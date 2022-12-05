Read full article on original website
Related
Former evangelical activist says he 'pushed the boundaries' in Supreme Court dealings
Right-wing Christian activists sought to work their way into the social circles of conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court justices — offering prayers, meals, "warm personal greetings," and occasionally even travel — in an effort to "embolden" the justices to advance their policy agenda, the former leader of an evangelical nonprofit told members of Congress on Thursday.
The Supreme Court considers the 'independent state legislature' theory
The Supreme Court considered whether to endorse the "independent state legislature" theory, which could strip state courts of the power to strike down election laws enacted by state legislatures.
North Carolina 'Dreamers' hold hope for bipartisan immigration solution by year's end
For many undocumented people, the coming weeks feel like the last opportunity for Congress to act on immigration reform. Among them is Yahel Flores, the Carolinas director for the American Business Immigration Coalition. He first came to the United States from Mexico with his parents when he was 7 years old.
WFAE
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0