Lincoln-San Francisco senior Xavier Solares is SBLive's Northern California Athlete of the Week (Nov. 24-26)

Xavier Solares watched his brother star on Thanksgiving Day as a member of the Lincoln football team.

Now it was his turn.

The senior safety, who had to sit out his junior year, made up for lost time by intercepting two passes and returning them each for touchdowns in a 44-7 San Francisco Section championship game at Kezar Stadium.

Solares returned the picks 53 and 75 yards as the Mustangs advanced to the state finals, where it won in 2018 and 2019.

Xavier Solares holding the San Francisco Section championship trophy after being Balboa 44-7 on Thanksgiving at Kezar Stadium. Photo: Ernie Abrea

For his performance, Solares was placed on the SBLive top performers' list and from there he really put up some big numbers.

He picked up 62.5 percent of the votes to beat out 21 other candidates and win the Northern California Athlete of the Week award from Nov. 24-26.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for the week of Nov. 24-26:

Ryan Beasley , a USF-signee and senior at Dougherty Valley-San Ramon , had 28 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals in a 74-62 win over Oakland Tech at the NorCal Tip-Off Classic. He was voted the Game’s MVP.

Jake Bianchi , a senior quarterback and three-sport athlete at Menlo School-Atherton , completed 21 of 28 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns leading the Knights to their first Central Coast Section title, a 42-6 Division 3 win over Hollister.

Kaiya Brooks , a senior for Crystal Springs Upland , won the girls Division V cross-county state title by covering the 3.1-mile course at Woodward Park in Fresno in a time of 17 minutes, 54.2 seconds, more than 20 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

Ty Chambers , a senior quarterback at Lemoore , completed just nine passes (out of 16 attempts) but for 290 yards and six touchdowns in a 62-46 win at Central Valley Christian-Visalia for the Central Section Division 2 title. Chambers also rushed for 52 yards.

Diego Cristerna , a junior running back and linebacker for Lincoln-San Francisco , rushed nine times for 75 yards and two touchdowns and added nine tackles in a 44-7 San Francisco Section title win over Balboa.

Bryson Donelson , a junior running back for Central Valley Christian , rushed 28 times for 261 yards and three touchdowns, and added a 64-yard TD catch, in a 62-46 loss to Lemoore for the Central Section Division 2 title.

Wesley Garton , a 6-foot, 190-pound junior at San Marin , intercepted three of his team’s five passes, returning two for touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Miramonte-Orinda for the North Coast Section D5 title.

Kobe Green , a junior receiver for Lemoore , had five catches for 111 yards and three touchdowns in a 62-46 win at Central Valley Christian for the Central Section Division 2 title.

Kai Hall , a senior running back for St. Vincent de Paul , rushed 21 times for 222 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-55 NCS D7 title game loss to Clear Lake. Hall finished his career with 5,740 yards and 76 touchdowns, including 1,957 and 29 as a senior.

Cort Halsey , a senior tight end/slot receiver for the Menlo School-Atherton , had 10 catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns, plus accounted for 12 tackles, two for loss including a sack in a 42-6 Central Coast Section D3 championship win over Hollister.

Tyler Harris , a 6-foot-7 wing for Granada-Livermore’s boys basketball team was named Game MVP at the NorCal Tip-off Classic during a 69-61 win over Vanden by scoring 21 points and adding nine rebounds and five steals.

Vincent Huang , a senior linebacker for Lincoln-San Francisco , had 16 tackles, including nine solo, in a 44-7 win over Balboa for the San Francisco Section title on Thanksgiving.

Kresean Kizzy , a senior receiver-defensive back for Liberty-Bakersfield , had four catches for 132 yards and an 80-yard touchdown to go with a 65-yard punt return for another score, lifting the Patriots to a 29-13 win over San Joaquin Memorial-Fresno for the Central Section D1 championship, the team’s second in a row.

McCade Long , a senior quarterback at Granite Bay , completed 17 of 25 for 336 yards and four touchdowns in a 51-48 loss to Manteca in the SJS D2 championship game.

Ferrari Miller Jr. , a senior tailback at McClymonds , rushed nine times for 160 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-12 win over Castlemont for the Oakland Section title. Miller averages a whopping 15.0 yards per his 63 carries this season.

Owen Nash , a senior receiver for Escalon, had six catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-34 SJS D5 championship win over Sonora.

Blake Nichelson , a senior do-everything player for Manteca , rushed for 218 yards and four touchdowns, caught three passes fur 74 yards and two more scores, and added an interception on defense leading the Buffaloes to a 41-48 win over Granite Bay in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 championship over Granite Bay. Nichelson is a Florida State commit.

Jae’von Reels , a senior defensive lineman for Bellarmine had five tackles, three on sacks, in a 21-14 win over St. Ignatius for the Central Coast Section Division 2 championship.

Jaivian Thomas , a senior running back at McClymonds-Oakland , rushed 18 times for 230 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-12 win over Castemont for the Oakland Section title. Thomas has rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in 10 games.

Hanne Tomsen , a sophomore cross country runner at Montgomery-Santa Rosa , won the state Division III championship, covering the 3.1-mile course at Woodward Park in Fresno with a time of 17 minutes, 13 seconds.

Charles Williams , a junior tailback for Marin Catholic , carried 17 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns and added an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in an 48-22 North Coast Section title win over Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa.