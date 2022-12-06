ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

mprnews.org

St. Paul police release video showing officer fatally shooting man

St. Paul police on Thursday released edited body camera videos and images showing views of Monday’s night’s gunfire between Howard Peter Johnson and the police before an officer shot and killed him. St. Paul Police Sgt. Cody Blanshan and another officer were in their squad car helping to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

St. Paul police shooting: Body camera footage released

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities on Thursday released body camera footage and images from the St. Paul police shooting that left Howard Johnson dead. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting, Johnson, 24, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Sgt. Cody Blanshan in St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 5.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Body camera footage in St. Paul police shooting of Howard Johnson: RAW

Authorities on Thursday released body camera footage and images from the St. Paul police shooting that left Howard Johnson dead. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting, Johnson, 24, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Sgt. Cody Blanshan in St. Paul on Monday, Dec. 5.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Man charged in July fatal shooting on Cedar Avenue in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hennepin County prosecutors charged a 23-year-old man from St. Paul for his alleged role in a Minneapolis shooting that left one person dead in July. Jose Antonio Martinez-Gonzalez, 23, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and being a prohibited person in possession of a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Father sentenced for role in quadruple St. Paul slaying

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The quadruple St. Paul murder in September 2021 that rocked communities and shattered several families saw its first sentencing in court on Friday. Four tight-knit friends and loved ones were shot to death in a Mercedes Benz – 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, and 30-year-old Jasmine Christine Sturm. Their bodies were eventually abandoned in a rural Dunn County, Wisconsin, corn field.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Berks Weekly

Road rage leads to shooting in Mount Penn, police say

The Central Berks Regional Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the 2100 block of Perkiomen Ave in Mount Penn, December 8, 2022, around 12:30pm. According to preliminary information provided by police, the incident began as road rage between two drivers traveling eastbound from the city. During...
MOUNT PENN, PA
Bring Me The News

Man dies after shooting on St. Paul's East Side

A man has died after being found with a gunshot wound in St. Paul's Greater East Side just after midnight Tuesday. The St. Paul Police Department said it received a report of a "man down" in a parking lot on the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane, and arrived to find the man unconscious and not breathing having been shot.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Sources identify 24-year-old man killed by police in St. Paul

(KSTP) UPDATE: The man shot and killed by St. Paul police Monday evening was a 24-year-old father. Sources tell our sister station, KSTP, that Howard Peter Johnson died after the shooting on the city’s East Side. A memorial formed Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Hudson Road and Earl...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police officers fatally shoot person in Dayton's Bluff neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say officers fatally shot someone Monday night on the city's east side.It happened just after 6 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hudson Road, in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.Police said they got a call about a domestic assault and a man with a gun. When officers arrived, they said they saw an armed man trying to carjack someone.Officers hit the man with their squad car, but he was still standing and holding the gun, per police. That's when officers got out of the car and fired several rounds.The man went to the hospital,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Arrest made in cold case murder of Wisconsin woman after 34 years

(FOX 9) - A Wisconsin sheriff's office said an arrest has been made in the 1988 unsolved sexual assault and killing of Betty Rolf. Gene Clarence Meyer, 66, was charged on Tuesday with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault for the death of Rolf decades ago, according to Wisconsin court records.
APPLETON, WI
knsiradio.com

Apartment Building Fire Under Investigation

(KNSI) — The cause of a fire in a laundry room at a St. Cloud apartment building is underway. According to a critical incident report from the St. Cloud Fire Department, they were called to the building on the 1200 block of East St. Germain Street at about 9:20 Tuesday night. Multiple callers said there was smoke on the first floor, which appeared to be coming from the laundry area. The fire was quickly put out and contained in the laundry room.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

22 dogs rescued from Minnesota breeder

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than 20 dogs were rescued from a breeder north of the Twin Cities and will soon be up for adoption through the Animal Humane Society. Sarah Bhimani, the communications strategist with the Animal Humane Society, told FOX 9 the organization rescued 22 dogs last week, including Labrador Retrievers, St. Bernards, setters, and a mix of doodles, from a breeder in a "rural county north of the Twin Cities."
MINNESOTA STATE

