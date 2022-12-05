Read full article on original website
University of Wisconsin system chancellors are getting raises. On Friday the UW Board of Regents approved two-percent pay hikes for nearly all chancellors, in line with two-percent salary increases for all UW employees on January 1st. The one exception is UW-La Crosse chancellor Joe Gow, who will get a six-percent raise to bring his salary up to the newly approved salary range for chancellors at small UW campuses.
The 2022 CP CP Holiday Train will be rolling through southern Wisconsin today. The holiday celebration on rails is back for its 24th year after virtual concerts the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CP Holiday Train will be in Portage at the CP yard from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m., in Wisconsin Dells at the Amtrak Depot from 2:45 to 3:15 p.m., in Mauston at the Division Street railroad crossing from 4:15 to 4:40, and in Tomah at the Amtrak Depot from 5:30 to 6 p.m. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO FROM TRAVEL WISCONSIN.
