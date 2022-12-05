ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which South is worse, the AFC or NFC?

By Barry Werner
 3 days ago
Tom Brady’s Monday Night Miracle notwithstanding, the NFL’s South divisions have been abysmal in 2022.

The Tennessee Titans lead the AFC South at 7-5, which is a length better than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are tops in the NFC South at a middling 6-6 after their stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.

What about the also-rans in each division?

The Colts, Jaguars, and Texans are a collective 9-26-2 record. Putrid.

Floating to the NFC South, the Falcons, Panthers, and Saints have chalked up 13 wins against 25 defeats.

Neither division is carrying its win weight. However, the terrible Texans throw the dishonor of the worst division to the AFC South.

And with Houston heading to Dallas on Sunday, don’t expect anything to change on that front.

