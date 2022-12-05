Read full article on original website
Virginia football players granted extra year of eligibility
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility to Virginia football players whose eligibility has expired in the aftermath of the slaying of three members of the team, the school confirmed Wednesday. Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed last month...
cardinalnews.org
Tech, UVa basketball teams open with combined 34-1 record, plus sports notes from across the region
With no indication how long it will hold up, the Virginia and Virginia Tech men’s and women’s basketball teams have opened the season with a combined record that is seemingly. untouchable. The UVa men are 8-0 and the Cavalier women are 10-0. In Blacksburg, the Tech men are...
Sports World Reacts To Virginia Football Players Decision
The NCAA will grant an extra year of eligibility to Virginia football players whose final season ended early due to the tragic Charlottesville shooting. Per Greg Madia of The Daily Progress, UVA athletic director Carla Williams confirmed the NCAA approved the school's request. Virginia canceled the final two games after three players, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry, were shot and killed on Nov. 13.
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA presents diplomas to families of three slain football players
The three slain UVA football players, D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., have been awarded posthumous degrees by the university. Rachel Most, who was the dean for all three players in Virginia’s College of Arts & Sciences, made the request to honor the three. Perry was a double major in African American & African studies and studio art, while Davis majored in African American and African studies. Chandler majored in American studies.
Augusta Free Press
The end of mover-blocker? Bennett seems to be moving Virginia away from base offense
I never thought I’d find myself missing the mover-blocker, but after Virginia’s last two slogs – 62 points in a win against one-win Florida State, 55 last night against JMU – well, here we are. I don’t have data to back me up on this, but...
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after the win over James Madison
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Kihei Clark scored 17 points, Jayden Gardner had 14 points and eight rebounds, to hep No. 3 Virginia beat James Madison 55-50 on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers remain perfect (8-0), even though they lose starting guard Reece Beekman to a right hamstring injury early in the first half. Virginia head coach TonyBennett spoke to the media after the win.
jerryratcliffe.com
UVA snags second wide receiver commitment in two days with North Carolina’s Titus Ivy
Virginia football has gained commitments from wide receiver prospects on back-to-back days, building the Cavaliers’ list to 15 commits. Titus Ivy, a 6-foot-4, three-star wide receiver from Cox Mill High School in Concord, N.C., announced on his Twitter account Tuesday morning that he had committed to Virginia. UVA is his only offer.
jerryratcliffe.com
Virginia stays perfect with 83-54 victory at William & Mary
The Virginia women’s basketball team picked up an 83-54 victory at William & Mary on Wednesday at Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg. Virginia (11-0, 1-0 ACC) went on a 14-2 run in the second quarter to build up a 46-25 halftime lead. The Cavaliers opened the fourth quarter on another 14-2 run. Mir McLean logged a double-double in the first half, finishing the game with 22 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. Sam Brunelle scored 13 points. Riley Casey led the Tribe with 13 points.
jerryratcliffe.com
Clark, Gardner allow Cavaliers to outlast James Madison
There’s no doubt Virginia’s starting five can match up and play against anyone, as this group exudes experience, athleticism, and basketball mentality to finish plays on either end of the floor. In Wednesday evening’s tough 55-50 win over James Madison, Kihei Clark and Jayden Gardner helped Virginia produce...
cardinalnews.org
George Wythe High School gets a crack at Riverheads’ football dynasty
The story of David and Goliath transpires in just one chapter in the Book of 1 Samuel, but Riverheads High School has turned it into a recurring series – and flipped the script into one where Goliath usually wins. The Gladiators will vie for a seventh consecutive VHSL Class...
Virginia Defeats JMU 55-50 | Live Updates
Score updates and live analysis for the Virginia Cavaliers vs. James Madison Dukes men's basketball game
UVA declines to release 577 records related to shooting suspect Chris Jones
CBS 6 Problem Solver Melissa Hipolit submitted the request to help answer questions about the actions UVA did or did not take prior to the shooting.
cardinalnews.org
Liberty professor to become first dean of public health at Appalachian College of Pharmacy; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
cbs19news
Students select new names for two Charlottesville schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two schools in Charlottesville will be getting new names. According to a release, the Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Venable and Clark elementary schools. This comes after two years of seeking and receiving feedback from the community...
Accused UVA gunman makes 2nd court appearance
The man accused of shooting and killing three UVA football players and injuring two other students is expected to make his second court appearance.
Virginia Business
U.Va. credit union names new COO
The University of Virginia Community Credit Union in Charlottesville has named Belinda Tucker as chief operating officer, the institution announced Monday. Tucker will report directly to Susan Gruber, the credit union’s president and CEO. In her new role, Tucker will support the credit union’s marketing, retail delivery strategy, loan servicing operations member service center and member experience departments.
cbs19news
Martha Jefferson House now serving non-residents
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A holistic healing center opened at Martha Jefferson House on Thursday. It's called Brookwood Health and Wellness and offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies. The director of Martha Jefferson House, Dr. Heather Parrott, introduced the holistic approach for residents a year ago. She said the...
Jimmy Fortune Has Chance To Break 1994 Attendance Record Tonight At The Masonic Theatre
Jimmy Fortune, who toured with The Statler Brothers for 21 years, has a chance to break Bob Campbell and The Coachmen’s attendance record of 510 set at The Historic Masonic Theatre in 1994. Fortune will perform on stage at The Historic Masonic Theatre tonight, Fri., Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m., and 407 seats had been reserved by Wed., Dec. 8, two days prior to the show. The late Bob Campbell was the first vocalist to replace Lew DeWitt, The Statler Brothers’ main songwriter, after DeWitt was sidelined by Crohn’s disease while on tour with The Statler Brothers, the opening act for Johnny...
Liberty News
Christmastime traditions continue on Liberty Mountain
As students prepared for their last week of classes and exams for the fall semester, Liberty University hosted a variety of events to get them in the holiday mood. On Dec. 2, Liberty chose a more festive scene for the last Convocation of the year. The Advent Convocation featured special music by the rock band Future of Forestry. Lead singer Eric Owyoung performed several classic Christmas hymns, including “Silent Night,” “O Holy Night,” and “Joy to the World.” Owyoung was accompanied on stage by an orchestra, chamber singers from Liberty, and members of the Liberty Worship Collective.
Bay Journal
Report: Virginia ill-equipped to deal with the revival of gold mine industry
Virginia, one of the first gold-producing states in the nation’s history, is unprepared to protect the environment and public health should it become the next frontier for gold mining, says a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released Nov. 1. A company began exploratory work...
