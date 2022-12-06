Faith Christian High School in Arvada will be closing at the end of the 2022-2023 school year due to mounting debt, Faith Christian Superintendent Andrew Hasz and Pastor Jason King announced in a video message to families.The high school, located on Carr Street, has been acquired by Grace Church of Arvada for $12 million. Grace will reopen the high school for the 2023-2024 school year under a new name and leadership team, according to Grace Church Pastor Rick Long.Faith Christian's K-8 school, located on Ward Road, will remain open under Faith Christian Academy's banner.Hasz did not respond for comment by press time but said a representative from the school would be available for an interview with Colorado Community Media within the next couple of days. Faith Christian Academy celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021 but mounting financial woes had been plaguing the church over the past two decades, according to King's comments in the video message to families, posted to YouTube on Nov. 18.The ministry's K-8 was founded in Denver in 1971, with the high school opening the following year. CBS News Colorado is partnering with Colorado Community Media. You can read the rest of this story here.

