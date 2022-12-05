ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Aboard! Holiday Train Plans WI Stops

The 2022 CP CP Holiday Train will be rolling through southern Wisconsin today. The holiday celebration on rails is back for its 24th year after virtual concerts the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CP Holiday Train will be in Portage at the CP yard from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m., in Wisconsin Dells at the Amtrak Depot from 2:45 to 3:15 p.m., in Mauston at the Division Street railroad crossing from 4:15 to 4:40, and in Tomah at the Amtrak Depot from 5:30 to 6 p.m. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO FROM TRAVEL WISCONSIN.
Some Salty Over Winter Salt

A Madison environmental non-profit is warning about the effects of using too much salt during winter weather. The Clean Lakes Alliance says over-salting sidewalks can lead to salt ending up in lakes. The group says it takes very little salt to negatively impact a body of water. Wisconsin Salt Wise says about 525-thousand tons of salt is used in Wisconsin every year.
