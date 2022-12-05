Read full article on original website
Thrillist
KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal
Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
McDonald's Holiday Pie Is Back For The 2022 Season
'Tis the season ... for pie at McDonald's? Although the burger chain certainly likes to get into the holiday spirit with decor and heart-wrenching commercials, it's hardly the first brand that the typical person thinks about when pondering the upcoming holidays. Apparently, though, Mickey D's has once again revived a seasonal favorite. This continues the chain's year of domination, as the company has repeatedly made headlines thanks to the reemergence of nostalgic Happy Meal Halloween buckets, as well as the Adult Happy Meal, which sold out with record speed.
Thrillist
KFC Is Releasing a 'Gravy Lovers' Chicken Sandwich Just in Time for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is not Thanksgiving without the gravy, be it regular or enhanced. KFC is doubling down on that theory and introducing an all-new chicken sandwich primed for the holidays. The Gravy Lovers Sandwich, which is hitting menus for a limited time, features the chain's signature hand-breaded chicken piled with Monterey...
Why McDonald's Fried Chicken Is Better In Taiwan, According To Tiffy Chen - Exclusive
Vancouver-based food blogger Tiffy Chen knows precisely what she'll order when she walks into a Taiwanese McDonald's. India's Mickey D's might boast the McSpicy Paneer, Italy's has panzerotti, and Canada's serves poutine — but Taiwan's version of the fast food chain has other mouthwatering specialties. "I always get the...
Allrecipes.com
Jollibee: The Filipino Fried Chicken Chain That's (Sorry) Better Than KFC
Remember the chicken sandwich wars a few years ago between Popeye's and Chick-fil-A? It was a sight for hungry eyes as people across the country flocked (pun intended) to Popeye's to try its new crispy chicken sandwich and compare it to the once-lone wolf in the chicken sandwich category. Well there might be a new contender for the best fast food fried chicken, and this contestant hails from the Philippines.
Delish
McDonald's Shake Up Breakfast Menu Offering With New Mighty McMuffin
Just last week did the team at McDonald's drop their craziest menu addition to date: McDonald's McDelivery Chicken Combo – a combo meal featuring 10 Chicken Selects with 4 Select Dips, and 20 Chicken McNuggets with 4 Standard Dips (told ya, crazy). But now, the nation's favourite fast food...
Man Takes Mashed Potatoes From KFC to His Friendsgiving Dinner but Not All His Friends Are Happy, Sparking Debate
Research reveals that over seven in 10 young Americans prefer celebrating Thanksgiving with friends instead of a traditional feast. TikToker Jake Musser, who goes by @mvsser, went viral after posting his Friendsgiving mashed potatoes hack: he purchased them from a Kentucky Fried Chicken location. Then, he poured them all into a bowl he bought from Target.
Thrillist
Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99
Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
Popculture
McDonald's Brings Back Beloved Holiday Menu Item
'Tis the season for the Holiday Pie! As Starbucks hands out red cups and fast-food restaurant chains debut their seasonal menus, McDonald's is getting into the Christmas spirit by bringing back one of its most beloved seasonal offerings – the Holiday Pie. According to Chew Boom, the Holiday Pie is now popping up at McDonald's locations nationwide.
I work in KFC – here’s how to get your food cheaper, it shouldn’t be a secret anymore
A KFC worker has revealed that lots of people are missing out on cheaper meals by skipping a simple hack. One of the most common complaints that staff receive at the fast food chain is that prices have gradually increased in recent times. But the easiest way to offset that...
Krispy Kreme "Day of the Dozens" on Dec. 12: Buy any dozen, get a glazed dozen for $1
On Dec. 12, Krispy Kreme is having their “Day of the Dozens” celebration and an Original Glazed® dozen is only $1 with the purchase of any dozen at participating locations!. Plus, Krispy Kreme’s new Santa’s Bake Shop collection is available at participating shops as of Nov. 25....
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Giving Out Its Secret McGold Card That Gets You Free Food for Life
McDonald's is breaking out a bunch of deals for December like it did last year with its series of Mariah Carey-inspired offers. The big difference this year is that the chain is offering burger enthusiasts the chance to win one of its secret McGold Cards that get you free food for life. (Or, at least, pretty close to it.)
Aldi's Mistletoe Mix Has Finally Arrived For The Holiday Season
Do you know what the best part of the holiday season is? No, it's not presents, caroling, or even time with loved ones. The most wonderful thing about this time of year is the food. If you're a cook or a baker, this is your time to shine. There are tons of delicious Christmas-themed desserts like Christmas fudge and gingerbread. While you could spend this time of the year only eating dessert (we wouldn't judge), you may not want to spend the time baking it all. Luckily, there are tons of seasonal sweet treats available to pick up at grocery chains like Trader Joe's and Aldi.
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has Closed
A Mexican restaurant has now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Summertime is normally the busiest time for restaurants. With school out and individuals spending more time outside of the house restaurants often see an uptick in business. And as we move from summer into autumn and, eventually, into winter, business for restaurants throughout the Valley (outside of those that cater to college students) will begin to slow some. This also means there is generally an increase in restaurant closures during the colder months of the year as well. There have already been a slew of restaurants that have announced their closure throughout metro Phoenix, and now, another eatery is adding its name to the growing list.
We work at Aldi and here’s everything customers should know but don’t – including when to nab the best deals
THERE are loads of reasons why Aldi is one of our favourite places to shop - and it's not just the cheap prices that keeps sucking us in. In fact, the German supermarket chain - made popular by its speedy check-out and no-fuss shopping - has become a go-to for many, but there are some things we should all know.
McDonald’s selling double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday, when you order food through the fast-food chain’s app. The burgers, which usually cost $2.89, will be 50 cents when you use the chain’s app and pick the order up. The offer is for a limited time at participating locations and is in effect as long as supplies last.
Popculture
Christmas Candy Recalled
A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
12 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5
The grocery chain is stocked with holiday goods, including Reggano's Christmas pasta, Cakebites' Elf on the Shelf treats, and Choceur's quinoa bites.
Burger King Menu Adds the 'Winter Whopper'
While ordering a burger may not be the first thing on many people's minds during the holiday season with so many festive cookies and cakes to contend with, there is a lot to keep up with at this time of year (Gifts! Parties! Shopping!) But with a third of Americans...
10 Costco Food Items to Stock Up for Winter
Millions of people worldwide flock to Costco every year to buy their most needed and wanted items in bulk. Costco has a lot of it, whether it be meats and cheeses or your favorite sweets. See Our...
