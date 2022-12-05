Read full article on original website
How healthcare brands should engage audiences in a post-pandemic world
Omnichannel continues to be the name of the game in healthcare marketing and that trendline is expected to hold steady heading into 2023. CMI Media Group released the 2022 edition of its Media Vitals report Wednesday, highlighting the prospects of an omnichannel-dominant world and what it would mean for patient outcomes.
Finn Partners promotes Jessica Lise in health division
Finn Partners has promoted Jessica Lise to partner in its health division. She will report to Tom Jones, managing partner and head of the New York health and pharma sector. Lise will also serve on the firm’s global health practice leadership team. Lise has won business for the agency,...
Publicis Groupe brings in Michael Douglas to shine spotlight on HPV in Useful Wishes video
Each December, Publicis Groupe releases its holiday-themed Wishes video to reflect on the year that was and preview the year to come. In 2022, Publicis took a different approach with its Useful Wishes video, leveraging it instead to raise awareness around the human papilloma virus (HPV). The decision to leverage...
