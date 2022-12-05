The 2022 CP CP Holiday Train will be rolling through southern Wisconsin today. The holiday celebration on rails is back for its 24th year after virtual concerts the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CP Holiday Train will be in Portage at the CP yard from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m., in Wisconsin Dells at the Amtrak Depot from 2:45 to 3:15 p.m., in Mauston at the Division Street railroad crossing from 4:15 to 4:40, and in Tomah at the Amtrak Depot from 5:30 to 6 p.m. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO FROM TRAVEL WISCONSIN.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO