Fox5 KVVU
Minor traffic tickets decriminalized, outstanding warrants cancelled in Nevada on Jan. 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A big change coming to Nevada when it comes to traffic tickets for minor offenses. Starting January 1, 2023, they will no longer be criminalized meaning people will no longer be taken to jail for not paying. All pending warrants on minor traffic violations will be canceled.
Nevada offering down payment assistance program to first-time homebuyers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Housing Division has announced that it will allocate $10 million in down payment assistance to first-time homebuyers. According to a news release, the down payment assistance (DPA) programs will provide $15,000 in DPA to eligible first-time homebuyers. The release advises that the assistance...
Forecast Outlook- 12/10/2022
We’ll keep it dry through Saturday with high temperatures holding in the mid to upper 50s. A storm dropping in from the northwest on Sunday will bring increasing rain and wind along with colder air for next week. There will be some clouds passing through at times Saturday morning...
