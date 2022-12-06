Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Angela R. Wright
Angela Renee Hughes Wright, 59, of East Palatka, peacefully entered the sunset of life on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Palatka. The daughter of Idus, Sr. and Thelma (Thomas) Hughes, she was born on Friday, February 1, 1963 in Palatka. She was educated in the Putnam County School District and a 1981 graduate of Palatka High School and a 1983 graduate of St. Johns River State College. Angela was united in marriage to Pastor Lorenzo Tracy Wright, Sr. on August 1, 1980. She was a member of Rhema Healing and Deliverance Missionaries where she served as a first lady, missionary, and community outreach liaison. Angela was employed as a bank teller for 10 years in Palatka, FL, Corpus Christi, TX, and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (naval base). She was also a retail clerk and in later years, she was a floral designer, homecare assistant, homemaker, and minister. She enjoyed cooking, community outreach, reading, and mentoring.
Gustine “Gus” Moore
Gustine “Gus” Moore, 60, of Palatka, peacefully entered the sunset of life on Tuesday, December 1, 2022, at the Haven-Roberts Hospice Care Center surrounded by his loving family. He is the son of late Adolph Moore and Rachel C. Robinson; he was born on November 10, 1962. Gustine...
Vernesia E. Williams
Vernesia Eugenia Williams, 57, of Pomona Park, entered the sunset of life on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Clearwater Center, Clearwater. The daughter of Dewey “Shack” Williams, Sr. and Eva Mae (Simmons) Williams, she was born on Sunday, August 29, 1965, in Pomona Park, Florida. Vernesia was educated in the Putnam County School District and a graduate of Crescent City High School’s class of 1983 where she played basketball. She was a member of New Mt. Tamo Missionary Baptist Church, Pomona Park. Upon graduating high school, she attended Barbizon School of Modeling in Tampa Vernesia, enjoyed drawing and was fondly known in the community as “Hollywood”.
Juanita V. Wright
Juanita Victoria Oxendine Wright, 85, of Crescent City, entered the sunset of life on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at AdventHealth Deland Hospital. The daughter of Lewis, Sr. and Sally Oxendine, she was born on Monday, September 13, 1937 in Georgetown, FL. Juanita was educated in the Putnam County School District. She was a member of Pleasant Grove AME Church, Georgetown. She retired as a laundry aide at Lakeshore Nursing Home, Crescent City. Juanita enjoyed reading, watching game shows, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Pete Myers
Wilber “Pete” Allen Myers gave up the ghost and celebrated his first heavenly birthday on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the age of 68. Pete Myers was a lifelong resident of Putnam County, Florida, and was always the man around town that everyone knew, and everyone could count on. He wouldn’t only give you the shirt off his back, but also would ask if you needed a hot meal and some pocket change. Being a true “Florida Man,” Pete, in his earlier years, showed no shyness to an adventure; whether it be wading into alligator-infested waters to hit that legendary fishing-hole (which, let’s face it, is a rite of passage for most Floridians) or tracking that six-pointer that he swore he hit until getting completely lost in the woods…right at sundown, most naturally.
Christmas parades, concerts planned for weekend
Local municipalities are gearing up for holiday celebrations across this weekend. There is no shortage of events Friday through Sunday. Get your calendars out and plan ahead. Christmas Music at the Bronson Mulholland House, 100 Madison St. in Palatka. – 6 p.m. – Organizers suggest bringing your own seating. Saturday.
Carl “Buddy” Chambless
Carl “Buddy” Chambless, 76, of Palatka, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Lake City following an extended illness. Arrangements will be announced by Masters Funeral Home of Palatka.
Carol Milton
Georgia Carol Milton, 71, of Pomona Park, passed from this life on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at her home following an extended illness. Arrangements will be announced by Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Crescent City.
Shirley M. Geuther
Shirley M. Geuther, 95, of Interlachen passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka following a brief illness. Shirley was born in Port Jervis, New York, and had first lived in Interlachen from 1989-2011, returning to Interlachen from Cape Coral in 2020. She was a professional educator of children for 40 years. She had retired from the Lee County (Florida) School District in 1987, where she was an elementary school teacher and reading teacher. She also taught school in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. A Methodist by faith, she enjoyed family activities, gardening, reading, cross-stich on T-shirts and travelling.
Free event celebrates opening of new Baptist Clay Medical Campus with food trucks, giveaways, tours
The Baptist Clay Medical Campus in Fleming Island is hosting an event where guests can tour the new facility, get food from local vendors and win giveaways. The event previews the grand opening of the new hospital set for mid-December, a Baptist spokesperson said. Guests and Clay County residents can attend for free from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1747 Baptist Clay Drive in Fleming Island.
Cedric Walker Sr.
Cedric Walker Sr. was a lifelong member of East Palatka, Fla., and son of Frank Walker and Juanita Hills. Cedric was born on Thursday, August 22, 1957. He was educated in the Putnam County School District class of 1975. He attended Palatka South High School. He was a laborer for many years with Warwick Logging. He was a machine operator at a local truss company.
William Grant
William Grant, 95, of Palatka, answered his heavenly call Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Radiant Nursing And Rehab, Palatka. Arrangements are entrusted to E.W. Lawson & Son Funeral Home.
Palatka mayor leaves dais after 8 years
Officials honored outgoing Palatka Mayor Terrill Hill’s contributions to the community at Hill’s final commissioners meeting Thursday. City staff kicked off the meeting by spotlighting some of Hill…
Bernice Ryan
Bernice Ryan, 66, of Palatka, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at her home following a brief illness. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Putnam County Legal Notices 120922
SCRUGGS MOTOR COMPANY LLC gives notice that on 12/21/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 2407 REID ST PALATKA, FL 32177 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
New parking spots coming downtown
St. Johns Avenue will be getting a new parking lot as much of that road remains closed for repairs and improvements, Palatka commissioners decided Thursday. The parking lot will be located in what…
Petty Officer 1st Class Mario Liuzzo, (Ret.) U.S. Navy
Petty Officer First Class Mario Liuzzo, 62, of Grandin, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Middleburg following an extended illness. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.
Jumpin’ Jax House of Food changing business model
Changes in consumer eating habits led to the closing of the Jumpin’ Jax House of Food at 10131 San Jose Blvd. in Mandarin, says its owner. The Jumpin’ Jax House of Food will reopen a suburban location early next year in Butler Plaza near the Wounded Warrior Project building at 4899 Belfort Road when permitting is approved, said owner Howland “Howdy” Russell.
JSO officers involved in controversial traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local man and Navy veteran has filed a formal complaint with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, after he said he was racially profiled during a traffic stop in late November. STORY: ‘It’s only going to get better’: West Augustine barbers react to barbershop arson...
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Palatka, FL
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on December 16. December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // Palatka, FL - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 628 S. State Rd 19, Palatka, FL 32177. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, December 16th, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
