Fox5 KVVU

Nevada offering down payment assistance program to first-time homebuyers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Housing Division has announced that it will allocate $10 million in down payment assistance to first-time homebuyers. According to a news release, the down payment assistance (DPA) programs will provide $15,000 in DPA to eligible first-time homebuyers. The release advises that the assistance...
Forecast Outlook- 12/10/2022

We’ll keep it dry through Saturday with high temperatures holding in the mid to upper 50s. A storm dropping in from the northwest on Sunday will bring increasing rain and wind along with colder air for next week. There will be some clouds passing through at times Saturday morning...

