Tiger Woods reveals funniest thing a fan has ever said to him on a golf course
Tiger Woods has revealed the funniest thing a fan ever said to him on the golf course. In a quickfire flash interview promoting The Match this weekend, Tiger revealed he was once asked by a woman to sign her chest. Tiger cracked a wry smile as he revealed the security...
Golf.com
Peak Tiger’s swing vs. Rory’s: Whose is a better model to emulate?
Tiger Woods returned to the pro golf spotlight last week. No, he did’t play, but he still provided us with plenty of memorable moments. Some good (his presser), some bad (his injured foot) and some heartwarming (putting lesson with an amateur). But perhaps the most intriguing moment of the came during his appearance in the booth on NBC’s broadcast. Specifically, the advice he has given Charlie.
Golf Digest
12 things you forgot happened in golf in 2022
There are things you'll never forget from 2022—LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson, Cam Smith over Rory at St. Andrews, etc. etc.—and there are things that felt memorable at the time, but are easy to lose in the shadow of the really big stories. Let's take an end-of-year detour now and tip our caps to the moments that we've almost already forgotten, giving them one last moment in the sun before the calendar flips and they become even more distant in time's rearview.
9 Things You Didn't Know About Charlie Woods
Tiger Woods' son is making the golf world sit up and take notice - here are nine facts about the talented teen
studyfinds.org
Best Golf Clubs for 2023: Top 5 Sets Most Recommended by the Experts
Playing golf is an excellent way to relieve stress and enjoy some relaxing time outside away from work and devices. If you’re looking to hit the links more in the coming year, you’ll definitely need to know which are the best golf club sets to use for taking your game to the next level.
Golf.com
Getting a new driver? Do this before you buy
If your driver is getting a little long in the tooth and you feel like you’re leaving distance on the table, it might be time for an upgrade. But before you buy, there are a few things to keep in mind…. 1. Know your potential. Yes, technology plays a...
Best Golf Balls 2022 - The Best Performing Models In The Game
Premium golf ball models offering best-in-class spin, control and distance
Kathryn Tappen out in latest shakeup to NBC's golf team
More changes will be coming to NBC’s broadcast team for its coverage of the PGA Tour in 2023. Golfweek has learned that Kathryn Tappen, who handled post-round player interviews this season, will be replaced by a revolving door of Golf Channel talent already on site, including Cara Banks and Damon Hack. Tappen declined to comment and neither Banks nor Hack responded to messages.
Lexi Thompson pumped to hit bombs at QBE Shootout with new partner Maverick McNealy
Lexi Thompson is back for a sixth time at the QBE Shootout while her partner, Maverick McNealy, is a rookie at the event. The former Stanford star got his first look at Tiburon Golf Course on Wednesday. Thompson, however, competed there just last month at the LPGA season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. She won the CME at Tiburon in 2018.
Golf Digest
Justin Thomas dines at legendary Italian restaurant with even more legendary crew
On Wednesday, Justin Thomas lamented the fact that he and Jordan Spieth have yet to achieve "I-own-my-own-plane" status like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, their opponents in The Match this Saturday. But Thomas shouldn't fret, because he achieved something just as good and possibly better: Rao's status. As any food...
Golf.com
2022 QBE Shootout: TV schedule, tee times, how to watch, streaming
It may be the offseason, but PGA Tour stars are still in action this week at the 2022 QBE Shootout team event. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. A few things are different about this week’s QBE Shootout that give us a glimpse of the future of the event. For the first time in a long time, Greg Norman, who founded and acted as de facto host of the Shootout, will not be in attendance. Neither will last year’s champions, Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na.
Golf.com
A global hierarchy of golf tours is forming. Here’s what it looks like
There has never been a year in professional golf quite like 2022, with various tours making pitches to players, tours buying up other tours and tours we didn’t even know existed creating headlines (Read: MENA Tour). But in the wake of a line being drawn in the sand between players, the same has seemingly happened among tours.
Golf.com
‘My dad on Tour’: Tiger Woods opens up on special Fred Couples bond
Tiger Woods elaborated on a number of topics in the inaugural episode of Bridgestone’s “Another Golf Podcast”: the golf skill he struggles with, thoughts on Rory McIlroy’s resurgence and the most important thing in your golf bag. But he also went deep on his relationship with...
myzeo.com
Pros And Cons Of Buying A Golf Course Home
Golf courses are quite attractive and majestic. The landscape has been purposefully modified to look this way. These spaces evoke tranquility and serenity, allowing both golf enthusiasts and non-golfers to enjoy the spaces. Hence, these characteristics can make a golf course home quite attractive for some people. As beautiful as...
thegolfnewsnet.com
How to calculate distances in golf with the wind and into the wind
Golf is played outside, making it a sport subject to the elements and Mother Nature. On any given day, the conditions can and do change, meaning golfers have to decipher how to change their game in response to them. Sometimes a golf course is firm or soft. Sometimes it's hot. Sometimes it's windy.
Rory McIlroy shares what Greg Norman did to set him off
Few people have been bigger critics of LIV Golf and Greg Norman than Rory McIlroy. The four-time major champion spent much of the year bashing LIV Golf whenever he got the chance. He was one of their loudest and most frequent critics. It began when he took aim at Phil Mickelson. He continued to take shots at other golfers who were departing.
