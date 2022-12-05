ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Virginia Football Players Decision

The NCAA will grant an extra year of eligibility to Virginia football players whose final season ended early due to the tragic Charlottesville shooting. Per Greg Madia of The Daily Progress, UVA athletic director Carla Williams confirmed the NCAA approved the school's request. Virginia canceled the final two games after three players, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry, were shot and killed on Nov. 13.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

UVA presents diplomas to families of three slain football players

The three slain UVA football players, D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., have been awarded posthumous degrees by the university. Rachel Most, who was the dean for all three players in Virginia’s College of Arts & Sciences, made the request to honor the three. Perry was a double major in African American & African studies and studio art, while Davis majored in African American and African studies. Chandler majored in American studies.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after the win over James Madison

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Kihei Clark scored 17 points, Jayden Gardner had 14 points and eight rebounds, to hep No. 3 Virginia beat James Madison 55-50 on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers remain perfect (8-0), even though they lose starting guard Reece Beekman to a right hamstring injury early in the first half. Virginia head coach TonyBennett spoke to the media after the win.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Virginia stays perfect with 83-54 victory at William & Mary

The Virginia women’s basketball team picked up an 83-54 victory at William & Mary on Wednesday at Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg. Virginia (11-0, 1-0 ACC) went on a 14-2 run in the second quarter to build up a 46-25 halftime lead. The Cavaliers opened the fourth quarter on another 14-2 run. Mir McLean logged a double-double in the first half, finishing the game with 22 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. Sam Brunelle scored 13 points. Riley Casey led the Tribe with 13 points.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Clark, Gardner allow Cavaliers to outlast James Madison

There’s no doubt Virginia’s starting five can match up and play against anyone, as this group exudes experience, athleticism, and basketball mentality to finish plays on either end of the floor. In Wednesday evening’s tough 55-50 win over James Madison, Kihei Clark and Jayden Gardner helped Virginia produce...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Students select new names for two Charlottesville schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two schools in Charlottesville will be getting new names. According to a release, the Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Venable and Clark elementary schools. This comes after two years of seeking and receiving feedback from the community...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Business

U.Va. credit union names new COO

The University of Virginia Community Credit Union in Charlottesville has named Belinda Tucker as chief operating officer, the institution announced Monday. Tucker will report directly to Susan Gruber, the credit union’s president and CEO. In her new role, Tucker will support the credit union’s marketing, retail delivery strategy, loan servicing operations member service center and member experience departments.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Martha Jefferson House now serving non-residents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A holistic healing center opened at Martha Jefferson House on Thursday. It's called Brookwood Health and Wellness and offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies. The director of Martha Jefferson House, Dr. Heather Parrott, introduced the holistic approach for residents a year ago. She said the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginian Review

Jimmy Fortune Has Chance To Break 1994 Attendance Record Tonight At The Masonic Theatre

Jimmy Fortune, who toured with The Statler Brothers for 21 years, has a chance to break Bob Campbell and The Coachmen’s attendance record of 510 set at The Historic Masonic Theatre in 1994. Fortune will perform on stage at The Historic Masonic Theatre tonight, Fri., Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m., and 407 seats had been reserved by Wed., Dec. 8, two days prior to the show. The late Bob Campbell was the first vocalist to replace Lew DeWitt, The Statler Brothers’ main songwriter, after DeWitt was sidelined by Crohn’s disease while on tour with The Statler Brothers, the opening act for Johnny...
STAUNTON, VA
Liberty News

Christmastime traditions continue on Liberty Mountain

As students prepared for their last week of classes and exams for the fall semester, Liberty University hosted a variety of events to get them in the holiday mood. On Dec. 2, Liberty chose a more festive scene for the last Convocation of the year. The Advent Convocation featured special music by the rock band Future of Forestry. Lead singer Eric Owyoung performed several classic Christmas hymns, including “Silent Night,” “O Holy Night,” and “Joy to the World.” Owyoung was accompanied on stage by an orchestra, chamber singers from Liberty, and members of the Liberty Worship Collective.
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy