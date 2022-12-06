Read full article on original website
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally EbelingDJM.DesignFort Collins, CO
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
The Chris Watts Murder Home Has Finally SoldNikFrederick, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
commercecitysentinel.com
A battleship is being built in Brighton
A lifesized replica of World War II-era battleship USS Colorado that's taking shape on the banks of Brighton's Mann-Nyholt Lake will never see naval service, but it's already received honors from the U.S. Navy. Several U.S. Navy officers joined veterans and Adams County officials for the official "mast stepping" ceremony...
windsorgov.com
Windsor Police and Windsor Severance Fire Rescue Team Up for Community Education
The week of Dec. 12, officers and firefighters from the Town of Windsor Police Department and Windsor Severance Fire Rescue (WSFR) will hit the pavement, going door-to-door, to provide emergency preparedness information to residents. In all, by the end of the effort, 850 homes will be visited. The goal is...
What’s the Deal With That Big ‘Red Church Tower’ in Loveland?
If you've driven on Taft Avenue in Loveland near Benson Sculpture Garden, you've probably taken notice of the "red tower." It definitely stands out, drawing the ire of members of the neighborhoods near it. The City of Loveland recently had a meeting about what's going on with the tower, and...
windsorgov.com
Windsor Police Department Announces Creation of K9 Unit
The Windsor Police Department would like to announce the creation of the Windsor K9 Unit. This unit will consist of two dogs, two handlers, and a supervisor. Officer Marshal Allen and his K9 partner Xaros, along with Officer Clara Steingart and her K9 partner Zuma will spend the next month bonding before attending the K9 academy in January. Zuma and Xaros will be trained as dual-purpose K9s, meaning that both dogs will be trained in narcotics detection as well as criminal apprehension.
DougCo schools equity meeting, not business as usual
United American Defense Force members sit together at the DougCo Equity Advisory Council Meeting.Photo byPhoto by NewsBreak Denver. (Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County school district's Equity Advisory Council (EAC) meeting Wednesday could've been just another boring meeting with members breaking into groups and brainstorming ideas. But the spectators changed the equation.
Fort Collins Ranger Shares Some of the Dept.’s Wildest Encounters
Local rangers do a great job of educating the public, enforcing the rules, and keeping Fort Collins' parks and natural areas as safe as possible, for both humans and animals alike. With more than 40 natural areas throughout the city, rangers are kept busy responding to all kinds of different...
Fort Collins History: How Busy Lemay’s Name is Actually a Mistake
It runs north and south throughout most of Fort Collins. Millions drive on it every year, seeing some of the great neighborhoods of The Choice City, along the way. What's the deal with Lemay's name?. If you're looking for an efficient way to get from one side of town to...
Faith Christian High School closing due to multi-million dollar debt
Faith Christian High School in Arvada will be closing at the end of the 2022-2023 school year due to mounting debt, Faith Christian Superintendent Andrew Hasz and Pastor Jason King announced in a video message to families.The high school, located on Carr Street, has been acquired by Grace Church of Arvada for $12 million. Grace will reopen the high school for the 2023-2024 school year under a new name and leadership team, according to Grace Church Pastor Rick Long.Faith Christian's K-8 school, located on Ward Road, will remain open under Faith Christian Academy's banner.Hasz did not respond for comment by press time but said a representative from the school would be available for an interview with Colorado Community Media within the next couple of days. Faith Christian Academy celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021 but mounting financial woes had been plaguing the church over the past two decades, according to King's comments in the video message to families, posted to YouTube on Nov. 18.The ministry's K-8 was founded in Denver in 1971, with the high school opening the following year. CBS News Colorado is partnering with Colorado Community Media. You can read the rest of this story here.
multifamilybiz.com
Century Living Announces Groundbreaking on 300-Unit Apartment Development Inside The Compark Business Campus in Parker, Colorado
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO - Century Communities, a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that Century Living, the Company's national multifamily and build-to-rent division, has broken ground on a 300-unit apartment project in Parker within the Compark Business Campus. The complex is expected to open for leasing in the fourth quarter of 2023.
1310kfka.com
Greeley Stampede ‘huge’ economic driver for Weld County
The Greeley Stampede is a huge economic driver for the area, but for the first time, there are dollar figures tied to the event. The Greeley Tribune reports a first-of-its-kind economic impact study found the event has brought in more than $23 million to the community. The study found just over a quarter-million people attended the centennial event this year and spent, on average $60 dollars there, and another $30 in Greeley. More than 25% of attendees come from outside Weld County. The event is also a charitable one with $230,000 in donations to promote scholarships and breast cancer awareness and to support the High Plains Honor Flight. The stampede has also invested $11 million in capital improvements to Island Grove Regional Park. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
estesparknews.com
Lake Estes: An Answered Question Begets More Questions, Answers... And Insights
Have you ever sought an answer to one question and ended up with answers to a whole bunch of questions you didn’t even know you had? Well, that’s exactly what happened to me last week when a community member asked me to find out about the refill details for Lake Estes.
In mountains west of Denver, a beloved ice skating tradition is changing
Evergreen • Anyone who’s lived here long enough has sweet memories of the lake. Sweet, like the drink John Ellis remembers. It was concocted in the old warming hut, that log cabin still standing along the shores that freeze for an ice skating tradition dating back to 1928, when the dam was finished.
Snarf’s Sandwiches Breaking New Ground in Highlands Ranch
According to a conversation with founder Jimmy Seidel, Snarf’s Sandwiches will be building a new location at 1549 W. Highlands Ranch Parkway with a goal of opening by late March 2023.
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas, Denver? Here’s the bad news
Waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh powder of snow is the hope for many in Denver. But sadly, those hopes are dashed more often than not.
AdWeek
CBS Denver Picks Michael Spencer to Anchor After Jim Bennemann’s Retirement
Michael Spencer has been named anchor of the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscast on CBS Colorado (KCNC). Spencer will anchor alongside Karen Leigh, and will succeed Jim Benemann when he retires from the Denver CBS owned station at the end of March 2023. “As our main sports anchor, Michael...
Is Greeley’s Sexy Sammie’s Coming After Fort Collins’ Comet Chicken?
It doesn't really take a keen eye to notice how the two logos are very similar. The two businesses also offer the same kind of menu items. Will there be a chicken fight?. Sexy Sammie's recently opened their second location in Greeley; now they have one near the campus of the University of Northern Colorado, and one off of 10th Street and 43rd Avenue.
Denver activates emergency shelter at rec center for migrant arrival
The City and County of Denver has activated an emergency shelter to accommodate up to 100 migrants who arrived in the city overnight.The emergency shelter is set up at one of the city's recreation centers. Denver hasn't released the location of the shelter and asked CBS News Colorado to keep the location private for safety reasons. City officials told CBS Colorado they are now considering activating their Emergency Operations Center to help the migrants, which would bring in resources from more agencies."We were notified this morning that we had an influx of migrants arrive at one of our homeless shelters,...
1310kfka.com
Man, 2 kids killed in apparent murder-suicide in Fort Collins identified
A man and two children found who died in an apparent murder-suicide in southeast Fort Collins over the weekend have been identified. Police said 36-year-old Adam Zipperer of Fort Collins shot and killed, Timnath Elementary School students, Cameron Zipperer, 8, and Audrey Zipperer, before turning the gun on himself. Their bodies were found Saturday morning inside a home on the 3500 block of Stratton Drive.
ksjd.org
Where do all the leaves go?
What would autumn sound like without the raking, grinding, mulching, and blowing of leaves?. But what’s the best way to manage all those leaves, and where do those bags of yard waste go?. “It’s important to not landfill organic material. It’s kind of my mission, my career,” said Charles...
Man killed in law enforcement shooting during eviction in Fort Collins
One man was killed in a law enforcement shooting during a court-ordered eviction in Fort Collins Thursday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced.
