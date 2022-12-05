ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

GoCreighton.com

McGuire Earns All-America Honors

Kansas City, Mo. -- Hours before Creighton Men's Soccer begins play in its sixth College Cup, junior forward Duncan McGuire collected another accolade as the Omaha native was an All-America Second Team Selection by the United Soccer Coaches Association on Friday, December 9. The NCAA leader in goals (22) and...
OMAHA, NE
GoCreighton.com

#21 Men's Hoops Heads To Las Vegas To Meet BYU

Game #10: BYU Cougars (5-5) vs. #21 Creighton Bluejays (6-3) Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 • 9:00 p.m. CST • Las Vegas, Nev. • Michelob ULTRA Arena. | LIVE VIDEO | LIVE AUDIO | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF) |. With a high-profile boxing fight and the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska volleyball battling Oregon in NCAA sweet 16 matchup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After dominating Delaware State and Kansas, Nebraska volleyball is set to battle Oregon in a sweet 16 matchup. Although a knee injury put Kenzie Knuckles out of commission two weeks ago, sophomore outside hitter Ally Batenhorst has made adjustments to help Nebraska blow the Ducks out of the water.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska hosting portal quarterback Jeff Sims

Nebraska’s first major visit weekend with head coach Matt Rhule is underway as multiple recruits and portal entrants arrived in Lincoln on Thursday to take in the festivities and see what the Huskers have to offer. Among those visitors according to sources inside the 247Sports network, is former Georgia...
LINCOLN, NE
GoCreighton.com

Bluejay Softball Announces 2023 Schedule

OMAHA, Neb. – Creighton softball first-year head coach Krista Wood officially unveiled the 2023 schedule on Wednesday, December 7. After opening the season with 22 games away from home at three weekend tournaments and a spring break trip to Florida, Creighton returns home to host a total of 17 games, including marquee matchups against in-state rival Omaha, as well as a midweek contest against former Missouri Valley Conference rival Drake.
OMAHA, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska RB becomes latest Husker to enter transfer portal

Nebraska sophomore running back Jaquez Yant has entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Yant played in 12 games for the Cornhuskers and rushed for a total of 350 yards, while also scoring 3 touchdowns. He played high school football at Amos P. Godby (Florida) and was unranked coming out of...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU

(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
AMES, IA
HuskerExtra.com

Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd to take official visit to Nebraska

Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will take an official visit to Nebraska. Lloyd received a scholarship offer from new coach Matt Rhule, who retweeted the wide receiver's visit announcement, last week, and plans to take an official visit Dec. 9-11. He is coming off a...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa

Editor’s note: This article was updated to include a second court filing from Iowa. LINCOLN — Three more financial institutions, including two from Iowa, have now joined the more than 20 Nebraska banks, savings and loans and credit unions seeking repayment of loans from a Lincoln businessman found deceased a month ago. In a court […] The post Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Man missing from west Omaha

Authorities said two armed men walked into a bank near 168th and Harrison streets and demanded money. Menards and other businesses are bringing more economic improvements to the area where Mall of the Bluffs once stood. Emily's Thursday evening forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. Icy conditions for some Thursday night......
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

$400,000 grant moves Omaha business park development plan forward

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has awarded $400,000 in economic recovery funds for use in planning Omaha’s airport business park. The Economic Development Awards funds, part of Nebraska’s allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act, were granted to the Omaha Development foundation to help create a master plan for an area within two miles of Eppley Airfield. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha told 6 News earlier this year that the city was eyeing land south of the Storz Parkway for such development and already had some commitments from a handful of companies.
OMAHA, NE

