Mary V. Brennan
Mary V. (Downey) Brennan peacefully passed away, surrounded by her family, on December 7th, 2022. Our mom was born January 19, 1935 in La Crosse. She was a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. She graduated from Blessed Sacrament Grade School and Aquinas High School. She married Ralph Brennan (dad) on December 28th, 1957.
Generations of Basketball Classic brings granny basketball to La Crosse
The La Crosse Center was filled with basketball fans for the Generations of Basketball Classic. From grade school to grannies, there were 7 games mixed of three different age groups. The Driftless Dribblers took on the La Crosse Does in a game of granny basketball. The rules are a bit...
UW Health Kids give tips for injury-free gift giving
MADISON, Wis. – It’s that time of year for parents to start their holiday shopping for their kids and doctors want to make sure it is safe and fun for everyone. UW Health Kids reports that over 122,000 children were in the hospital last year with toy-related injuries.
WATCH: Tuba Christmas 2022 happening Saturday in the Capitol Rotunda
MADISON, Wis. — For 48 years, tuba players from across the state have gathered in the Capitol Rotunda to play Christmas music, and the annual celebration is back this weekend. The performance will be from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first floor of the Rotunda. All players...
West Salem boys basketball dominates Black River Falls, 83-27
The West Salem boys basketball team continued to roll on Friday night as the Panthers cruised to a conference win over Black River Falls, 83-27.
Onalaska girls basketball wins over Holmen, 58-54
Onalaska girls basketball hosted Holmen for an MVC matchup. Onalaska would go on to win 58 to 54.
Holmen hangs on for double-overtime win over Tomah, 73-72
Holmen High School was the place to be on Friday night as students, parents, friends and family were treated to an instant classic between two MVC rivals. Brady Plueger’s three-point buzzer beater at the end of regulation gave Tomah new life as the Timberwolves forced overtime, but the Vikings rallied late and survived a double-OT thriller, 73-72.
Aquinas girls use tough defense to beat La Crosse Central, 64-32
Aquinas host La Crosse Central for an MVC girl's basketball matchup. Aquinas held Central to 8 first-half points as the Blugolds went on to win 64-32. Macy Donarski finished the night with 17 points for Aquinas.
Luther boys basketball win over Logan, 80-63.
Luther Boys Basketball hosted La Crosse Logan for a non-conference matchup. Luther went on to win 80-63.
La Crescent-Hokah girls basketball rallies to beat Luther, 52-47
The La Crescent-Hokah girls basketball team rallied to defeat Luther on Thursday night, 52-47.
UW Health says there’s an increase in treatment for diet-related pain
MADISON, Wis. – The holiday season is an excuse to gather around the table with plenty of food to go around. But as the holiday season goes on, UW Health doctors are beginning to see an increase in diet-related treatments. Doctors say it is essential to be mindful of...
Clouds, Fog, Light Precip Possible Tonight & Saturday -Bill Graul
Watching the system that brought snow this morning moving east and away from our area. Tracking a weaker disturbance moving in from the west that will bring a slight chance of light snow showers or drizzle tonight and Saturday. Also, tracking a stronger storm that looks to impact our area later Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Stay tuned!
ALERT DAY: Snow Continues this Morning -Derek Sibley
A low-pressure system is moving our way to spread snowy weather conditions across the area this morning. This system will continue to spread wintry weather through at least the early afternoon. Today’s Planner: Snow Early. High Temperature 36F. Winds, E 10-15 MPH. Snow will continue through the early afternoon....
