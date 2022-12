BLUFFDALE — I love going to professional and semi-professional live theater where everything is polished and goes off without a hitch. At the same time I also love seeing true community theater in small venues where everyone is doing the best they can to entertain their friends and family. The latter is what you get at the Bluffdale Arts‘ production of A Christmas Carol going on Dec 8-10th at Bluffdale City Hall. I saw the show on Friday the 9th and was going to rush home to write my review that night but they completely sold out so my review today is more to make you aware of the theater company as they have several shows planned for 2023.

