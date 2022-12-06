Niagara University is hosting an information table at the Brighton campus on the Terrace (outside of the food area) on Tuesday, December 13 from 11 am to 1 pm. Stop by to learn about the degrees they offer, the transfer process, and any other questions you have!. Do you know...
The Sixth Act is seeking original student plays for our Sixteenth Annual Student Playwriting Competition!. More information is on the attached flyer. Please contact Maria Brandt (mbrandt@monroecc.edu) with any questions.
The Brighton Campus Library will be open the next two Saturdays, December 10th and December 17th, from 11:00am to 4:00pm. All regular services will be available for students working on projects, completing assignments, and prepping for final exams.
