reviewing the video footage from his previous attacks, LA Knight continues to believe that Bray Wyatt’s “puppets” appearing in the background in the aftermath are proof.
Bron Breakker Left Laid Out To Close NXT Deadline
Find out who attacked Bron Breakker to close NXT’s premium live event, NXT Deadline tonight (December 10). While many people expected Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship at NXT’s premium live event, Deadline, he was not expecting to have his celebration cut so dramatically short!. With Bron...
Former WWE Main Roster Star Addresses NXT Future
Apollo Crews has shared his thoughts on his move from the WWE main roster to NXT. Crews started out on the NXT roster, making his television debut for the brand in 2015. He was moved to the main roster in 2016 and had an eventful run, winning the US and Intercontinental titles during his Raw and SmackDown stints.
MJF Teases Continuing Rivalry With Major Combat Star?
MJF is heading to Vegas to watch Paddy Pimblett fight at UFC 282. Recently, MJF and Pimblett were engaged in a war of words through social media. MJF called Pimblett a “dollar store Connor McGregor,” amongst many other things. The MMA fighter urged Maxwell Jacob Friedman to face...
Why Shawn Michaels Wants Bron Breakker To Stay In NXT Longer
Shawn Michaels commented on the potential call up for NXT Champion Bron Breakker to the main roster and he had thoughts. Speaking throughout the call like a justifiably proud parental figure, Michaels elaborated on why the remarkable potential of Bron Breakker can continue to be honed in NXT. Whereas other...
Major AEW Stars Announced For ‘Very Rare’ Non-AEW Appearance
Former AEW World Tag Team Champions Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks have been announced for their ‘first signing in years’. The Bucks, alongside Elite partner Kenny Omega, were suspended from AEW following the AEW All Out media scrum and the situations surrounding it. All three...
WWE Confirms Name Change
WWE has now officially changed Sarah Logan’s ring name, with the internal listings now recognising her name change. Following a number of teases, Sarah made her WWE return last month, joining forces with the Viking Raiders on the November 11 edition of SmackDown. On the November 25 show, was...
WWE Confirms Rumored Guest Appearance For SmackDown Tonight
On a night that already marks the return of Kurt Angle to WWE for this birthday celebration, now another guest has been confirmed. Earlier today we brought you the report of a variety of Kurt Angle specific props that have been brought in for the show, including in reference to Angle’s infamous milk segment.
AEW Star Shares Creative Details Behind Highly Praised AEW Promo
Ricky Starks has detailed the creative process behind his recent promo with MJF. During the December 7 edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF and Ricky Starks exchanged words during an in-ring segment. The promo was been praised by fans and critics alike, with one WWE Hall of Famer comparing it to...
Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut
A former WWE star made their AEW debut at tonight’s AEW Rampage where his first match was a title shot in the main event!. On tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage, Kip Sabian was tasked at bringing a challenger for Orange Cassidy’s title. So who did Sabian bring...
WWE Star Set For Rare In-Ring Appearance
Scarlett is set to make a rare in-ring appearance. The High Priestess hasn’t performed in the ring since returning to WWE in August 2022. As per PWInsider, she will make her WWE in-ring return during the upcoming WWE live events this weekend. Scarlett will team with Karrion Kross in...
AEW Star Gets Name Change
While usually a random name change for a wrestler is associated with WWE, this time it seems the name change fairy has visited an AEW star. Announced to be appearing on tomorrow night’s pre-taped edition of AEW Rampage, one star will be going by a brand new name. AEW’s...
Former WWE Star Set To Return To MLW
A former WWE star is set to make their debut in MLW. John Morrison was released from WWE in November 2021. Since then, the former Intercontinental Champion has appeared for AEW, AAA and various independent promotions. Major League Wrestling announced today that former WWE star John Morrison will make his...
John Cena WWE Return Date Officially Revealed
As WWE enters the new year, and WrestleMania season is upon us, more and more big names that have been rumoured for the show will be making appearances on WWE television. One name who is reportedly set for WrestleMania is John Cena, who has only made one appearance for the company in the year 2022 to celebrate his 20 year anniversary.
