The Hockey Writers
Steve Yzerman’s Fingerprints Are All Over Red Wings & Lightning
Although it’s common for teams to swap players, it’s a little less common to swap coaches and even rarer to move general managers from one team back to their original team. Steve Yzerman, who has served as the general manager (GM) for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings, has made these transactions possible – affecting the futures of both teams.
Yardbarker
Devils’ Bastian Will Be Bigger Loss Than Blackwood and Palat
The New Jersey Devils have played three games without fourth-line grinder Nathan Bastian. In that span, the team is 2-0-1, but they have struggled and at times, were lacking the speed that they have become known for. The club’s slow starts have been amplified the past few games, with the team allowing two goals in the first three minutes of the opening frame against the New York Rangers on Nov. 28, a Nashville Predators goal 11 seconds into the first period on Dec. 1, and only four shots on goal in the first 20 minutes against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 3.
theScore
Maple Leafs' Brodie to return after 12-game absence
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman T.J. Brodie will be in the lineup for Thursday's clash against the Los Angeles Kings after missing 12 games with an oblique injury, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced, per Sports Illustrated's David Alter. Brodie will be deployed with multiple partners throughout the contest, Keefe added. Here's...
The Hockey Writers
Pelech’s Absence Could Derail Islanders’ Promising Season
The New York Islanders’ 7-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues was already a tough one to digest and arguably their worst performance of the season, and just when it seemed things couldn’t get worse, defenseman Adam Pelech took a hit into the boards, and his head was the first thing to hit the UBS Arena wall. He left the game looking dazed and didn’t return.
Yardbarker
Oilers need to start on time
If you had a way to solve the problems that the Oilers are having early in hockey games, they would hire you on the spot. They struggled to start games on time under Todd McLellan, they struggled to start games on time under Dave Tippett, and not surprisingly they’ve struggled to start games under Jay Woodcroft.
Yardbarker
Blues’ Greiss Deserves More Starts as Binnington Struggles
Coming into this season, the St. Louis Blues were expected to rely heavily on Jordan Binnington. They signed a 36-year-old Thomas Greiss to be their backup. He was coming off of a brutal season with the Detroit Red Wings. At the time of the move, it was an uninspiring addition to replace less than half of what Ville Husso did last season.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Stabilize Right Side on Defense with Kovacevic
Two rookies scored their first-career NHL goals when the Montreal Canadiens beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Dec. 6. Kraken forward Shane Wright received the most fanfare and perhaps justifiably so, after the projected first-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft slipped to No. 4, with the Habs choosing Juraj Slafkovsky instead. However, rookie Habs defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic scored the other goal and he’s had more of a positive impact than either one so far.
Yardbarker
Flames’ Darryl Sutter Negating Opportunities for the Prospects
It is now getting into the thick of December and the NHL is past the quarter mark of the season. The Calgary Flames find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture looking in as they have had an underwhelming season to this point. There are many concerns and places to improve, but one that can be helped is the forward group.
big10central.com
Pettersson's overtime goal gives Canucks 6-5 win over Sharks
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored on a breakaway at 4:25 of overtime, giving the Vancouver Canucks a 6-5 win over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night. “(Spencer) Martin made two big stops, and then on the breakaway (Kuzmenko) gave me a good pass I just tried to go low blocker,” Pettersson said.
The Hockey Writers
Blues December Prospect Report: Snuggerud, Kessel, & Peterson
This season, the St. Louis Blues prospects report will be a prominent feature for The Hockey Writers, outlining and showcasing their seasons as the year progresses. The franchise boasts several well-rounded prospects that may not be the flashy ones that many fans covet, but reliable players that can play in all situations for the team.
