Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Mashed

McDonald's Holiday Pie Is Back For The 2022 Season

'Tis the season ... for pie at McDonald's? Although the burger chain certainly likes to get into the holiday spirit with decor and heart-wrenching commercials, it's hardly the first brand that the typical person thinks about when pondering the upcoming holidays. Apparently, though, Mickey D's has once again revived a seasonal favorite. This continues the chain's year of domination, as the company has repeatedly made headlines thanks to the reemergence of nostalgic Happy Meal Halloween buckets, as well as the Adult Happy Meal, which sold out with record speed.
Thrillist

KFC Is Releasing a 'Gravy Lovers' Chicken Sandwich Just in Time for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is not Thanksgiving without the gravy, be it regular or enhanced. KFC is doubling down on that theory and introducing an all-new chicken sandwich primed for the holidays. The Gravy Lovers Sandwich, which is hitting menus for a limited time, features the chain's signature hand-breaded chicken piled with Monterey...
Allrecipes.com

Jollibee: The Filipino Fried Chicken Chain That's (Sorry) Better Than KFC

Remember the chicken sandwich wars a few years ago between Popeye's and Chick-fil-A? It was a sight for hungry eyes as people across the country flocked (pun intended) to Popeye's to try its new crispy chicken sandwich and compare it to the once-lone wolf in the chicken sandwich category. Well there might be a new contender for the best fast food fried chicken, and this contestant hails from the Philippines.
Delish

McDonald's Shake Up Breakfast Menu Offering With New Mighty McMuffin

Just last week did the team at McDonald's drop their craziest menu addition to date: McDonald's McDelivery Chicken Combo – a combo meal featuring 10 Chicken Selects with 4 Select Dips, and 20 Chicken McNuggets with 4 Standard Dips (told ya, crazy). But now, the nation's favourite fast food...
Let's Eat LA

Man Takes Mashed Potatoes From KFC to His Friendsgiving Dinner but Not All His Friends Are Happy, Sparking Debate

Research reveals that over seven in 10 young Americans prefer celebrating Thanksgiving with friends instead of a traditional feast. TikToker Jake Musser, who goes by @mvsser, went viral after posting his Friendsgiving mashed potatoes hack: he purchased them from a Kentucky Fried Chicken location. Then, he poured them all into a bowl he bought from Target.
Thrillist

Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99

Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back Beloved Holiday Menu Item

'Tis the season for the Holiday Pie! As Starbucks hands out red cups and fast-food restaurant chains debut their seasonal menus, McDonald's is getting into the Christmas spirit by bringing back one of its most beloved seasonal offerings – the Holiday Pie. According to Chew Boom, the Holiday Pie is now popping up at McDonald's locations nationwide.
INDIANA STATE
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Its Secret McGold Card That Gets You Free Food for Life

McDonald's is breaking out a bunch of deals for December like it did last year with its series of Mariah Carey-inspired offers. The big difference this year is that the chain is offering burger enthusiasts the chance to win one of its secret McGold Cards that get you free food for life. (Or, at least, pretty close to it.)
Mashed

Aldi's Mistletoe Mix Has Finally Arrived For The Holiday Season

Do you know what the best part of the holiday season is? No, it's not presents, caroling, or even time with loved ones. The most wonderful thing about this time of year is the food. If you're a cook or a baker, this is your time to shine. There are tons of delicious Christmas-themed desserts like Christmas fudge and gingerbread. While you could spend this time of the year only eating dessert (we wouldn't judge), you may not want to spend the time baking it all. Luckily, there are tons of seasonal sweet treats available to pick up at grocery chains like Trader Joe's and Aldi.
Greyson F

Chain Mexican Restaurant Has Closed

A Mexican restaurant has now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Summertime is normally the busiest time for restaurants. With school out and individuals spending more time outside of the house restaurants often see an uptick in business. And as we move from summer into autumn and, eventually, into winter, business for restaurants throughout the Valley (outside of those that cater to college students) will begin to slow some. This also means there is generally an increase in restaurant closures during the colder months of the year as well. There have already been a slew of restaurants that have announced their closure throughout metro Phoenix, and now, another eatery is adding its name to the growing list.
CHANDLER, AZ
Popculture

Christmas Candy Recalled

A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
TheStreet

Burger King Menu Adds the 'Winter Whopper'

While ordering a burger may not be the first thing on many people's minds during the holiday season with so many festive cookies and cakes to contend with, there is a lot to keep up with at this time of year (Gifts! Parties! Shopping!) But with a third of Americans...

