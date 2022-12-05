Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
GoCreighton.com
McGuire Earns All-America Honors
Kansas City, Mo. -- Hours before Creighton Men's Soccer begins play in its sixth College Cup, junior forward Duncan McGuire collected another accolade as the Omaha native was an All-America Second Team Selection by the United Soccer Coaches Association on Friday, December 9. The NCAA leader in goals (22) and...
GoCreighton.com
#21 Men's Hoops Heads To Las Vegas To Meet BYU
Game #10: BYU Cougars (5-5) vs. #21 Creighton Bluejays (6-3) Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 • 9:00 p.m. CST • Las Vegas, Nev. • Michelob ULTRA Arena. | LIVE VIDEO | LIVE AUDIO | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF) |. With a high-profile boxing fight and the...
KETV.com
Nebraska volleyball battling Oregon in NCAA sweet 16 matchup
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After dominating Delaware State and Kansas, Nebraska volleyball is set to battle Oregon in a sweet 16 matchup. Although a knee injury put Kenzie Knuckles out of commission two weeks ago, sophomore outside hitter Ally Batenhorst has made adjustments to help Nebraska blow the Ducks out of the water.
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekend
A Nebraska Football belmetPhoto by(Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The Nebraska football program will be hosting several players for visits this weekend. One of the visitors will be offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius.
Upstarts No. 4 Purdue, Nebraska meet in early league battle
It might be early in the season, but it’s safe to say that both No. 4 Purdue and Nebraska have
Nebraska hosting portal quarterback Jeff Sims
Nebraska’s first major visit weekend with head coach Matt Rhule is underway as multiple recruits and portal entrants arrived in Lincoln on Thursday to take in the festivities and see what the Huskers have to offer. Among those visitors according to sources inside the 247Sports network, is former Georgia...
GoCreighton.com
Bluejay Softball Announces 2023 Schedule
OMAHA, Neb. – Creighton softball first-year head coach Krista Wood officially unveiled the 2023 schedule on Wednesday, December 7. After opening the season with 22 games away from home at three weekend tournaments and a spring break trip to Florida, Creighton returns home to host a total of 17 games, including marquee matchups against in-state rival Omaha, as well as a midweek contest against former Missouri Valley Conference rival Drake.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal
Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Former defensive commit visiting Lincoln
Since Matt Rhule took over as the Huskers’ head coach, the Nebraska football recruiting efforts have been a whirlwind and a bit of a roller coaster. There have been quite a few players that have entered the portal. There’s also been some decommits. However, this weekend could prove to provide quite the upswing in momentum.
HuskerExtra.com
'This doesn't happen': 3 Huskers from Waverly a thrill for high school coach, community
Three of the players on the Nebraska volleyball team came from the same high school. In college football, that's nothing out of the ordinary. But John Cook's team only has 14 players on the roster, and three of them are from Waverly High School. That’s a Class B school located...
kmaland.com
Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU
(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
HuskerExtra.com
Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd to take official visit to Nebraska
Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will take an official visit to Nebraska. Lloyd received a scholarship offer from new coach Matt Rhule, who retweeted the wide receiver's visit announcement, last week, and plans to take an official visit Dec. 9-11. He is coming off a...
Corn Nation
Reaction: Donovan Raiola to return as Nebraska’s offensive line coach
News is out that our new football overlord, Matt Rhule, is keeping Donovan Raiola as the offensive line coach. Of all the coaches on Scott Frost’s last staff, Raiola would be the one most fans would want to NOT return. Nebraska’s offensive line this past season was the worst...
Nebraska Football: Confusion follows Donovan Raiola rumors
Earlier today, it seemed as though the Nebraska football team was going to make a splash hire for its offensive line coach in John Garrison. On Tuesday night, the talk is that instead new head coach Matt Rhule has landed on Donovan Raiola. I suppose in a way, retaining Raiola...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
North Platte Telegraph
16 famous University of Nebraska-Lincoln alumni
You can find UNL graduates at the top of their field in TV, literature and business. Here are a few famous alums.
Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa
Editor’s note: This article was updated to include a second court filing from Iowa. LINCOLN — Three more financial institutions, including two from Iowa, have now joined the more than 20 Nebraska banks, savings and loans and credit unions seeking repayment of loans from a Lincoln businessman found deceased a month ago. In a court […] The post Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
BREAKING: Man missing from west Omaha
Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Menards and other businesses are bringing more economic improvements to the area where Mall of the Bluffs once stood. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln state senator launches group to fight extremism and misinformation in Nebraska
A departing Lincoln lawmaker is launching a new group dedicated to combating extremism, harassment and misinformation in Nebraska. Sen. Adam Morfeld said the group, Nebraska Legal Action Fund, will use "all the legal tools at our disposal" to defend educators, public officials, election officials and members of the LGBTQ community.
WOWT
$400,000 grant moves Omaha business park development plan forward
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has awarded $400,000 in economic recovery funds for use in planning Omaha’s airport business park. The Economic Development Awards funds, part of Nebraska’s allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act, were granted to the Omaha Development foundation to help create a master plan for an area within two miles of Eppley Airfield. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha told 6 News earlier this year that the city was eyeing land south of the Storz Parkway for such development and already had some commitments from a handful of companies.
Comments / 0