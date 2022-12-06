ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CO

commercecitysentinel.com

A battleship is being built in Brighton

A lifesized replica of World War II-era battleship USS Colorado that's taking shape on the banks of Brighton's Mann-Nyholt Lake will never see naval service, but it's already received honors from the U.S. Navy. Several U.S. Navy officers joined veterans and Adams County officials for the official "mast stepping" ceremony...
BRIGHTON, CO
windsorgov.com

Windsor Police Department Announces Creation of K9 Unit

The Windsor Police Department would like to announce the creation of the Windsor K9 Unit. This unit will consist of two dogs, two handlers, and a supervisor. Officer Marshal Allen and his K9 partner Xaros, along with Officer Clara Steingart and her K9 partner Zuma will spend the next month bonding before attending the K9 academy in January. Zuma and Xaros will be trained as dual-purpose K9s, meaning that both dogs will be trained in narcotics detection as well as criminal apprehension.
WINDSOR, CO
Suzie Glassman

DougCo schools equity meeting, not business as usual

United American Defense Force members sit together at the DougCo Equity Advisory Council Meeting.Photo byPhoto by NewsBreak Denver. (Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County school district's Equity Advisory Council (EAC) meeting Wednesday could've been just another boring meeting with members breaking into groups and brainstorming ideas. But the spectators changed the equation.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Faith Christian High School closing due to multi-million dollar debt

Faith Christian High School in Arvada will be closing at the end of the 2022-2023 school year due to mounting debt, Faith Christian Superintendent Andrew Hasz and Pastor Jason King announced in a video message to families.The high school, located on Carr Street, has been acquired by Grace Church of Arvada for $12 million. Grace will reopen the high school for the 2023-2024 school year under a new name and leadership team, according to Grace Church Pastor Rick Long.Faith Christian's K-8 school, located on Ward Road, will remain open under Faith Christian Academy's banner.Hasz did not respond for comment by press time but said a representative from the school would be available for an interview with Colorado Community Media within the next couple of days.  Faith Christian Academy celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021 but mounting financial woes had been plaguing the church over the past two decades, according to King's comments in the video message to families, posted to YouTube on Nov. 18.The ministry's K-8 was founded in Denver in 1971, with the high school opening the following year.  CBS News Colorado is partnering with Colorado Community Media. You can read the rest of this story here.    
ARVADA, CO
multifamilybiz.com

Century Living Announces Groundbreaking on 300-Unit Apartment Development Inside The Compark Business Campus in Parker, Colorado

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO - Century Communities, a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that Century Living, the Company's national multifamily and build-to-rent division, has broken ground on a 300-unit apartment project in Parker within the Compark Business Campus. The complex is expected to open for leasing in the fourth quarter of 2023.
PARKER, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley Stampede ‘huge’ economic driver for Weld County

The Greeley Stampede is a huge economic driver for the area, but for the first time, there are dollar figures tied to the event. The Greeley Tribune reports a first-of-its-kind economic impact study found the event has brought in more than $23 million to the community. The study found just over a quarter-million people attended the centennial event this year and spent, on average $60 dollars there, and another $30 in Greeley. More than 25% of attendees come from outside Weld County. The event is also a charitable one with $230,000 in donations to promote scholarships and breast cancer awareness and to support the High Plains Honor Flight. The stampede has also invested $11 million in capital improvements to Island Grove Regional Park. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver activates emergency shelter at rec center for migrant arrival

The City and County of Denver has activated an emergency shelter to accommodate up to 100 migrants who arrived in the city overnight.The emergency shelter is set up at one of the city's recreation centers. Denver hasn't released the location of the shelter and asked CBS News Colorado to keep the location private for safety reasons. City officials told CBS Colorado they are now considering activating their Emergency Operations Center to help the migrants, which would bring in resources from more agencies."We were notified this morning that we had an influx of migrants arrive at one of our homeless shelters,...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Man, 2 kids killed in apparent murder-suicide in Fort Collins identified

A man and two children found who died in an apparent murder-suicide in southeast Fort Collins over the weekend have been identified. Police said 36-year-old Adam Zipperer of Fort Collins shot and killed, Timnath Elementary School students, Cameron Zipperer, 8, and Audrey Zipperer, before turning the gun on himself. Their bodies were found Saturday morning inside a home on the 3500 block of Stratton Drive.
FORT COLLINS, CO
ksjd.org

Where do all the leaves go?

What would autumn sound like without the raking, grinding, mulching, and blowing of leaves?. But what’s the best way to manage all those leaves, and where do those bags of yard waste go?. “It’s important to not landfill organic material. It’s kind of my mission, my career,” said Charles...
LONGMONT, CO

