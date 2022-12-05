ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

woodworkingnetwork.com

G Wood Pro expands distribution network for Thermally Modified Timber

NEW YORK – G Wood Pro, the exclusive U.S. partner of Tantimber, a global manufacturer of ThermoWood — Thermally Modified Timber (TMT) — expands its U.S. distribution partnerships by adding Holbrook Lumber Company, bringing a century-old reputation for supplying the finest building materials to the dealer marketplace.
woodworkingnetwork.com

Alvic’s technology investments bring more production to U.S.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. -- Alvic USA, a manufacturer of cabinet doors and panels for residential and commercial projects, upgraded its domestic production capabilities with the addition of new press plates that will enable its entire 2023 promoted Syncron line to be produced at its central Florida facility. With this technology, the...
FLORIDA STATE
woodworkingnetwork.com

Closets & home organization: Industry trends & projections

Year-over-year growth in remodeling and repair spending is expected to shrink from 16.1% in 2022 to 6.5% by the third quarter of 2023, according to the Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (LIRA) by the Remodeling Futures Program at the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University. “Housing and remodeling...
woodworkingnetwork.com

Wood components & industrial products: Industry trends & projections

With the integral role they have in cabinetry, furniture, and other wood products, the market outlook for wood components and industrial products remains relatively positive, despite economic concerns and the continuing supply chain issues. Wood remains the dominant substrate for interior components, according to respondents in the fifth annual Wood...
woodworkingnetwork.com

United Furniture's promises and did it deliver?

United Furniture Industries received more than $3 million in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. UFI, which had ranked #39 on FDMC 300's listing of wood-products companies with an estimated $321 million in sales, notified its 2,700 workers by email and text that it was closing the business immediately and that workers should not show up to work. Truckers on the road were told not to deliver their cargo, but to return it to company facilities.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
woodworkingnetwork.com

CKCA regional event to include tours of six B.C. cabinet plants

OTTAWA, Ontario – The Canadian Kitchen Cabinet Association (CKCA) will hold its Western Regional Event, Feb. 6-8, 2023, in Richmond, British Columbia. Tours of six area cabinet manufacturing operations highlight the three-day event. As one CKCA member put it, “To see how other companies are handling new technologies in manufacturing and to be able to share ideas and gather information from others experiencing some of the same challenges that we are facing (is valuable).”
woodworkingnetwork.com

Richelieu Hardware reports big sales gains; hints at more acquisitions

MONTREAL – Richelieu Hardware continued its growth spurt and acquisition spree during its third quarter. The company reported a 26.7% sales increase for Q3, buoyed by a 43.7% increase in the U.S. operations it has amassed through acquisition. Richelieu’s sales reached $472.9 million, including 15.8% from internal growth and...
woodworkingnetwork.com

Inscape urges stockholders to sell all shares in last-ditch bid to stay afloat

HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario – Financially-strapped Inscape, a manufacturer of office furniture, recommended that its stock investors sell all of their outstanding shares in a “friendly takeover bid” by Hillco Capital Ltd. The all-cash offer by HUK 121, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hilco, will pay $0.07 a share,...

