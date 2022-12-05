Read full article on original website
8 Top Companies Looking for Remote Workers
The pre-pandemic world now feels like a different era, so it's easy to forget that the trend toward remote work was already well underway before 2020 hastened the transition. Good Question: Can I Draw...
GOBankingRates
You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs
The working world has become increasingly remote, with work-from-home jobs available for people with all levels of education. Some companies are now looking at a prospective employee's skills and...
myscience.org
Construction work on the rotation building on the Poppelsdorf campus progresses
The cranes are currently turning on the Poppelsdorf campus of the University of Bonn. In the southern corner of the largest University development area close to the city center, a new building, the "Rotation Building," is rising to make room for University institutes that have to leave their previous premises due to renovation work. The client is Bauund Liegenschaftsbetrieb (BLB) NRW.
myscience.org
UCL ranked in top 10 in UK university ’green’ league
UCL has been ranked seventh in the UK’s People & Planet University League 2023 - jumping 12 places compared to last year - with the university awarded ’First-Class’ Honours for the sixth consecutive time. Published by The Guardian , the People & Planet University League is a...
myscience.org
University of Glasgow lends expertise to hydrogen economy roundtable
- Professor David Flynn, of the University of Glasgow’s James Watt School of Engineering, has lent his expertise to a roundtable discussion on the hydrogen economy. Prof Flynn participated in a discussion on how Scotland and Germany could collaborate on a sustainable and scalable hydrogen economy at an event at the Scottish Government’s Glasgow offices on Thursday 1stDecember.
myscience.org
Urgent letter to education minister on importance of international education
When taking measures to keep international student intake manageable, a one-size-fits-all solution is not possible. Providing opportunity for international education where possible and taking measures only when necessary will ensure we can educate enough talent (Dutch and international) for a healthy labour market in the future. Limburg educational institutions, governments and business representatives have informed Dutch Education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf of this in a letter.
myscience.org
The Wales Centre for Public Policy receives £9m investment
The Wales Centre for Public Policy (WCPP) at Cardiff University has been awarded £9m over the next five years to continue its research. The funding will allow academics at the Centre to continue providing policy makers and public service leaders with independent evidence on a range of issues, helping them to improve policy making and delivery.
Fortune
LinkedIn’s CEO says skills are replacing a college degree in this job market
Skills-first hiring will create "a much more efficient, equitable labor market, which then creates better opportunities for all," Ryan Roslansky says. In the job market, skills are the new degrees. Just ask the expert on how to get hired: LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky. Employers should focus on skills when making...
myscience.org
Pioneering Manchester bags prestigious openness award
The University of Manchester has bagged a prestigious openness award for its pioneering work on communicating animal research to the public. Animal research communications lead Mike Addelman and Communication officer at the University’s animal unit Zach Bowden received the award from renowned cardiovascular researcher Professor Cherry Wainwright at a ceremony in London.
myscience.org
Educators’ guide for climate change education in schools out now
Catherine Walker has published her Educators’ guide for the Young People at a Crossroads Creative Book. The Educators’ guide presents a brief ’setting the scene’ review of research and policy developments to explain how a whole school approach to climate change is both necessary and possible. It has been published alongside the Young People at a Crossroads creative book for students in secondary schools who want to educate themselves about climate change, while also addressing issues such as feelings of climate anxiety and a curriculum unfit to address the climate crisis.
myscience.org
Three MIT seniors win 2024 Schwarzman Scholarships
Sara V. Fernandez, Amanda Hu, and Brigette Wang will spend the 2023-24 academic year at Tsinghua University in China studying global affairs. Three MIT seniors - Sara V. Fernandez, Amanda Hu, and Brigette Wang - have been named 2024 Schwarzman Scholars and will join the program’s eighth cohort, consisting of 151 scholars from 36 countries. The students were selected from a pool of over 3,000 applicants.
3 Critical Lessons For Enacting Change in Your Business and Entrepreneur Journey
Entrepreneurship is challenging during every step of the journey. Here's some advice that will take the stress off of some decision-making.
myscience.org
University boosts commitment to Westmead, with ’futuristic’ training fitout
An innovative research and teaching space at the Westmead Health Precinct will better prepare medical and nursing students for clinical practice, with the University of Sydney announcing a $10M investment for a futuristic fit out. The new facility located on level six of the Westmead Innovation Centre (WIC) will use...
myscience.org
Beyond marketing - Are aid organizations with quality seals more trustworthy?
Christmas is a time for donating. As the end of the year approaches, donation requests from various aid organizations tumble in almost daily. Which ones can be trusted and are most deserving? Researchers from the University of Basel were able to show that quality seals can help non-profit organizations to better serve their intended purpose.
myscience.org
Teachers entering the profession from other fields often less satisfied
There is a shortage of teachers not only in Germany, but in many countries around the world. For this reason, people without formal teaching degrees are often brought in from other fields to teach in schools. Yet according to a new study, they are often less satisfied in their new jobs than their colleagues who trained to become teachers. "This can become a problem because job satisfaction can be related not only to personal well-being, but also negatively to the quality of teaching," says the study’s lead author, Tim Fütterer of the Hector Research Institute of Education at the University of Tübingen. The results have been published in Teaching and Teacher Education.
myscience.org
Three scientists win Royal Society of NSW awards
Three of our scientists have won awards from the Royal Society of NSW, announced at the society’s Ordinary General Meeting on 7 December. "Congratulations to our three prize winners - the prizes recognise outstanding research across our science disciplines. It’s wonderful to see our scientists celebrated from early-career to mid-career to lifetime achievement," said Professor Phil Gale, Interim Dean of the Faculty of Science.
Gen Z founders are taking a mental-health-first approach to building their businesses — and everyone should take notice
A growing number of Gen Z founders are defying the norms of traditional jobs to create better workplaces for themselves and their employees.
beefmagazine.com
Online curriculum provides life-saving training to young farm workers
Young farm workers are more susceptible to harm, says Roger Tormoehlen, a professor of agricultural and biological engineering at Purdue University. For over two decades, he and his colleague, William Field, also a professor of agricultural and biological engineering, have addressed this vital issue with their Gearing Up for Safety curriculum.
myscience.org
All the possibilities of the cleanroom
MIT-trained electrical engineer Jorg Scholvin guides researchers fabricating new technology at MIT.nano. Jorg Scholvin ’00, MEng ’01, PhD ’06 first set foot in a cleanroom midway through his undergraduate studies. It was the late 1990s and, as a computer science major, he’d registered for a fabrication class for a firsthand look at how a computer is assembled. "It’s amazing to see how it’s built," he realized, "and to build it myself." By the end of the semester, Scholvin had shifted his focus toward electrical engineering and went on to spend several years at MIT developing his fabrication skills.
myscience.org
Leading House Latin America : Early Career Grant
The Early Career Grants aim to promote research in all Latin American countries and to support fieldwork in the region. The Early-Career Grant, former Mobility Grant, specifically targets emerging researchers (PostDocs and PhD students). It allows for the integration of the next generation of scientists in international collaboration, helps to build new networks through personal contacts and mutual trust, and makes partnerships more sustainable. Early-Career Grants offer a possibility to encourage Swiss researchers to boost their studies with a stay and fieldwork in Latin America without having to be a part of a team or academic group.
