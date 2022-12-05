ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How healthcare brands should engage audiences in a post-pandemic world

Omnichannel continues to be the name of the game in healthcare marketing and that trendline is expected to hold steady heading into 2023. CMI Media Group released the 2022 edition of its Media Vitals report Wednesday, highlighting the prospects of an omnichannel-dominant world and what it would mean for patient outcomes.
Finn Partners promotes Jessica Lise in health division

Finn Partners has promoted Jessica Lise to partner in its health division. She will report to Tom Jones, managing partner and head of the New York health and pharma sector. Lise will also serve on the firm’s global health practice leadership team. Lise has won business for the agency,...
