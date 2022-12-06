Read full article on original website
GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a life prison sentence would be justified for the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The government filed a sentencing memo this week in Grand Rapids, a week before Adam Fox faces a judge. Prosecutors say his goal to turn the country upside down in 2020 with a kidnapping was a forerunner of rampant anti-government extremism.
Zoom court is still court, even for judge
Many people forget that attending Zoom court is still court. It may not have the pomp and circumstance like the wood and marbled court-rooms, but the rulings and sentences are still the same. I’ve seen my fair share of questionable outfits (or lack thereof), and interesting places that people camp...
Michigan Law student leads in the AAPI Community
When the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on October 31 regarding affirmative action in college admissions, among those paying close attention was the leadership of the National Asian Pacific American Law Student Association (NAPALSA). Shortly after lawyers for Harvard University and the University of North Carolina defended the use...
Wolverine Watchmen bound over for trial in Antrim County
Five men facing terrorism and other felony charges for their alleged role in a plot to kidnap the Governor are headed to trial on all charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. Judge Michael Stepka of the 86th District Court in Traverse City bound over the following individuals:. —Shawn...
Nessel announces second term executive team changes
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday announced the appointment in her second term of Fadwa A. Hammoud as chief deputy and Ann M. Sherman as solicitor general. Current Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi will be leaving the department after more than a decade in public service. —Fadwa Hammoud.
Lunch & Learn discussion to focus on victim rights
The Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan's Victim Services Training Unit will host an online lunchtime discussion between and among victim advocates. The Victim Advocates Lunch & Learn "Lettuce Talk" will take place online Thursday Dec. 15, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. PAAM VSTU plans to offer victim rights related...
Small manufacturers throughout Michigan receive state support to adopt Industry 4.0 technologies
Twenty-four small manufacturers around Michigan have been awarded a total of $559,005 to help them adopt Industry 4.0 (I4.0) technologies, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced Tuesday. The funds are part of the $3 million Industry 4.0 Technology Implementation Grant program. “As Michigan continues to lead the world in advanced...
Whitmer attends State-Tribal Summit in Sault Ste. Marie, appoints first Tribal citizen ever to Michigan Court of Appeals
On Tuesday,?Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended the Tribal Summit in Sault Ste. Marie. She met with Tribal leaders to address?shared priorities and continue an open dialogue between the State of Michigan and sovereign tribal governments. She also announced her appointment of Judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado to the Michigan Court of Appeals. Maldonado will be the first Tribal citizen ever appointed to the Michigan Court of Appeals.
Court Digest
NEW YORK (AP) — More than three dozen women have filed a lawsuit in New York against writer and director James Toback, accusing him of sexual abuse. The lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan on Monday, comes after New York state last month instituted a one-year window for people to file lawsuits over sexual assault claims even if they took place decades ago, waiving statutes of limitations.
Michigan retail sales up for Thanksgiving weekend, consumers encouraged to buy nearby
The Michigan Retailers Association (MRA) on Tuesday reported that credit card sales were up 3.88 percent for Thanksgiving weekend over 2021 sales the same weekend. To continue that growth, MRA is encouraging Michigan residents to take the Shop 3 Challenge by adding at least three local merchants to their list of shopping destinations and purchasing holiday gifts.
Ex-candidate for governor seeks time to mull any plea deals
ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer for a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor said Tuesday they want more time to consider possible plea deals in a case related to the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Gary Springstead made the request on behalf of Ryan Kelley, asking a...
Annual state individual income tax system maintenance begins today
System upgrades in preparation for next year's individual income tax filing season will begin this week, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. Effective after 5 p.m. today, Dec. 8, the state Treasury Department will suspend processing state individual income tax refunds due to annual tax processing system upgrades required for the upcoming 2023 tax filing season. Individuals will be able to check the status of their refunds or returns after Jan. 9, 2023.
