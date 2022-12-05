Read full article on original website
Oldest known galaxies spotted by James Webb Space Telescope
A group of international astronomers has used data from the James Webb Space Telescope to report the discovery of the earliest galaxies confirmed to date. In work, which NASA noted has not yet been peer-reviewed, the scientists found that the light from these galaxies has taken more than 13.4 billion years to reach Earth because the galaxies date back to fewer than 400 million years after the Big Bang. Previous data from Webb had provided candidates for infant galaxies and the targets have been confirmed by obtaining spectroscopic observations. Those observations revealed characteristic and distinctive patterns in the light emitted from the faint galaxies. Using observations...
New nanosatellite tests autonomy in space
Lincoln Laboratory’s Agile MicroSat will be the first small satellite to demonstrate long-duration, low-altitude flight with autonomous maneuvering. In May 2022, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the Transporter-5 mission into orbit. The mission contained a collection of micro and nanosatellites from both industry and government, including one from MIT Lincoln Laboratory called the Agile MicroSat (AMS).
Poor classroom air negatively affects learning performance
Since the corona crisis, school ventilation has been in the spotlight, especially to prevent the spread of the SARS-Cov-2 virus. Research published today by Maastricht University (UM) shows that poor ventilation also affects the test scores of elementary school students and thus the core task of schools, good education. Effect...
NASA space telescope shows stars don’t die alone
JWST image of the Southern Ring planetary nebula, using a filter that shows molecular hydrogen. The nebula has a bright distorted ring consisting of 10,000 globules, surrounded by a faint halo with radial stripes and arcs. JWST image of the Southern Ring planetary nebula, using a filter that shows molecular...
Agriculture makes the weed
How intensive agriculture turned a wild plant into a pervasive weed. Agriculture is driving rapid evolutionary change, not just on farms, but also in wild species in the surroundings. New research shows how the rise of modern agriculture has turned a North American native plant, common waterhemp, into a problematic agricultural weed by mutations in hundreds of genes related to drought tolerance, rapid growth, and resistance to herbicides.
Fat-busters: Walnuts, green tea and duckweed
Abdominal fat poses a serious health risk. Also known as visceral fat, it is closely linked to the onset of heart disease, diabetes and hypertension. Now an international research team including the Faculty of Medicine at Leipzig University have discovered that a certain Mediterranean diet can help banish unwelcome belly fat.
Leibniz Prize for Claudia Höbartner
Chemistry professor Claudia Höbartner is being honoured for her outstanding research on the nucleic acids DNA and RNA: She receives the prestigious Leibniz prize endowed with 2.5 million euros. It’s like a very big, early Christmas present that Würzburg chemist Claudia Höbartner can be happy about: The professor will...
Say Hello to the Toughest Material on Earth
Scientists have measured the highest toughness ever recorded, of any material, while investigating a metallic alloy made of chromium, cobalt, and nickel (CrCoNi). Not only is the metal extremely ductile - which, in materials science, means highly malleable - and impressively strong (meaning it resists permanent deformation), its strength and ductility improve as it gets colder. This runs counter to most other materials in existence.
Biomedical scientist named ETH’s new Vice President for Research
The ETH Board has appointed Christian Wolfrum as Vice President for Research at ETH Zurich effective 1 January 2023. In his roles as Professor of Translational Nutritional Biology, Director of Studies and Associate Vice President for Medicine, Wolfrum has actively shaped medical teaching and research at the university. Christian Wolfrum’s...
How a viral toxin may exacerbate severe COVID-19
In a new study, University of California, Berkeley, researchers find that portions of the SARS-CoV-2 "spike" protein, shown in the foreground, can damage the cell barriers that line the inside of blood vessels, contributing to some of COVID-19’s most dangerous symptoms, including acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). (National Institutes of Health photo via Flickr) A study published today in the journal Nature Communications reveals how a viral toxin produced by the SARS-CoV-2 virus may contribute to severe COVID-19 infections.
Information about Group A Strep infections
You may be concerned by reports in the media about serious illness caused by Group A Strep, which has been linked to a number of deaths around the country. Find out more about the illness, what to look out for, and what to do if you think you’re affected.
Pianos, exercise bikes and more: Inside the Faculty of Kinesiology & Physical Education research labs
A shiny black piano may not be the kind of instrument visitors would expect to find in a research lab at the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Kinesiology and Physical Education (KPE) but that is exactly what they would discover - along with a transcranial direct current stimulation device and an exercise bike.
Tübingen Environmental Researcher Lars Angenent Receives the Leibniz Prize
Biotechnologist Lars Angenent is being awarded the Leibniz Prize by the German Research Foundation (DFG) in appreciation of his outstanding work in the field of environmental biotechnology, it was announced in Bonn on Thursday. The DFG said: -In view of climate change and the resulting need to develop a sustainable food, chemistry and energy economy, his work is highly relevant.- Lars Angenent has held the Humboldt Professorship at the Environmental and Geoscience Center (GUZ) of the University of since 2016. He develops innovative bio-processes for the conversion of organic waste and industrial waste gas into renewable fuels, green chemicals and sustainable foodstuffs. For example, using recycled carbon dioxide he produces edible proteins that can be used as a meat substitute.
Mapping the chemistry of the Earth’s mantle
Publication of the LGL-TPE in the journal PNAS on November 21, 2022. CNRS-INSU communication on December 7, 2022. In the 1980s, geochemical observations led researchers to propose a geodynamic model of the mantle’s marbled structure. A team of scientists, some of whom are attached to the Laboratory of Geology of Lyon: Earth, Planets, Environment (LGL-TPE, CNRS/ENS de Lyon/Claude Bernard Lyon 1 University), has been working on this model using a seismological perspective.
Grant for EU research project on explainable artificial intelligence
The EU’s Horizon Europe programme granted a budget of €4 million for three years for the ENEXA (Efficient Explainable Learning on Knowledge Graphs) project on explainable artificial intelligence. The UvA will receive €521.162. The INDElab of the Informatics Institute led by Paul Groth will focus on the creation of knowledge graph extraction pipelines and the co-construction of explanations in the project.
Century-old question on fluid in lungs answered
A new flow modeled in the body could aid in treatment of patients with lung infections and pulmonary edema. Study: Computational Pulmonary Edema: A Microvascular Model of Alveolar Capillary and Interstitial Flow. (DOI: 10.1063/5.0109107) Pulmonary edema, a buildup of fluid in the lungs that can be fatal, presents a 125-year-old...
Very fast, but still not supersonic
An international research team including the Department of Biology at the University of Hamburg has used computer models and engineering methods to analyze the mobility of dinosaur tails. According to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, the researchers found that these tails could move at speeds of more than 100 kilometers per hour. Unlike previously assumed, however, they did not reach supersonic speeds.
Catharina Stroppel receives Leibniz Prize
University of Bonn mathematician honored by the German Research Foundation for her outstanding research. In recognition of her excellent research work, Catharina Stroppel received the Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Prize, which is endowed with 2.5 million euros. The German Research Foundation (DFG) announced this today. The researcher from the Hausdorff Center for Mathematics (HCM) at the University of Bonn is honored with the award for her outstanding work in representation theory, in particular in connection with category theory. The highly endowed prize permits a large degree of freedom in research.
Watching viruses fail
Using a new analytical method, researchers have tracked viruses as they pass through face masks and compared their failure on the filter layers of different types of masks. The new method should now accelerate the development of surfaces that can kill viruses, the team writes in the journal Scientific Reports.
Life and death of an ’altruistic’ bacterium
- A new study led by Yves Brun shows how some bacteria living in a biofilm sacrifice themselves to ensure the survival of the community. Biofilms, complex communities of bacteria, abound around us: on the surface of cheese where they give off flavors and aromas, in streams where they form the slimy substance on rocks, on our teeth where they form plaque.
