Biotechnologist Lars Angenent is being awarded the Leibniz Prize by the German Research Foundation (DFG) in appreciation of his outstanding work in the field of environmental biotechnology, it was announced in Bonn on Thursday. The DFG said: -In view of climate change and the resulting need to develop a sustainable food, chemistry and energy economy, his work is highly relevant.- Lars Angenent has held the Humboldt Professorship at the Environmental and Geoscience Center (GUZ) of the University of since 2016. He develops innovative bio-processes for the conversion of organic waste and industrial waste gas into renewable fuels, green chemicals and sustainable foodstuffs. For example, using recycled carbon dioxide he produces edible proteins that can be used as a meat substitute.

2 DAYS AGO