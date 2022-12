Search keywords: University of Nebraska Foundation NU Foundation. Lauren Miltenberger will begin her role on Jan. 3, 2023. Lauren Miltenberger has been named the Vice President for UNO Advancement at the University of Nebraska Foundation. As head of advancement, she will lead all fundraising and alumni engagement activities for UNO. She will begin her role on Jan. 3, 2023.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO